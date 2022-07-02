  • English
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s Four Trims To Get The Following Features

Published On Jul 02, 2022 10:00 AM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder

While the compact SUV is a well-loaded offering, almost all of its feel-good features are reserved for the two top-spec trims and the flagship strong-hybrid variant

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota’s compact SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, has made its debut in India. There will be four trims on offer: E, S, G and V. While all four will be offered with the mild-hybrid powertrain, the strong-hybrid unit will be available with all trims except the base-spec E.

Before we delve into the variant-wise features, here’s a quick overview of the powertrain details:

Engine

1.5-litre, 4-cylinder Petrol Mild-hybrid (Maruti engine)

1.5-litre, 3-cylinder Petrol Strong-hybrid (Toyota powertrain)

Power

102PS

116PS (combined)

Torque

135Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

e-CVT

Drivetrain

FWD, AWD (MT only)

FWD

Toyota has provided this strong-hybrid powertrain with an electric motor making 80.2PS/141Nm. The first-in-segment AWD option, however, will be available only with the mild-hybrid-equipped manual variants. The strong-hybrid powertrain is also a first for a compact SUV in India.

Let’s see what each trim of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with:

Base-spec E

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED taillight

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • Sharkfin antenna

  • All-black cabin theme

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

  • Reclining rear seats

  • Rear AC vents

  • Front sliding armrest with storage

  • Rear armrest

  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto AC

  • PM2.5 filter

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • 4.2-inch MID

  • Two speakers

  • ABS with EBD

  • Dual front airbags

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Vehicle Stability Control

  • Hill-hold control

Although it’s the base-spec trim, it does get some useful and must-have features in the form of vehicle stability control, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and auto AC.

Second-from-base S (over E)

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder digital driver's display

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • N.A.

  • Black and brown cabin theme (hybrid only)

  • Footwell illumination

  • Glovebox light

  • Boot lamp

  • Accessory socket in boot

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display (hybrid only)

  • Cruise control

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

  • Paddle shifters (mild-hybrid AT only)

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speakers

  • Connected car tech

  • Reversing camera

When compared to the base-spec E, the S trim doesn’t get any changes on the exterior. Its interior gets a black and brown cabin theme (only for strong-hybrid variants). Other inclusions are footwell illumination, glovebox light, and a boot lamp. Toyota is offering a touchscreen system from this trim onwards, which also brings a reversing camera and connected car tech into play.

Second-from-top G (over S)

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder touchscreen

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home function

  • Window beltline chrome

  • Silver roof rails (hybrid only)

  • Ambient lighting

  • Soft-touch finish on the dashboard

  • Auto day/night IRVM

  • Vanity mirror lamps (front)

  • Panoramic sunroof (hybrid only)

  • Head-up display (hybrid only)

  • Wireless phone charger (hybrid only)

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Arkamys-tuned sound system

  • 2 tweeters

  • Side and curtain airbags

The second-from-top trim gets more comfort and convenience features such as a 9-inch touchscreen, auto-LED headlights, and an auto day/night IRVM. Toyota is also offering side and curtain airbags from this trim onwards. A wireless phone charger and head-up display are limited to the hybrid variants only. You get a panoramic sunroof from this variant onwards but only with the strong-hybrid variants.

Top-spec V (over G)

Toyota Urban Cruiser panoramic sunroof

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Roof rails (black)

  • Dual-tone paint options

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Puddle lamp (hybrid only)

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Ventilated front seats (hybrid only)

  • Drive mode switch (AWD only)

  • Premium sound system (hybrid only)

  • 360-degree camera

  • Hill-descent control (AWD only)

  • Tyre pressure monitor (hybrid only)

The range-topping V trim gets some more creature comforts such as ventilated front seats, puddle lamps, and a premium sound system. However, these are available only with the strong-hybrid variants of the SUV. The panoramic sunroof, in the V trim, is available with both mild- and strong-hybrid versions. Toyota has also equipped this trim of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with more safety features such as a 360-degree camera, hill-descent control, and a tyre pressure monitor.

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Toyota Hyryder

