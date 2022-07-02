Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s Four Trims To Get The Following Features
While the compact SUV is a well-loaded offering, almost all of its feel-good features are reserved for the two top-spec trims and the flagship strong-hybrid variant
Toyota’s compact SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, has made its debut in India. There will be four trims on offer: E, S, G and V. While all four will be offered with the mild-hybrid powertrain, the strong-hybrid unit will be available with all trims except the base-spec E.
Before we delve into the variant-wise features, here’s a quick overview of the powertrain details:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre, 4-cylinder Petrol Mild-hybrid (Maruti engine)
|
1.5-litre, 3-cylinder Petrol Strong-hybrid (Toyota powertrain)
|
Power
|
102PS
|
116PS (combined)
|
Torque
|
135Nm
|
–
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
e-CVT
|
Drivetrain
|
FWD, AWD (MT only)
|
FWD
Toyota has provided this strong-hybrid powertrain with an electric motor making 80.2PS/141Nm. The first-in-segment AWD option, however, will be available only with the mild-hybrid-equipped manual variants. The strong-hybrid powertrain is also a first for a compact SUV in India.
Let’s see what each trim of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with:
Base-spec E
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Although it’s the base-spec trim, it does get some useful and must-have features in the form of vehicle stability control, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and auto AC.
Second-from-base S (over E)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
When compared to the base-spec E, the S trim doesn’t get any changes on the exterior. Its interior gets a black and brown cabin theme (only for strong-hybrid variants). Other inclusions are footwell illumination, glovebox light, and a boot lamp. Toyota is offering a touchscreen system from this trim onwards, which also brings a reversing camera and connected car tech into play.
Second-from-top G (over S)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The second-from-top trim gets more comfort and convenience features such as a 9-inch touchscreen, auto-LED headlights, and an auto day/night IRVM. Toyota is also offering side and curtain airbags from this trim onwards. A wireless phone charger and head-up display are limited to the hybrid variants only. You get a panoramic sunroof from this variant onwards but only with the strong-hybrid variants.
Top-spec V (over G)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The range-topping V trim gets some more creature comforts such as ventilated front seats, puddle lamps, and a premium sound system. However, these are available only with the strong-hybrid variants of the SUV. The panoramic sunroof, in the V trim, is available with both mild- and strong-hybrid versions. Toyota has also equipped this trim of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with more safety features such as a 360-degree camera, hill-descent control, and a tyre pressure monitor.
