While the compact SUV is a well-loaded offering, almost all of its feel-good features are reserved for the two top-spec trims and the flagship strong-hybrid variant

Toyota’s compact SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, has made its debut in India. There will be four trims on offer: E, S, G and V. While all four will be offered with the mild-hybrid powertrain, the strong-hybrid unit will be available with all trims except the base-spec E.

Before we delve into the variant-wise features, here’s a quick overview of the powertrain details:

Engine 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder Petrol Mild-hybrid (Maruti engine) 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder Petrol Strong-hybrid (Toyota powertrain) Power 102PS 116PS (combined) Torque 135Nm – Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT Drivetrain FWD, AWD (MT only) FWD

Toyota has provided this strong-hybrid powertrain with an electric motor making 80.2PS/141Nm. The first-in-segment AWD option, however, will be available only with the mild-hybrid-equipped manual variants. The strong-hybrid powertrain is also a first for a compact SUV in India.

Let’s see what each trim of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with:

Base-spec E

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED taillight

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Sharkfin antenna All-black cabin theme

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Reclining rear seats

Rear AC vents

Front sliding armrest with storage

Rear armrest Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Auto AC

PM2.5 filter

Height-adjustable driver seat

4.2-inch MID Two speakers ABS with EBD

Dual front airbags

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Vehicle Stability Control

Hill-hold control

Although it’s the base-spec trim, it does get some useful and must-have features in the form of vehicle stability control, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and auto AC.

Second-from-base S (over E)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety N.A. Black and brown cabin theme (hybrid only)

Footwell illumination

Glovebox light

Boot lamp

Accessory socket in boot 7-inch digital driver’s display (hybrid only)

Cruise control

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Paddle shifters (mild-hybrid AT only) 7-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speakers

Connected car tech Reversing camera

When compared to the base-spec E, the S trim doesn’t get any changes on the exterior. Its interior gets a black and brown cabin theme (only for strong-hybrid variants). Other inclusions are footwell illumination, glovebox light, and a boot lamp. Toyota is offering a touchscreen system from this trim onwards, which also brings a reversing camera and connected car tech into play.

Second-from-top G (over S)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home function

Window beltline chrome

Silver roof rails (hybrid only) Ambient lighting

Soft-touch finish on the dashboard

Auto day/night IRVM

Vanity mirror lamps (front) Panoramic sunroof (hybrid only)

Head-up display (hybrid only)

Wireless phone charger (hybrid only)

Auto-folding ORVMs 9-inch touchscreen

Arkamys-tuned sound system

2 tweeters Side and curtain airbags

The second-from-top trim gets more comfort and convenience features such as a 9-inch touchscreen, auto-LED headlights, and an auto day/night IRVM. Toyota is also offering side and curtain airbags from this trim onwards. A wireless phone charger and head-up display are limited to the hybrid variants only. You get a panoramic sunroof from this variant onwards but only with the strong-hybrid variants.

Top-spec V (over G)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Roof rails (black)

Dual-tone paint options Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Puddle lamp (hybrid only) Panoramic sunroof

Ventilated front seats (hybrid only)

Drive mode switch (AWD only) Premium sound system (hybrid only) 360-degree camera

Hill-descent control (AWD only)

Tyre pressure monitor (hybrid only)

The range-topping V trim gets some more creature comforts such as ventilated front seats, puddle lamps, and a premium sound system. However, these are available only with the strong-hybrid variants of the SUV. The panoramic sunroof, in the V trim, is available with both mild- and strong-hybrid versions. Toyota has also equipped this trim of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with more safety features such as a 360-degree camera, hill-descent control, and a tyre pressure monitor.

