Maruti To Introduce Strong Hybrid Tech Across Its Lineup

Published On Jul 06, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny

The carmaker sees all cars having some form of hybridisation of fuels ahead of electrification

Maruti is about to introduce strong hybrid technology with its upcoming compact SUV, which is essentially Suzuki’s version of the Toyota Hyryder. While Maruti has not made any rushed attempts to introduce EVs in India, it has always championed offering hybrid tech.

In a recent media interaction, Maruti Suzuki India’s Chief Technical Officer C V Raman was asked if the brand intends to offer strong hybrid technology across more of its lineup in the future. He responded that the carmaker was looking into it, stating that “When we come up with a technology, we try to democratise it by putting it across as many models as possible”.

A strong hybrid powertrain is capable of significantly reducing the carbon emissions while also increasing fuel economy when compared to a mild hybrid powertrain. It is also capable of offering pure electric drive for short distances. Another advantage is the self charging aspect wherein the small capacity battery is charged while driving and does not need to be plugged in. The upcoming Maruti SUV, slated to be unveiled on July 20, will offer this type of strong hybrid technology same as the Toyota Hyryder.

Raman had also mentioned in the same interaction that “In the next five to seven years, every model will have some element (of green technology) or the other. There will be no pure petrol powertrain across the range.” The Maruti CTO is referring to other fuel options such as CNG, bio-CNG and the upcoming E20 fuel that will have a mix of ethanol and petrol.

It is unknown which of the current Maruti models is ready for a strong hybrid powertrain to follow the upcoming SUV which will likely be called the Grand Vitara. We expect everything from the Swift onwards is a likely candidate for hybridisation in the next five years.