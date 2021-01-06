Maruti Wagon R, Ignis And S-Cross Now Offered On Subscription Basis Along With Other Models

Published On Jan 06, 2021 06:02 PM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

Once the tenure is over, a buyer can either upgrade or return the vehicle, extend the tenure, or even buy the car outright at market price

Starting subscription rates for Wagon R LXi and Ignis Sigma are Rs 12,722 and Rs 13,772 respectively for 48 months.

Only the MT-equipped variants of the Wagon R and Ignis are on offer.

White number plate cars can be subscribed for a tenure of 24 to 48 months.

Black number plate cars are available for a tenure ranging between 12 and 48 months.

Maruti started offering its models on subscription from July 2020 beginning with two cities: Gurugram and Bengaluru. It has now added the Wagon R, Ignis and S-Cross to the list of models offered under the subscription plans. While Maruti has mentioned the starting subscription rate of the Wagon R (Rs 12,722) and Ignis (Rs 13,772) for a 48-month tenure, it has not mentioned that of the S-Cross.

Until now, you could have the Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza , and Ertiga and the Baleno , Ciaz and XL6 from the Arena and NEXA showrooms respectively. While only the Vitara Brezza and the Ertiga’s AT-equipped variants are available, Maruti is offering both the MT- and AT/CVT-equipped variants of all NEXA models. Sadly, you won’t be able to have the Wagon R and Ignis with an automatic transmission option as their LXi and Sigma variants are offered only with a manual gearbox. However, Maruti is yet to reveal which variant(s) of the S-Cross it will be offering under the subscription plans.

Speaking of the subscription module, Maruti rolled it out in partnership with ORIX India. It was later expanded to more cities such as Delhi/NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar. Under this, the carmaker is offering the cars with a white number plate for a tenure between 24 and 48 months while those with a black number plate can be had for 12 to 48 months. The major difference between a car with a white and black number plate is that the former will be registered in the buyer’s name while the latter will be in ORIX’s.

The monthly subscription rate consists of the following:

For white number plate- vehicle usage, road tax, vehicle registration, insurance, and usage cost of 15,000km for a year. Maintenance includes parts replacement, labour cost and consumables cost for all scheduled and unscheduled services, as well as accident repairs, and two roadside assists per year.

For black number plate- All of the above and two car pick-up and drops for service repairs per year.

After the subscription tenure is completed, the customer can opt to extend, upgrade/return the vehicle, or buy the car at market price. You can know more about the programme here .

Read More on : Maruti Wagon R AMT