Maruti Victoris ZXi / ZXi (O) Gets 1 Feature Deletion, Prices Remain Unchanged

As per several reports online, the Victoris’ introductory prices have come to an end. But, that’s not true…

The Maruti Victoris is an all new entrant into the compact SUV space in India which was launched in September 2025. It is being sold via Maruti’s Arena chain of dealerships, priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India).

Recently, several online reports have claimed a price hike for the Victoris, suggesting that the ZXi and higher variants are dearer by around Rs 15,000. However, this is not true and the introductory prices for the Victoris remain unchanged to date. But, Maruti has deleted one feature from the ZXi and ZXi (O) variants of the SUV.

Fact Check

So, why the confusion over Maruti Victoris’ introductory prices?

Maruti’s official website now defaults to showing prices for the dual-tone versions of the ZXi, ZXi Plus, and ZXi Plus (O) variants. For the monotone prices, you actually need to toggle down between metallic and dual-tone options. Since dual-tone shades carry around Rs 15,000 price premium, many sources have reported it as a price hike. However, prices for the single-tone variants remain unchanged, which means the Victoris’ introductory prices are still in effect.

Fret not, we will list the variant-wise prices for Victoris, including both monotone and dual-tone variants:

Petrol Manual

Variant Price LXi Rs 10.50 lakh VXi Rs 11.78 lakh ZXi Rs 13.57 lakh ZXi Dual-tone Rs 13.72 lakh (+ Rs 15,000) ZXi (O) Rs 14.23 lakh ZXi Plus Rs 15.24 lakh ZXi Plus Dual-tone Rs 15.39 lakh (+ Rs 15,000) ZXi Plus (O) Rs 15.82 lakh ZXi Plus (O) Dual-tone Rs 15.97 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)

CNG

Variant Price LXi Rs 11.50 lakh VXi Rs 12.80 lakh ZXi Rs 14.57 lakh ZXi Dual-tone Rs 14.72 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)

Petrol Automatic

Variant Price VXi AT Rs 13.36 lakh ZXi AT Rs 15.13 lakh ZXi AT Dual-tone Rs 15.28 lakh (+ Rs 15,000) ZXi (O) AT Rs 15.64 lakh ZXi (O) AT Dual-tone Rs 15.79 lakh (+ Rs 15,000) ZXi Plus AT Rs 17.19 lakh ZXi Plus AT Dual-tone Rs 17.34 lakh (+ Rs 15,000) ZXi Plus (O) Rs 17.77 lakh ZX Plus (O) Dual-tone Rs 17.92 lakh (+ Rs 15,000) ZXi Plus AT AWD Rs 18.64 lakh ZXi Plus AT AWD Dual-tone Rs 18.79 lakh (+ Rs 15,000) ZXi Plus (O) AWD Rs 19.22 lakh ZXi Plus (O) AWD Dual-tone Rs 19.37 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)

Strong Hybrid

Variant Price VXi Hybrid Rs 16.38 lakh ZXi Hybrid Rs 17.80 lakh ZXi Hybrid Dual-tone Rs 17.95 lakh (+ Rs 15,000) ZXi (O) Hybrid Rs 18.39 lakh ZXi (O) Hybrid Dual-tone Rs 18.54 lakh (+ Rs 15,000) ZXi Plus Hybrid Rs 19.47 lakh ZXi Plus Hybrid Dual-tone Rs 19.62 lakh (+ Rs 15,000) ZXi Plus (O) Hybrid Rs 19.99 lakh ZXi Plus (O) Hybrid Dual-tone Rs 19.99 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

As seen in the price table above, almost all dual-tone variants are Rs 15,000 more expensive than their corresponding single-tone variant. Notably, the prices for the top-spec ZXi Plus (O) Strong Hybrid variant of the Maruti Victoris remains unchanged for both single tone and dual-tone versions.

One Feature Deletion

While the prices for the Maruti Victoris remain unchanged, the automaker has removed the leatherette seats from the mid-spec ZXi and ZXi (O) variants. They are now available only on the top-spec ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus (O) trims. Aside from this, the feature distribution remains the same as before. You can also check out variant-wise feature distribution for the Victoris in this story.

Other Features & Safety

Other features on board the SUV include a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger with active cooling, auto AC, and an 8-speaker Infinity sound system. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, a few USB-C charging ports that support 60W, ventilated front seats, and a powered tailgate.

Its safety kit includes 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes. It is also the first offering from Maruti to get level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Its suite includes features like auto emergency brakes, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and more.

The Victoris has also achieved an impressive 5-star safety rating in the both Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) and Global NCAP crash tests.

Engine And Transmission

Maruti offers the Victoris with three powertrain options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 139 Nm 141 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive, All-wheel-drive (AT Only) Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

CVT - Continuously variable automatic transmission

Rivals

The Maruti Victoris takes on the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate.