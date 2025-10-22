Maruti Victoris ZXi / ZXi (O) Gets 1 Feature Deletion, Prices Remain Unchanged
As per several reports online, the Victoris’ introductory prices have come to an end. But, that’s not true…
The Maruti Victoris is an all new entrant into the compact SUV space in India which was launched in September 2025. It is being sold via Maruti’s Arena chain of dealerships, priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India).
Recently, several online reports have claimed a price hike for the Victoris, suggesting that the ZXi and higher variants are dearer by around Rs 15,000. However, this is not true and the introductory prices for the Victoris remain unchanged to date. But, Maruti has deleted one feature from the ZXi and ZXi (O) variants of the SUV.
Fact Check
So, why the confusion over Maruti Victoris’ introductory prices?
Maruti’s official website now defaults to showing prices for the dual-tone versions of the ZXi, ZXi Plus, and ZXi Plus (O) variants. For the monotone prices, you actually need to toggle down between metallic and dual-tone options. Since dual-tone shades carry around Rs 15,000 price premium, many sources have reported it as a price hike. However, prices for the single-tone variants remain unchanged, which means the Victoris’ introductory prices are still in effect.
Fret not, we will list the variant-wise prices for Victoris, including both monotone and dual-tone variants:
Petrol Manual
|
Variant
|
Price
|
LXi
|
Rs 10.50 lakh
|
VXi
|
Rs 11.78 lakh
|
ZXi
|
Rs 13.57 lakh
|
ZXi Dual-tone
|
Rs 13.72 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)
|
ZXi (O)
|
Rs 14.23 lakh
|
ZXi Plus
|
Rs 15.24 lakh
|
ZXi Plus Dual-tone
|
Rs 15.39 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)
|
ZXi Plus (O)
|
Rs 15.82 lakh
|
ZXi Plus (O) Dual-tone
|
Rs 15.97 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)
CNG
|
Variant
|
Price
|
LXi
|
Rs 11.50 lakh
|
VXi
|
Rs 12.80 lakh
|
ZXi
|
Rs 14.57 lakh
|
ZXi Dual-tone
|
Rs 14.72 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)
Petrol Automatic
|
Variant
|
Price
|
VXi AT
|
Rs 13.36 lakh
|
ZXi AT
|
Rs 15.13 lakh
|
ZXi AT Dual-tone
|
Rs 15.28 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)
|
ZXi (O) AT
|
Rs 15.64 lakh
|
ZXi (O) AT Dual-tone
|
Rs 15.79 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)
|
ZXi Plus AT
|
Rs 17.19 lakh
|
ZXi Plus AT Dual-tone
|
Rs 17.34 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)
|
ZXi Plus (O)
|
Rs 17.77 lakh
|
ZX Plus (O) Dual-tone
|
Rs 17.92 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)
|
ZXi Plus AT AWD
|
Rs 18.64 lakh
|
ZXi Plus AT AWD Dual-tone
|
Rs 18.79 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)
|
ZXi Plus (O) AWD
|
Rs 19.22 lakh
|
ZXi Plus (O) AWD Dual-tone
|
Rs 19.37 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)
Strong Hybrid
|
Variant
|
Price
|
VXi Hybrid
|
Rs 16.38 lakh
|
ZXi Hybrid
|
Rs 17.80 lakh
|
ZXi Hybrid Dual-tone
|
Rs 17.95 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)
|
ZXi (O) Hybrid
|
Rs 18.39 lakh
|
ZXi (O) Hybrid Dual-tone
|
Rs 18.54 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)
|
ZXi Plus Hybrid
|
Rs 19.47 lakh
|
ZXi Plus Hybrid Dual-tone
|
Rs 19.62 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)
|
ZXi Plus (O) Hybrid
|
Rs 19.99 lakh
|
ZXi Plus (O) Hybrid Dual-tone
|
Rs 19.99 lakh (+ Rs 15,000)
All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi
As seen in the price table above, almost all dual-tone variants are Rs 15,000 more expensive than their corresponding single-tone variant. Notably, the prices for the top-spec ZXi Plus (O) Strong Hybrid variant of the Maruti Victoris remains unchanged for both single tone and dual-tone versions.
One Feature Deletion
While the prices for the Maruti Victoris remain unchanged, the automaker has removed the leatherette seats from the mid-spec ZXi and ZXi (O) variants. They are now available only on the top-spec ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus (O) trims. Aside from this, the feature distribution remains the same as before. You can also check out variant-wise feature distribution for the Victoris in this story.
Other Features & Safety
Other features on board the SUV include a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger with active cooling, auto AC, and an 8-speaker Infinity sound system. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, a few USB-C charging ports that support 60W, ventilated front seats, and a powered tailgate.
Its safety kit includes 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes. It is also the first offering from Maruti to get level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Its suite includes features like auto emergency brakes, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and more.
The Victoris has also achieved an impressive 5-star safety rating in the both Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) and Global NCAP crash tests.
Engine And Transmission
Maruti offers the Victoris with three powertrain options. The detailed specifications are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine
|
1.5-litre strong hybrid engine
|
1.5-litre petrol+CNG option
|
Power
|
103 PS
|
116 PS (combined)
|
88 PS
|
Torque
|
139 Nm
|
141 Nm
|
121.5 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
e-CVT
|
5-speed MT
|
Drivetrain
|
Front-wheel-drive, All-wheel-drive (AT Only)
|
Front-wheel-drive
|
Front-wheel-drive
AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
CVT - Continuously variable automatic transmission
Also Check Out: Maruti Victoris Mileage And Variant-wise Powertrain Options Revealed
Rivals
The Maruti Victoris takes on the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate.
