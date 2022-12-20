Modified On Dec 20, 2022 10:33 AM By Rohit for Maruti Jimny

The spied model was spotted in the SUV’s trademark green shade, commonly seen on its three-door avatar globally

The SUV was possibly spotted during a TVC shoot.

Spy shots reveal the longer wheelbase, two rear doors and the ‘Jimny’ moniker.

Could get an all-black cabin with silver accents and an updated steering wheel.

Features on board likely to include auto AC, cruise control, and up to six airbags.

To debut at 2023 Auto Expo; expected to go on sale soon after with a Rs 10 lakh starting price (ex-showroom).

If there’s one Maruti Suzuki model that’s been awaited with bated breath by us Indians, it’s the Jimny SUV. We have already seen umpteen spy shots of the five-door Jimny and now it has been spotted yet again, this time sans any camouflage and it was a production-ready version as well, possibly used for a television commercial (TVC) shoot.

Exterior Changes Revealed

The spotted model was finished in the Jimny’s trademark green shade that’s commonly seen on the three-door avatar globally. In the images, the first thing that catches your attention is the elongated wheelbase followed by the two additional doors, rear quarter glass panel and flared wheel arches. That said, the long-wheelbase Jimny might still fall under the sub-four-metre category, so don’t expect it to have a very large footprint. At the back, it has the boot-mounted spare wheel and the ‘Jimny’ badge.

Interior And Features

Three-door Jimny's cabin image used for representation purpose only

By what little we can see in the close-up image, we are expecting Maruti Suzuki to offer the India-spec five-door Jimny with an all-black cabin theme with silver accents. Previous sightings have suggested that it will come with a Baleno-like steering wheel and seven-inch and nine-inch touchscreen display options. The carmaker could also equip it with auto climate control, cruise control, a reversing camera, electronic stability control (ESC) and up to six airbags.

To Borrow Grand Vitara’s Engine

Maruti Suzuki is expected to provide the India-spec Jimny with the Grand Vitara’s 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine (making 103PS and 137Nm). While four-wheel drive (4WD) is expected, the off-roader could get a front-wheel drive version as well. The India-spec model should get two transmission options: a five-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic. Maruti Suzuki might also offer the five-door Jimny with a 140PS, 1.4-litre, BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine.

Debut At 2023 Auto Expo

Three-door Suzuki Jimny pictured

The elongated Jimny will be on display at the 2023 Auto Expo while its launch is expected to follow soon after. We believe Maruti Suzuki could offer it with a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) as a competitor to the upcoming five-door versions of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

