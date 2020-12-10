Maruti Suzuki Baleno Retains Segment Lead Despite Drop In November 2020 Sales

Modified On Dec 10, 2020 12:10 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Baleno

All premium hatchbacks except the Hyundai i20 saw a drop in month-on-month demand

The premium hatchback segment witnessed the launch of the 2020 Hyundai i20 in the first week of November. However, this pricey offering is still a long way away from the more affordable segment-leading Maruti Baleno. For the month of November, the Baleno has retained its spot as the best selling premium hatchback of India with nearly twice as many units sold as the new i20. Check out the table to see sales figures for each premium hatchback in the past month.

November 2020 October 2020 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Suzuki Baleno 17872 21971 -18.65 46.56 53.75 -7.19 11601 Hyundai i20 9096 8399 8.29 23.7 31.11 -7.41 5993 Tata Altroz 6260 6730 -6.98 16.31 0 16.31 4292 Toyota Glanza 2428 2978 -18.46 6.32 6.89 -0.57 1619 Volkswagen Polo 1130 1564 -27.74 2.94 5.07 -2.13 1276 Honda WR-V 958 1100 -12.9 2.49 2.14 0.35 743 Honda Jazz 633 642 -1.4 1.64 1.01 0.63 329 Total 38377 36654 4.7 99.96

Takeaways

Demand for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is still leaps ahead of all its segment rivals even though it saw a decline of 18.65 percent in MoM (month-on-month) sales. The sales figures fell from 21,971 units in October to 17,872 units last month.

Hyundai was the only one here to enjoy a positive MoM figure with its new-gen i20. However, at 9096 units, its demand is little more than half of what the Baleno enjoyed during the same period.

Tata Altroz continues to be the third most popular offering in this segment since it was launched. It occupies a strong 16 percent market share while its MoM sales figures fell by 7 percent, from 6,730 units to 6,260 units in November.

Banking on the success of its rebadged sibling, Toyota Glanza continues to maintain its monthly sales around the 3000 units mark. Like Baleno, it also saw an 18 percent decline in MoM sales from 2,978 units to 2,428 units in November.

The Honda Jazz recently returned to the market with a facelift which gave it a couple of new premium features and a BS6 compliant engine. However, with less than 650 units shipped, it continues to be at the bottom of the segment’s monthly sales figures.

The Volkswagen Polo witnessed the biggest drop in MoM sales: nearly 28 percent. It retains its spot as the fifth-best seller in this segment, being ahead of the Honda models only.

Honda’s WR-V cross-hatch seems to be more popular than the model that spawned it even though it also failed to cross the 1,000 units mark in November. At least its current market share is slightly more than what it was this time last year.

It seems the surge in premium hatchback sales from the pent up demand is beginning to slow down, or perhaps the segment is losing some traction to the sub-4m SUV segment. All models except the newly launched i20 saw a drop in their monthly figures. Overall, the segment still enjoyed a MoM growth of 4.7 percent.

