Maruti NEXA Models Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 55,100 This May

Published On May 10, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Ciaz

All models except the XL6 come with additional discounts of up to Rs 5,100

The S-Cross gets maximum benefits of up to Rs 55,100.

Maruti is offering the XL6 only with a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.

Discounts of up to Rs 31,100 offered on the Baleno.

All offers are valid for the month of May 2021.

We recently brought to you the discounts available on Maruti’s Arena cars for May 2021. The carmaker has also rolled out benefits on its NEXA models including the XL6 and S-Cross. All benefits are valid for the this month:

Maruti Baleno (Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Additional Discount Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to 31,100

The above-mentioned benefits are applicable to the base-spec Sigma and second-to-base Delta variants of the Baleno.

For those looking to buy the second-to-top Zeta and top-spec Alpha variants, Maruti is offering the same benefits but the cash discount goes down by Rs 10,000.

There’s no cash discount on the Baleno’s CVT variants, limiting their total savings to Rs 16,100.

Maruti Ignis (Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 7.36 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Additional Discount Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 36,100

Maruti is offering the above discounts on the base-spec Sigma and second-to-base Delta variants of the Ignis.

The second-to-top Zeta and top-spec Alpha variants come with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 while all other benefits remain unchanged, taking total savings up to Rs 31,100.

Maruti Ciaz (Rs 8.52 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Additional Discount Rs 5,100 Total Benefits Up to 35,100

All variants of the Ciaz carry the above-mentioned offers.

Maruti XL6 (Rs 9.94 lakh to Rs 11.73 lakh)

Offer Amount Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 3,000

Maruti is offering the XL6 with only a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Maruti S-Cross (Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Additional Discount Rs 5,100 Total Benefits Up to 55,100

The above savings are being offered on the base-spec Sigma variant of the S-Cross.

Other variants get the same benefits but the cash discount drops down to Rs 15,000.

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are available in Delhi and may vary from state to state. Kindly contact your nearest NEXA dealership for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom

