Maruti Arena Cars Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 53,000 This May
Published On May 06, 2021
Maruti is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000
-
The LXi variant of the Swift gets maximum savings of up to Rs 53,000.
-
No cash discount on the Celerio but it comes with discounts of up to Rs 18,000.
-
The Ertiga carries only a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.
-
All offers are valid for the month of May 2021.
Maruti recently hiked the prices of select models by up to Rs 22,500. If you are planning to buy a car from its Arena showrooms, here’s a look at the discounts offered for the month of May 2021:
Maruti Alto
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 17,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 35,000
-
The above discounts are applicable to both the petrol and CNG variants of the Alto.
-
Maruti is expected to launch the new-gen Alto by early-2022.
-
The Alto is priced from Rs 2.99 lakh to Rs 4.60 lakh.
Maruti S-Presso
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 14,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 32,000
-
Maruti retails the S-Presso between Rs 3.78 lakh and Rs 5.26 lakh.
-
Both the petrol and CNG variants of the hatchback get the above-mentioned benefits.
Maruti Eeco
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 28,000
-
Both the petrol and CNG variants of the Eeco get these offers.
-
Maruti has priced the MPV from Rs 4.08 lakh to Rs 5.29 lakh.
Maruti Celerio
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
--
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 18,000
-
The above-mentioned savings can be availed on both the standard Celerio and Celerio X.
-
Maruti is offering both the petrol and CNG variants of the hatchback with the above discounts.
-
While the Celerio is priced from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 5.90 lakh, Maruti retails the Celerio X between Rs 5.11 lakh and Rs 5.91 lakh.
-
The second-gen Celerio is expected to be launched around mid-2021.
Maruti Wagon R
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 13,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 31,000
-
The CNG variants of the Wagon R come with these benefits. The petrol variants also get a consumer offer of Rs 8,000, with other discounts remaining the same.
-
Maruti’s compact hatchback is priced from Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh.
Maruti Swift
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 33,000
-
Maruti is offering benefits on both the pre-facelift and facelifted Swift.
-
The above-mentioned offers are applicable to all variants of the hatchback, except the base-spec LXi.
-
Those looking to buy the LXi variant can avail the same exchange bonus and corporate discount while the cash discount goes up by Rs 20,000, taking the total savings to Rs 53,000.
-
Maruti is offering the Swift Special Edition with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount while the consumer offer stands at 1,500.
-
The Swift is priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh.
Maruti Dzire
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 8,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 31,000
-
Maruti is offering the above savings on the base-spec LXi and second-to-base VXi variants of the Dzire.
-
The second-to-top ZXi and top-spec ZXi+ variants get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but lose out on the cash discount.
-
Maruti is offering the Dzire Special Edition with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but at a premium of Rs 20,500. There’s no consumer offer on this model.
-
The sub-4m sedan is priced between Rs 5.98 lakh and Rs 9.02 lakh.
Maruti Vitara Brezza
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 33,000
-
Maruti is offering the above benefits on the base-spec LXi and second-to-base VXi variants of the Vitara Brezza.
-
The second-to-top ZXi and top-spec ZXi+ get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but no consumer offer.
-
Its prices range between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 11.41 lakh.
Maruti Ertiga
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
-
Both the petrol and CNG variants of the Ertiga are being offered with the corporate discount.
-
The MPV is priced from Rs 7.81 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh.
Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are applicable to Delhi and may vary across states. Kindly contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
