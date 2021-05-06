Maruti Arena Cars Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 53,000 This May

Published On May 06, 2021 06:43 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

Maruti is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000

The LXi variant of the Swift gets maximum savings of up to Rs 53,000.

No cash discount on the Celerio but it comes with discounts of up to Rs 18,000.

The Ertiga carries only a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.

All offers are valid for the month of May 2021.

Maruti recently hiked the prices of select models by up to Rs 22,500. If you are planning to buy a car from its Arena showrooms, here’s a look at the discounts offered for the month of May 2021:

Maruti Alto

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 17,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The above discounts are applicable to both the petrol and CNG variants of the Alto.

Maruti is expected to launch the new-gen Alto by early-2022.

The Alto is priced from Rs 2.99 lakh to Rs 4.60 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 14,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,000

Maruti retails the S-Presso between Rs 3.78 lakh and Rs 5.26 lakh.

Both the petrol and CNG variants of the hatchback get the above-mentioned benefits.

Maruti Eeco

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

Both the petrol and CNG variants of the Eeco get these offers.

Maruti has priced the MPV from Rs 4.08 lakh to Rs 5.29 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

Offer Amount Consumer Offer -- Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 18,000

The above-mentioned savings can be availed on both the standard Celerio and Celerio X.

Maruti is offering both the petrol and CNG variants of the hatchback with the above discounts.

While the Celerio is priced from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 5.90 lakh, Maruti retails the Celerio X between Rs 5.11 lakh and Rs 5.91 lakh.

The second-gen Celerio is expected to be launched around mid-2021.

Maruti Wagon R

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 13,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 31,000

The CNG variants of the Wagon R come with these benefits. The petrol variants also get a consumer offer of Rs 8,000, with other discounts remaining the same.

Maruti’s compact hatchback is priced from Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh.

Maruti Swift

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000

Maruti is offering benefits on both the pre-facelift and facelifted Swift .

The above-mentioned offers are applicable to all variants of the hatchback, except the base-spec LXi.

Those looking to buy the LXi variant can avail the same exchange bonus and corporate discount while the cash discount goes up by Rs 20,000, taking the total savings to Rs 53,000.

Maruti is offering the Swift Special Edition with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount while the consumer offer stands at 1,500.

The Swift is priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh.

Maruti Dzire

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 8,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 31,000

Maruti is offering the above savings on the base-spec LXi and second-to-base VXi variants of the Dzire.

The second-to-top ZXi and top-spec ZXi+ variants get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but lose out on the cash discount.

Maruti is offering the Dzire Special Edition with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but at a premium of Rs 20,500. There’s no consumer offer on this model.

The sub-4m sedan is priced between Rs 5.98 lakh and Rs 9.02 lakh.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000

Maruti is offering the above benefits on the base-spec LXi and second-to-base VXi variants of the Vitara Brezza.

The second-to-top ZXi and top-spec ZXi+ get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but no consumer offer.

Its prices range between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 11.41 lakh.

Maruti Ertiga

Offer Amount Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000

Both the petrol and CNG variants of the Ertiga are being offered with the corporate discount.

The MPV is priced from Rs 7.81 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh.

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are applicable to Delhi and may vary across states. Kindly contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

