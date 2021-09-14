Maruti Has Sold More Than 25 Lakh Swifts In India!

Published On Sep 14, 2021 12:26 PM By Dhruv for Maruti Swift

The Swift, which was first launched in 2005, is in its third generation in India

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has now crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 25 lakh units. It is currently in its third generation. A facelift for this generation was launched in early 2021.

The Swift was initially launched as a petrol hatchback in 2005, and a diesel engine was later introduced in 2007. The second-gen model of the Swift was introduced in 2010, and it too got both petrol and diesel options. The third-gen Swift was introduced in 2017, and too was available with a diesel engine initially. Once the BS6 emission norms kicked in, it became a petrol-only offering. Maruti is currently working on introducing a CNG variant of the Swift, which would be a first for the hatchback in the country.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) for Maruti Suzuki India, said in a statement, “With its launch in 2005, Swift heralded the start of the premium hatchback segment in India. The most awarded premium hatchback in the country, Maruti Suzuki Swift is the only car to win the prestigious ICOTY awards for all three generations. Every generation of Maruti Suzuki Swift has been India’s favorite and has won hearts of over 2.5 million Swift lovers. The No. 1 selling car of FY20-21, the sporty Swift has created a glorious legacy with its scintillating looks and power packed performance.”

The Swift is currently priced between Rs 5.85 lakh and Rs 8.67 llakh (both ex-showroom). In that range, it competes against the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Renault Triber.

