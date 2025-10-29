Maruti Fronx Flex Fuel Showcased: You Won’t Believe How Much Percent Ethanol It Can Handle!

Besides the Fronx Flex Fuel, Suzuki has also showcased the Compressed Biomethane Gas (CBG) variant of the Maruti Victoris

While people have been debating the Indian government’s E20 ethanol blending norms and their compatibility with existing vehicles, Suzuki has showcased the made-in-India Maruti Fronx Flex Fuel variant at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The Fronx FFV Concept is capable of running on fuel blends containing up to 85 percent ethanol.

Alongside it, Suzuki also unveiled the Maruti Victoris CBG (Compressed Biomethane Gas) variant, which could potentially be introduced in India as well.

More About The Maruti Fronx Flex Fuel

The Fronx Flex Fuel operates on ethanol-based fuel blends, which causes less pollution compared to regular petrol burns. The FFV Concept holds particular importance for India as it is capable of an 85 percent ethanol blend. This concept uses a tweaked version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine to handle the higher percent of ethanol blend.

Notably, this concept is of much relevance in India as the government plans to increase ethanol content in the coming years. Currently, the government has recently rolled out E20 (20 percent ethanol blend) fuel under its biofuel policy.

Another point to note is that the Japan-spec Fronx gets more features than the India-spec model. Notable ones include heated front seats, electronic parking brake with auto hold and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The rest of the features list is the same as the India-spec models, details of which can be found in this report.

The Fronx currently sold in India gets the following powertrain options:

Engine 1.2-litre NA petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre NA petrol + CNG Power 90 PS 100 PS 77.5 PS Torque 113 Nm 148 Nm 98.5 Nm Transmissions 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/6-speed AT 5-speed MT Fuel efficiency (claimed) 21.79kmpl (MT) / 22.89kmpl (AMT) 21.5kmpl (MT) / 20.1kmpl (AT) 28.51km/kg

Maruti Victoris Bio-Gas (CBG) Variant

Another notable showcase is the Maruti Victoris with a CBG (Compressed Biomethane Gas) powertrain. It basically uses a tweaked version of the 1.5-litre petrol engine to run on this fuel. The main advantage of CBG over CNG is that the former uses animal manure and dairy waste, making it more sustainable.

Suzuki had also pointed out the clever placement of the CNG tank underneath the boot floor, freeing up space in the trunk for better practicality.

The current powertrain setup of the Victoris sold in India is as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, Petrol + CNG 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, Mild Hybrid Petrol 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder, Strong Hybrid Petrol Drivetrain FWD FWD / AWD (AT only) FWD Power 87.8 PS (CNG), 100 PS (Petrol) 103 PS 116 PS (Combined) Torque 121.5 Nm (CNG), 137 Nm (Petrol) 139 Nm 141 Nm (Hybrid) Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT eCVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 27.02 km/kg 21.18 kmpl (MT), 21.06 kmpl (AT), 19.07 kmpl (AWD) 28.65 kmpl

FWD- Front Wheel Drive, AWD- All Wheel Drive

AT - torque converter automatic transmission

eCVT- electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

Other Made In India Models Showcased In Japan Mobility Show 2025

In addition to the aforementioned models, Suzuki has also showcased the made-in-India Maruti Jimny Nomade and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.

Let us know in the comments which of these made-in-India Maruti models has impressed you the most?