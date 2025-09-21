All
    Maruti Ertiga Surpassed Maruti Eeco And Toyota Innova To Become The Most Sought-after Mass-market MPV In August 2025

    Published On Sep 21, 2025 10:01 AM By Rohit

    2.6K Views
    Of all the models in the list, only two MPVs managed to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark in August 2025

    Mass market MPV sales in August 2025

    Even though new car buyers have been inclining more towards SUV bodystyles, the market for people movers or multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) is refusing to die down. One of the main reasons for their popularity is their ability to serve big Indian families well. Given that there are over 10 mass-market MPVs on offer in India now, we decided to check out how each model performed in August 2025 sales:

    Models

    August 2025

    July 2025

    August 2024

    MoM (%)

    YoY (%)

    Maruti Ertiga

    18,445

    16,604

    18,580

    +11

    - 1

    Maruti Eeco

    10,785

    12,341

    10,985

    - 13

    - 2

    Toyota Innova (Hycross+Crysta)

    9,304

    9,112

    9,687

    +2

    - 4

    Kia Carens (Carens+Clavis ICE+Clavis EV)

    6,822

    7,602

    5,881

    - 10

    16

    Maruti XL6

    2,973

    2,146

    2,740

    +39

    +9

    Renault Triber

    1,870

    1,987

    1,514

    - 6

    24

    Maruti Invicto

    237

    351

    174

    - 32

    36

    Toyota Rumion

    68

    576

    1,721

    - 88

    - 96

    Also Read: 2025 Maruti Victoris SUV: 5 Things We Learnt After Driving It

    Takeaways

    Maruti Ertiga

    • The Maruti Ertiga, with 18,445 units sold, took the top ranks in August 2025 sales in the mass-market MPVs chart. While its month-on-month (MoM) figure increased by 11 percent, its year-on-year (YoY) number dropped by a slight one percent.

    Maruti Eeco

    • With 10,785 units dispatched, the Maruti Eeco was the only other MPV on the list after the Ertiga to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark in August 2025. Its MoM and YoY numbers dipped by 13 percent and two percent, respectively.

    Toyota Innova Hycross driving

    • Toyota shipped 9,304 units of the Innova nameplate in August 2025. While its MoM number improved by two percent, its YoY figure went down by four percent. Do note that the Innova nameplate consists of both the Crysta and Hycross offerings.

    Kia Carens Clavis front look

    • The Kia Carens nameplate registered total sales of 6,822 units in August 2025. Its MoM figure dropped by 10 percent but its YoY number saw an increment of 16 percent. Under the Carens brand, there are three models, namely, the Carens, Carens Clavis, and the Carens Clavis EV.

    Maruti XL6 driving

    • With the highest increase of 39 percent in MoM figure here, the Maruti XL6 came next on the list with cumulative sales of 2,973 units in August 2025. Its YoY figure also saw an uptick by nine percent.

    Renault Triber

    • The Renault Triber was the last MPV on this list to cross the 1,000-unit sales mark with total sales of 1,870 units in August 2025. Renault dispatched 117 units less of the sub-4m crossover MPV in August compared to the previous month. That said, the Triber’s YoY figure increased by 24 percent.

    Maruti Invicto Front

    • Although the Maruti Invicto’s total sales in August 2025 stood at 237 units, it came down by 32 percent month-on-month. When compared with its sales number from the same period last year, the Invicto’s sales number improved by 36 percent.

    Toyota Rumion

    • With just 68 units sold, the Toyota Rumion – which is essentially the rebadged version of the Ertiga – took the last spot in August 2025 MPV sales. It witnessed a drop of 88 percent in MoM figures and a massive 96 percent reduction in its YoY numbers.

