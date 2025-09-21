Maruti Ertiga Surpassed Maruti Eeco And Toyota Innova To Become The Most Sought-after Mass-market MPV In August 2025

Of all the models in the list, only two MPVs managed to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark in August 2025

Even though new car buyers have been inclining more towards SUV bodystyles, the market for people movers or multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) is refusing to die down. One of the main reasons for their popularity is their ability to serve big Indian families well. Given that there are over 10 mass-market MPVs on offer in India now, we decided to check out how each model performed in August 2025 sales:

Models August 2025 July 2025 August 2024 MoM (%) YoY (%) Maruti Ertiga 18,445 16,604 18,580 +11 - 1 Maruti Eeco 10,785 12,341 10,985 - 13 - 2 Toyota Innova (Hycross+Crysta) 9,304 9,112 9,687 +2 - 4 Kia Carens (Carens+Clavis ICE+Clavis EV) 6,822 7,602 5,881 - 10 16 Maruti XL6 2,973 2,146 2,740 +39 +9 Renault Triber 1,870 1,987 1,514 - 6 24 Maruti Invicto 237 351 174 - 32 36 Toyota Rumion 68 576 1,721 - 88 - 96

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Victoris SUV: 5 Things We Learnt After Driving It

Takeaways

The Maruti Ertiga, with 18,445 units sold, took the top ranks in August 2025 sales in the mass-market MPVs chart. While its month-on-month (MoM) figure increased by 11 percent, its year-on-year (YoY) number dropped by a slight one percent.

With 10,785 units dispatched, the Maruti Eeco was the only other MPV on the list after the Ertiga to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark in August 2025. Its MoM and YoY numbers dipped by 13 percent and two percent, respectively.

Toyota shipped 9,304 units of the Innova nameplate in August 2025. While its MoM number improved by two percent, its YoY figure went down by four percent. Do note that the Innova nameplate consists of both the Crysta and Hycross offerings.

The Kia Carens nameplate registered total sales of 6,822 units in August 2025. Its MoM figure dropped by 10 percent but its YoY number saw an increment of 16 percent. Under the Carens brand, there are three models, namely, the Carens, Carens Clavis, and the Carens Clavis EV.

With the highest increase of 39 percent in MoM figure here, the Maruti XL6 came next on the list with cumulative sales of 2,973 units in August 2025. Its YoY figure also saw an uptick by nine percent.

The Renault Triber was the last MPV on this list to cross the 1,000-unit sales mark with total sales of 1,870 units in August 2025. Renault dispatched 117 units less of the sub-4m crossover MPV in August compared to the previous month. That said, the Triber’s YoY figure increased by 24 percent.

Although the Maruti Invicto’s total sales in August 2025 stood at 237 units, it came down by 32 percent month-on-month. When compared with its sales number from the same period last year, the Invicto’s sales number improved by 36 percent.

With just 68 units sold, the Toyota Rumion – which is essentially the rebadged version of the Ertiga – took the last spot in August 2025 MPV sales. It witnessed a drop of 88 percent in MoM figures and a massive 96 percent reduction in its YoY numbers.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.