2025 Maruti Victoris SUV: 5 Things We Learnt After Driving It

The Maruti Victoris is being offered in six broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi (O), ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus (O), priced from Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom)

The Maruti Victoris is the newest compact SUV to go on sale in India, with prices ranging between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It has piqued the interest of the masses by offering a lot at its price point. We recently got an opportunity to experience the Victoris in real life, which helped us understand it better. Here are 5 things that stood out during our time with the Maruti Victoris:

Wide Range Of Powertrain Choices

The Maruti Victoris comes with a lot of powertrain options, the details of which are as follows:

Specification 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine Power 103 PS 88 PS 116 PS (combined) Torque 137 Nm 121.5 Nm 141 Nm (hybrid) Transmission* 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed MT e-CVT Drivetrain^ FWD/ AWD (with AT only) FWD FWD Claimed Fuel Efficiency 21.18 kmpl (FWD MT) / 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT) 27.02 km/kg 28.65 kmpl

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; e-CVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD =All-wheel-drive

As seen on the table, the Maruti Victoris comes with a mild-hybrid petrol engine, a CNG option, as well as a strong-hybrid engine option, giving customers plenty of choice.

The mild-hybrid engine comes with both manual and automatic gearbox options, the latter of which can also be had with an optional AWD setup, which gives the Victoris a lot more capability on paths beyond the paved roads.

The mild-hybrid engine can also be had with a CNG powertrain option that offers lower running costs. But unlike other Maruti cars, the CNG tank is placed underneath the body of the SUV to free up more luggage space.

There’s a strong hybrid engine option too that Maruti is offering with the Victoris, which is the most fuel-efficient option amongst all the choices. This makes the Victoris one of the only three SUVs in the segment to get this powertrain option, alongside the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

While the Victoris offers adequate performance, it must be noted that none of these engine options are exciting if you’re aiming for a thrilling driving experience. Performance at highway speeds could have been better.

However, the Victoris is slightly better in terms of fuel efficiency than both the Grand Vitara and Hyryder with this powertrain choice, which you can read in the detailed comparisons below:

Only one thing the Victoris sorely misses out on is a diesel engine, which rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offer in the segment. That being said, the available engine options of the new Maruti compact SUV are enough to appeal to a wide range of buyers.

Plush Ride Quality

Not only does the Victoris offer a lot of powertrain options, but it also offers a pliant ride quality with minimal side-to-side movement, as is seen with all the cars of the manufacturer. Mild undulations and uneven sections of the road are dispatched with a flat ride. It also soaks up potholes and bad patches well.

On the highways, too, the Victoris feels composed and offers a smooth ride. There’s only one issue – a lot of cabin noise filters into the cabin, which might become irritating on long drives. Maruti could have offered better cabin insulation for a more relaxed and peaceful drive experience.

Premium-looking Cabin With Plenty Of Features

Although the insulation is lacking, Maruti has left no stone unturned in terms of offering a premium cabin experience. The dashboard design looks fresh, with a new steering wheel, a huge 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Not just this, but to enhance the premium-ness, Maruti has equipped the Victoris’ dashboard with soft-touch leatherette material on the dashboard and has paired it up with 64-colour ambient lighting.

The carmaker is also offering features such as a heads-up display, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof and a wireless phone charger with cooling function, all of which will appeal to the younger audience. The user interface (UI) of the touchscreen and driver’s display is intuitive with crisp graphics and good response times.

Some things, however, could have been better. The seat ventilation, although effective, makes a lot of noise, which takes away some of the premium-ness that Maruti has tried to offer with the Victoris. The overall quality of materials in the cabin, such as the power window switches and climate control panel, could also have been better.

Lots Of Space Inside

The Maruti Victoris’ interior is not just praiseworthy because of modern cabin design and modern-day features, as it also packs in a lot of space, which will be enough for 5 passengers.

The front seats have wide contours which can fit people of all shapes and sizes, and there is enough foot room to keep the occupants comfortable on longer journeys. Maruti is offering a tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel column from the base variant itself, which, coupled to the 8-way electrically adjustable front seats, means finding the right driving position is easy. There’s a sliding front centre armrest too, for added convenience.

Talking about the rear seats, there’s no issue with the knee room or leg room, and the under-thigh support is also adequate for average-sized Indian passengers. One issue, however, is that the headroom is a bit tight on the variants that feature a panoramic sunroof, especially for taller occupants.

Maruti has also offered a lot of storage spaces inside. The Victoris gets 1-litre bottle holders on all four doors with some space for magazines or small umbrellas. For the front passengers, it offers a big glovebox, two cupholders on the centre console, storage space under the centre armrest and a sunglass holder. The rear seat passengers get twin cupholders in the centre armrest, seat back pockets and a small space to keep your phone under the rear AC vents.

The boot space is also decent, and it can accommodate a full set of suitcases and a couple of small bags. The floor is flat, which eases loading and unloading luggage, but as the boot area is not shallow, you won’t be able to stack one suitcase over the other. If you opt for the CNG variants, buyers will be happy to know that there isn’t any compromise as the tanks are placed under the floor. That said, the strong hybrid variants get a smaller boot due to the placement of the battery pack underneath the boot floor.

A Full Star Safety Suite

After the Dzire, the Victoris has become Maruti’s next model to get a 5-star safety rating from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. Here are the compact SUV’s ratings and scores from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP:

Parameters Global NCAP Bharat NCAP Adult safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) score 33.72 / 34 Points 31.66 / 32 Points Child safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child Occupant Protection (COP) score 41 / 49 Points 43 / 49 Points

In terms of safety, the Victoris comes with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

A strong safety suite is a welcome move in the Victoris, as it rounds off the entire package that consists of a wide range of fuel-efficient engine options, a feature-rich and spacious cabin, and a pliant ride quality.

What are your thoughts on the Maruti Victoris SUV? Let us know in the comments below.

