Maruti Drops Limited-edition Accessory Packages For All NEXA Models

Modified On Jan 05, 2023 01:02 PM By Ansh for Maruti Grand Vitara

This package is in addition to the launch of the carmaker’s NEXA Black Edition

Maruti Suzuki is celebrating its 40 years in the Indian car market this year, starting with a new Black Edition for its entire NEXA lineup. In addition to that, Maruti has also launched limited-edition accessory packages for all NEXA models, which are available at a discounted price. 

The model-wise accessory items are detailed below:

Baleno

Maruti Baleno

  • It is applicable on the Zeta and Alpha trims.

  • Baleno is the only one that gets two accessory packages, details for which are mentioned below.

NOVO-SPIRIT Package

Item

Price

Front underbody spoiler (Grey + Midnight Black)

Rs 2,390

Rear underbody spoiler (Grey + Midnight Black)

Rs 2,290

Door visor - SS Insert

Rs 2,190

Premium mat

Rs 2,290

BSM

Rs 1,490

Bumper corner protected

Rs 550

Door sill guard non-illuminated

Rs 1,690

Front fender garnish - black

Rs 230

All-weather boot mat

Rs 1,390

Number plate garnish

Rs 499

Front bumper garnish/ Hood garnish

Rs 1.050

Black door garnish

Rs 650

Interior styling kit

Rs 6,690

Logo lights

Rs 2,698

High-performance vacuum cleaner

Rs 1,990

Total

Rs 28,087

While all these accessories total to Rs 28,087, the carmaker is providing this package at a discounted price of Rs 22,990.

ELEGRANDE Package

Item

Price

Front bumper garnish chrome

Rs 1,990

Rear bumper garnish chrome

Rs 1,190

Rear garnish - Chrome plated

Rs 290

ORVM garnish - Chrome plated

Rs 240

All-weather 3D mat

Rs 2,990

Door sill guard metal sill

Rs 1,690

All-weather boot mat

Rs 1,390

NEXA cushions

Rs 2,140

Door visor basic smoke grey

Rs 1,590

BSM

Rs 2,490

Number plate garnish

Rs 499

Logo lights

Rs 2,698

High-performance vacuum cleaner

Rs 1,990

Total

Rs 21,187

This accessory package comes at a total cost of Rs 21,187 but can be had for a discounted price of Rs 17,890.

Ignis

Maruti Ignis

NEXA COLLECTION Package

Item

Price

Door Visor

Rs 1,190

Rear mid spoiler

Rs 4,990

PVC designer mat

Rs 1,890

Seat cover

Rs 6.901

Steering cover

Rs 510

Cladding

Rs 4,820

NEXA cushion set

Rs 1,070

Charger

Rs 1,490

Number plate garnish

Rs 499

Front and rear under spoiler

Rs 2,490

Front and rear fog lamp bezel

Rs 790

Rear back door garnish

Rs 590

3D boot mat

Rs 1,390

Total

Rs 28,620

  • It is offered on the Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims of the Ignis.

  • This comes at a discounted price of Rs 22,990.

XL6

Maruti XL6

XL6 COMBO Package

Item

Price

Door visor

Rs 3,090

All-weather 3D mat

Rs 3,890

Door sill guard - new etching type

Rs 2,350

Body side moulding

Rs 2,699

Interior styling kit

Rs 8,190

NEXA cushion

Rs 1,980

Boot mat

Rs 1,090

Number plate chrome

Rs 750

Number plate Garnish

Rs 499

High-performance vacuum cleaner

Rs 1,990

Logo light

Rs 2,698

Window frame kit

Rs 2,850

Back door garnish

Rs 720

Total

Rs 32,796

  • The limited-edition XL6 combo package is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 25,300.

  • It is applicable on the Zeta, Alpha and Alpha+ trims.

Grand Vitara

Maruti Grand Vitara

GRAND VITARA ENIGMAX Package

Item

Price

Front bumper extender (Black - chrome)

Rs 2,890

Rear skid plate  (Black + chrome)

Rs 25,90

Side skirt  (Black + chrome)

Rs 3,090

Door visor premium (SS insert)

Rs 2,590

Front skid garnish (black)

Rs 650

ORVM garnish (midnight black)

Rs 450

Headlamp garnish (midnight black)

Rs 590

Body side moulding chrome

Rs 2,590

RR garnish (midnight black)

Rs 390

Back door garnish (chrome)

Rs 1,090

All-weather 3D mat, RHD

Rs 2,790

Interior styling kit - luxe dawn wood

Rs 8,490

NEXA cushion black set

Rs 2,140

Air purifier

Rs 3,890

PVC 3D boot mat

Rs 2,150

Door sill guard on metal sill

Rs 2,490

Trunk sill loading protection

Rs 2,590

Total

Rs 41,460

  • The current Maruti flagship also gets a limited-edition accessory package at a reduced price of Rs 32,990, with savings of nearly Rs 8,500.

  • Grand Vitara’s accessory pack is offered on the Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims.

Ciaz

Maruti Ciaz

AFFLUENCE Package

Item

Price

Door sill guard with illumination

Rs 3,349

Interior styling kit - OE finish

Rs 4,390

Premium beige mat

Rs 2,690

Body side moulding set

Rs 1,790

Door visor set

Rs 1,670

NEXA Cushion set

Rs 1,980

Seat cover

Rs 27,489

Leather steering cover

Rs 960

Total

Rs 44,318

  • Ciaz’s accessory package comes at a discounted price of Rs 39,990.

  • It is offered on the Sigma and Delta trims.

All the accessories mentioned above are available on specific trims as stated, for a limited time. For more details, we recommend you contact your nearest NEXA dealership.

A
Published by
Ansh
Write your Comment on Maruti Grand Vitara

