Modified On Jan 05, 2023 01:02 PM By Ansh for Maruti Grand Vitara

This package is in addition to the launch of the carmaker’s NEXA Black Edition

Maruti Suzuki is celebrating its 40 years in the Indian car market this year, starting with a new Black Edition for its entire NEXA lineup. In addition to that, Maruti has also launched limited-edition accessory packages for all NEXA models, which are available at a discounted price.

The model-wise accessory items are detailed below:

Baleno

It is applicable on the Zeta and Alpha trims.

Baleno is the only one that gets two accessory packages, details for which are mentioned below.

NOVO-SPIRIT Package Item Price Front underbody spoiler (Grey + Midnight Black) Rs 2,390 Rear underbody spoiler (Grey + Midnight Black) Rs 2,290 Door visor - SS Insert Rs 2,190 Premium mat Rs 2,290 BSM Rs 1,490 Bumper corner protected Rs 550 Door sill guard non-illuminated Rs 1,690 Front fender garnish - black Rs 230 All-weather boot mat Rs 1,390 Number plate garnish Rs 499 Front bumper garnish/ Hood garnish Rs 1.050 Black door garnish Rs 650 Interior styling kit Rs 6,690 Logo lights Rs 2,698 High-performance vacuum cleaner Rs 1,990 Total Rs 28,087

While all these accessories total to Rs 28,087, the carmaker is providing this package at a discounted price of Rs 22,990.

ELEGRANDE Package Item Price Front bumper garnish chrome Rs 1,990 Rear bumper garnish chrome Rs 1,190 Rear garnish - Chrome plated Rs 290 ORVM garnish - Chrome plated Rs 240 All-weather 3D mat Rs 2,990 Door sill guard metal sill Rs 1,690 All-weather boot mat Rs 1,390 NEXA cushions Rs 2,140 Door visor basic smoke grey Rs 1,590 BSM Rs 2,490 Number plate garnish Rs 499 Logo lights Rs 2,698 High-performance vacuum cleaner Rs 1,990 Total Rs 21,187

This accessory package comes at a total cost of Rs 21,187 but can be had for a discounted price of Rs 17,890.

Ignis

NEXA COLLECTION Package Item Price Door Visor Rs 1,190 Rear mid spoiler Rs 4,990 PVC designer mat Rs 1,890 Seat cover Rs 6.901 Steering cover Rs 510 Cladding Rs 4,820 NEXA cushion set Rs 1,070 Charger Rs 1,490 Number plate garnish Rs 499 Front and rear under spoiler Rs 2,490 Front and rear fog lamp bezel Rs 790 Rear back door garnish Rs 590 3D boot mat Rs 1,390 Total Rs 28,620

It is offered on the Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims of the Ignis.

This comes at a discounted price of Rs 22,990.

XL6

XL6 COMBO Package Item Price Door visor Rs 3,090 All-weather 3D mat Rs 3,890 Door sill guard - new etching type Rs 2,350 Body side moulding Rs 2,699 Interior styling kit Rs 8,190 NEXA cushion Rs 1,980 Boot mat Rs 1,090 Number plate chrome Rs 750 Number plate Garnish Rs 499 High-performance vacuum cleaner Rs 1,990 Logo light Rs 2,698 Window frame kit Rs 2,850 Back door garnish Rs 720 Total Rs 32,796

The limited-edition XL6 combo package is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 25,300.

It is applicable on the Zeta, Alpha and Alpha+ trims.

Grand Vitara

GRAND VITARA ENIGMAX Package Item Price Front bumper extender (Black - chrome) Rs 2,890 Rear skid plate (Black + chrome) Rs 25,90 Side skirt (Black + chrome) Rs 3,090 Door visor premium (SS insert) Rs 2,590 Front skid garnish (black) Rs 650 ORVM garnish (midnight black) Rs 450 Headlamp garnish (midnight black) Rs 590 Body side moulding chrome Rs 2,590 RR garnish (midnight black) Rs 390 Back door garnish (chrome) Rs 1,090 All-weather 3D mat, RHD Rs 2,790 Interior styling kit - luxe dawn wood Rs 8,490 NEXA cushion black set Rs 2,140 Air purifier Rs 3,890 PVC 3D boot mat Rs 2,150 Door sill guard on metal sill Rs 2,490 Trunk sill loading protection Rs 2,590 Total Rs 41,460

The current Maruti flagship also gets a limited-edition accessory package at a reduced price of Rs 32,990, with savings of nearly Rs 8,500.

Grand Vitara’s accessory pack is offered on the Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims.

Ciaz

AFFLUENCE Package Item Price Door sill guard with illumination Rs 3,349 Interior styling kit - OE finish Rs 4,390 Premium beige mat Rs 2,690 Body side moulding set Rs 1,790 Door visor set Rs 1,670 NEXA Cushion set Rs 1,980 Seat cover Rs 27,489 Leather steering cover Rs 960 Total Rs 44,318

Ciaz’s accessory package comes at a discounted price of Rs 39,990.

It is offered on the Sigma and Delta trims.

All the accessories mentioned above are available on specific trims as stated, for a limited time. For more details, we recommend you contact your nearest NEXA dealership.

