Maruti Drops Limited-edition Accessory Packages For All NEXA Models
Modified On Jan 05, 2023 01:02 PM By Ansh for Maruti Grand Vitara
This package is in addition to the launch of the carmaker’s NEXA Black Edition
Maruti Suzuki is celebrating its 40 years in the Indian car market this year, starting with a new Black Edition for its entire NEXA lineup. In addition to that, Maruti has also launched limited-edition accessory packages for all NEXA models, which are available at a discounted price.
The model-wise accessory items are detailed below:
Baleno
-
It is applicable on the Zeta and Alpha trims.
-
Baleno is the only one that gets two accessory packages, details for which are mentioned below.
|
NOVO-SPIRIT Package
|
Item
|
Price
|
Front underbody spoiler (Grey + Midnight Black)
|
Rs 2,390
|
Rear underbody spoiler (Grey + Midnight Black)
|
Rs 2,290
|
Door visor - SS Insert
|
Rs 2,190
|
Premium mat
|
Rs 2,290
|
BSM
|
Rs 1,490
|
Bumper corner protected
|
Rs 550
|
Door sill guard non-illuminated
|
Rs 1,690
|
Front fender garnish - black
|
Rs 230
|
All-weather boot mat
|
Rs 1,390
|
Number plate garnish
|
Rs 499
|
Front bumper garnish/ Hood garnish
|
Rs 1.050
|
Black door garnish
|
Rs 650
|
Interior styling kit
|
Rs 6,690
|
Logo lights
|
Rs 2,698
|
High-performance vacuum cleaner
|
Rs 1,990
|
Total
|
Rs 28,087
While all these accessories total to Rs 28,087, the carmaker is providing this package at a discounted price of Rs 22,990.
|
ELEGRANDE Package
|
Item
|
Price
|
Front bumper garnish chrome
|
Rs 1,990
|
Rear bumper garnish chrome
|
Rs 1,190
|
Rear garnish - Chrome plated
|
Rs 290
|
ORVM garnish - Chrome plated
|
Rs 240
|
All-weather 3D mat
|
Rs 2,990
|
Door sill guard metal sill
|
Rs 1,690
|
All-weather boot mat
|
Rs 1,390
|
NEXA cushions
|
Rs 2,140
|
Door visor basic smoke grey
|
Rs 1,590
|
BSM
|
Rs 2,490
|
Number plate garnish
|
Rs 499
|
Logo lights
|
Rs 2,698
|
High-performance vacuum cleaner
|
Rs 1,990
|
Total
|
Rs 21,187
This accessory package comes at a total cost of Rs 21,187 but can be had for a discounted price of Rs 17,890.
Ignis
|
NEXA COLLECTION Package
|
Item
|
Price
|
Door Visor
|
Rs 1,190
|
Rear mid spoiler
|
Rs 4,990
|
PVC designer mat
|
Rs 1,890
|
Seat cover
|
Rs 6.901
|
Steering cover
|
Rs 510
|
Cladding
|
Rs 4,820
|
NEXA cushion set
|
Rs 1,070
|
Charger
|
Rs 1,490
|
Number plate garnish
|
Rs 499
|
Front and rear under spoiler
|
Rs 2,490
|
Front and rear fog lamp bezel
|
Rs 790
|
Rear back door garnish
|
Rs 590
|
3D boot mat
|
Rs 1,390
|
Total
|
Rs 28,620
-
It is offered on the Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims of the Ignis.
-
This comes at a discounted price of Rs 22,990.
XL6
|
XL6 COMBO Package
|
Item
|
Price
|
Door visor
|
Rs 3,090
|
All-weather 3D mat
|
Rs 3,890
|
Door sill guard - new etching type
|
Rs 2,350
|
Body side moulding
|
Rs 2,699
|
Interior styling kit
|
Rs 8,190
|
NEXA cushion
|
Rs 1,980
|
Boot mat
|
Rs 1,090
|
Number plate chrome
|
Rs 750
|
Number plate Garnish
|
Rs 499
|
High-performance vacuum cleaner
|
Rs 1,990
|
Logo light
|
Rs 2,698
|
Window frame kit
|
Rs 2,850
|
Back door garnish
|
Rs 720
|
Total
|
Rs 32,796
-
The limited-edition XL6 combo package is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 25,300.
-
It is applicable on the Zeta, Alpha and Alpha+ trims.
Grand Vitara
|
GRAND VITARA ENIGMAX Package
|
Item
|
Price
|
Front bumper extender (Black - chrome)
|
Rs 2,890
|
Rear skid plate (Black + chrome)
|
Rs 25,90
|
Side skirt (Black + chrome)
|
Rs 3,090
|
Door visor premium (SS insert)
|
Rs 2,590
|
Front skid garnish (black)
|
Rs 650
|
ORVM garnish (midnight black)
|
Rs 450
|
Headlamp garnish (midnight black)
|
Rs 590
|
Body side moulding chrome
|
Rs 2,590
|
RR garnish (midnight black)
|
Rs 390
|
Back door garnish (chrome)
|
Rs 1,090
|
All-weather 3D mat, RHD
|
Rs 2,790
|
Interior styling kit - luxe dawn wood
|
Rs 8,490
|
NEXA cushion black set
|
Rs 2,140
|
Air purifier
|
Rs 3,890
|
PVC 3D boot mat
|
Rs 2,150
|
Door sill guard on metal sill
|
Rs 2,490
|
Trunk sill loading protection
|
Rs 2,590
|
Total
|
Rs 41,460
-
The current Maruti flagship also gets a limited-edition accessory package at a reduced price of Rs 32,990, with savings of nearly Rs 8,500.
-
Grand Vitara’s accessory pack is offered on the Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims.
Ciaz
|
AFFLUENCE Package
|
Item
|
Price
|
Door sill guard with illumination
|
Rs 3,349
|
Interior styling kit - OE finish
|
Rs 4,390
|
Premium beige mat
|
Rs 2,690
|
Body side moulding set
|
Rs 1,790
|
Door visor set
|
Rs 1,670
|
NEXA Cushion set
|
Rs 1,980
|
Seat cover
|
Rs 27,489
|
Leather steering cover
|
Rs 960
|
Total
|
Rs 44,318
-
Ciaz’s accessory package comes at a discounted price of Rs 39,990.
-
It is offered on the Sigma and Delta trims.
All the accessories mentioned above are available on specific trims as stated, for a limited time. For more details, we recommend you contact your nearest NEXA dealership.
