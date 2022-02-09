Maruti Ciaz Gets A Revised Colours List, Likely To Be Available With The New Baleno Too

Modified On Feb 09, 2022 01:31 PM By Rohit for Maruti Ciaz

However, except for this slight colours rejig, there have been no other changes to the sedan

The Ciaz continues to be available in seven paint options.

Discontinued colours are Premium Silver, Pearl Sangria Red, Magma Grey, and Stargaze Blue.

Their replacements are Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, and Celestial Blue.

Continues with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech.

It is priced between Rs 8.87 lakh and Rs 11.86 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Without much noise, Maruti has updated the Ciaz’s colours list, swapping four shades with new options. That said, the sedan is still available in seven exterior shades.

The colours that have been swapped are:

Premium Silver with Splendid Silver

Pearl Sangria Red with Opulent Red

Magma Grey with Grandeur Grey

Stargaze Blue with Celestial Blue

The remaining three shades – Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, Pearl Midnight Black, and Pearl Arctic White – have been retained.

Also Read: New Maruti Baleno Bookings Underway, Hatch Now Gets Head-Up Display

Apart from the colours update, the Ciaz gets no other changes. The compact sedan continues to be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid engine (105PS/138Nm), coupled with a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed automatic.

Maruti has priced the sedan from Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Ciaz takes on the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and the upcoming Skoda Slavia-Volkswagen Virtus duo.

Read More on : Ciaz on road price