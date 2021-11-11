Published On Nov 11, 2021 08:29 AM By Tarun for Maruti Celerio

These hatchbacks might be similar in price and size but there is plenty that distinguishes them from each other

Maruti has launched the new-generation Celerio, giving it a much needed update seven years after its debut in 2014. The Celerio continues to be a part of the mid-size hatchback segment which also includes the Wagon R. For those who are confused between the two Marutis, here are the top seven differences between the hatchbacks:

A Modern And Stylish Exterior Design

While the Wagon R follows the traditional, boxy, and tall-boy design, the new Celerio choses to go the other way. It is curvier, more stylish, and modern looking, which will appeal more to the younger generation. The sculpted bumpers, black alloy wheels, and a sloping roofline further add to its fresh design.

More Premium Looking Cabin

The new Celerio boasts of a similar feature list, but manages to offer a better looking cabin. It seems to have made the most of arriving two years after the third-gen Wagon R. The all-black interior theme with silver accents and a rather stylish dashboard design would be the highlights of the new Celerio. However, both of them offer the same steering wheel and instrument cluster.

Slightly More Features

There are not many differences in the features offered by the Wagon R and Celerio. Both of them offer a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electric ORVMs with turn indicators, fog lamps, steering-mounted audio controls, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and a digitised tachometer in the instrument cluster.

But there are some additional features that the new Celerio offers over its more popular sibling: hill-hold assist, 15-inch alloy wheels, engine start-stop button, two and speakers more.

Longer, Wider, But Shorter

Dimensions Celerio Wagon R Difference Length 3695mm 3655mm 40mm Width 1655mm 1620mm 35mm Height 1555mm 1675mm (120mm) Wheelbase 2435mm 2435mm - Fuel Tank capacity 32 litres 32 litres - Boot Space 313 litres 341 litres (28 litres)

The Celerio is longer and wider, which should translate into a more comfortable cabin. However, the Wagon R is taller by 120mm, thanks to its design, which allows for more headroom and easier access. It also has a bigger boot capacity with 28 litres more than the Celerio’s 313 litres.

Misses Out On The Powerful Engine

Engine Specifications Celerio Wagon R Engine 1-litre 1-litre / 1.2-litre Power 68PS 68PS / 83PS Torque 89Nm 91Nm / 113Nm Transmission options 5-speed manual/AMT 5-speed manual/AMT

This is one such space where the Wagon R has a major advantage. Both of them get a 1-litre engine but the Wagon R has the option of a much more powerful engine. Its an 83PS 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, one also offered with the Baleno, with the choice of manual and AMT too.

More Fuel Efficient

Fuel Economy Celerio Wagon R (1-litre) Manual 24.97kmpl - 25.24kmpl 21.79kmpl Automatic 26kmpl - 26.68kmpl 21.79kmpl

The Celerio’s 1-litre petrol K10C engine is a new unit that features the automatic idle-start stop feature. With its help, the Celerio is now the most fuel efficient petrol car currently on sale in India, claiming to deliver 26.68kmpl. So, if you are opting for the 1-litre engine, the Celerio has an upper hand here.

Pricing

Variants Celerio Manual / AMT Wagon R 1-litre Manual / AMT Wagon R 1.2-litre Manual / AMT LXI Rs 5 lakh Rs 4.93 lakh - VXI Rs 5.63 lakh / Rs 6.13 lakh Rs 5.32 lakh / Rs 5.82 lakh Rs 5.68 lakh / Rs 6.18 lakh ZXI Rs 5.94 lakh / Rs 6.44 lakh - Rs 5.95 lakh / Rs 6.45 lakh ZXI+ Rs 6.44 lakh / Rs 6.94 lakh - -

The 1.2-litre variants of the Wagon R are priced similar to the Celerio, while the 1-litre variants are slightly more affordable. Between the ZXI variants of both the hatchbacks, there’s just a difference of Rs 1,000. However, the Wagon R offers a touchscreen system in the ZXI variant (its top trim), while the Celerio does not as its top trim is the Zxi+ .

So, if you’re okay with the 1-litre engine then you can spend some thousands more for the Celerio. However, if your preference is a more powerful engine, then the Wagon R is the better deal.

