Top 5 Upcoming SUVs That You Should Be Excited For!

With each passing day, India's fascination with SUVs continues to grow. An increasing number of buyers are drawn towards SUVs by their authoritative presence and their ability to dominate both roads and rugged terrain alike. If you are one among them, then we have a list of 5 upcoming SUVs for you! Let’s take a look!

Nissan Tekton

Expected Price: Rs 10 Lakh

Unveil Date: July 9

Nissan’s upcoming Tekton is one of the most anticipated SUVs waiting to be launched in India. When launched, the Nissan Tekton will be the flagbearer of the brand as part of Nissan India’s revival plans. The Duster-based rival will be revealed to the Indian market on 9th of July.

The SUV shares the same silhouette as the Duster but with extensive design tweaks inspired by the Nissan’s flagship SUVs sold in the international markets. Under the hood, the Tekton is expected to utilize the same powertrains as its Renault counterpart. This includes two turbo-petrol engines: a 1-litre unit generating 100 PS and a more powerful 1.3-litre engine delivering 163 PS. Later on, the Tekton could also get a 1.8-litre strong hybrid powertrain, which produces a combined output of 160 PS.

The Tekton’s feature-list is likely to feature a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system,a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control and a wireless charger

Regarding safety, the Tekton could feature Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems),a 360-degree camera along 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Tata Sierra EV

Expected Price: 15 Lakh

Expected Launch Date: August

Following the initial Sierra debut, Tata has provided us glimpses of the Sierra EV, which is scheduled for a debut later this year. Initially showcased as a concept in 2020.

Tata hasn’t officially revealed the technical specs yet, but we know that the Sierra EV will be based on the brand’s new Gen 2 Acti.ev platform, the same architecture that underpins the Harrier EV. It is also likely to feature an optional dual-motor powertrain and could get multiple battery options as well.

The feature-list on the Sierra EV is expected to include a triple screen setup with an HUD (heads-up display), panoramic sunroof, multiple wireless chargers, powered and ventilated front seats and a premium sound system. On the safety side, The Sierra EV could feature Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera.

Hyundai Creta 2026

Expected Price: 11 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Launch Date: December 26

Testing is currently underway for the next generation Hyundai Creta, hinting at a launch towards the end of this year.

Just like the recently-launched Kia Seltos, the new Creta could also retain its 1.5-litre engines in naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel fuel options. Hyundai is also expected to launch a strong-hybrid setup in the months after launch.

The new Creta is expected to be loaded with features such as a three-screen setup, Level-2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, multiple wireless chargers and a panoramic sunroof.

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

Expected Price: 13.49 Lakh(ex-showroom)

Expected Launch Date: End of 2026

Heavily camouflaged testmules of the Scorpio N have been spotted recently and that hints that the launch is around the corner.

The updated SUV will see minor design tweaks such as a refreshed grille design and smoother bumper contours. In profile, The SUV carries the same silhouette but with redesigned alloys. The interior receives its most significant update with a 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the current 8-inch display. Furthermore, the traditional analogue gauges and multi-info display are swapped for a modern, fully digital driver's console from its siblings like the XUV 7XO and Thar Roxx..

The SUV is expected to keep its current powertrain lineup, featuring 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol units, both of which could be paired with either a 6-speed automatic or a manual transmission options. The Scorpio N facelift is likely to feature a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and driver’s display, ventilated seats, a premium audio system, and Level-2 ADAS features.

JSW Jetour T2

Expected Price: Rs 20 (ex-showroom)

Expected Launch Date: October

The Jetour T2 is set to arrive in India by the end of the year, as the first model by JSW Motors.. While the SUV is already available in international markets, heavily camouflaged test units have recently been seen undergoing evaluations on Indian roads that showcase a tall-boy SUV stance with a ‘Defenderish’ resemblance and is likely to come to India as a CKD unit.

The dashboard of the international-spec model is largely dominated by a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Physical buttons are avoided as the touchscreen integrates almost all controls, ranging from convenience features to AC functions.

Other features could include a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered and ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS and multiple terrain modes.

BONUS

Maruti Brezza Facelift

Expected Price:Rs 8.50 Lakh

Launch Date: June

One of Maruti’s top-selling SUVs is set to receive a facelift later this month. Since the current Brezza made its debut in 2022, a design update is long overdue and now Maruti is expected to give it a proper facelift.

*(Current Brezza image given for representation)

In terms of design, changes could include a revised lighting setup with redesigned bumpers, new alloy wheels and reworked rear-end styling. Underneath, the Brezza will continue with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated with the 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options. However, the CNG-powered version is likely to feature dual-cylinder underbody technology, effectively maximizing the boot capacity for luggage.

The Brezza's feature list is slated for an upgrade, potentially including a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats and digital instrument cluster. Maruti could retain several features from the ongoing model such as ventilated and powered seats, a heads-up display, single-pane sunroof, wireless charger and automatic climate control. In terms of safety, the upcoming model is expected to retain the 360-degree camera, six airbags, electronic stability control(ESC), and rear parking sensors from the current version.