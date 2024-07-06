Modified On Jul 06, 2024 10:29 AM By Shreyash

Maruti Suzuki remained the top-selling brand, while Toyota recorded the highest month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) growth in June 2024

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata emerged as the best-selling car brands in June 2024. Maruti alone sold over a lakh vehicles last month, while Hyundai also surpassed the 50,000-unit sales mark. Let's take a closer look at the brand-wise sales report for June 2024.

Brand June 2024 May 2024 MoM Growth % June 2023 YoY Growth % Maruti Suzuki 1,37,160 1,37,952 -0.6% 1,33,027 3.1% Hyundai 50,103 50,201 -0.2% 50,001 0.2% Tata 43,527 47,885 -9.1% 47,240 -7.9% Mahindra 40,022 41,008 -2.4% 32,585 22.8% Toyota 25,752 18,700 37.7% 18,237 41.2% Kia 21,300 19,968 6.7% 19,391 9.8% Honda 4,804 4,351 10.4% 5,080 -5.4% MG 4,664 4,485 3.5% 5,125 -9.4% Renault 3,553 3,707 -4.2% 5,450 -34.8% Volkswagen 3,260 3,049 6.9% 3,394 -3.9%

Key Takeaways

Like always, Maruti Suzuki was the top-selling car brand even in June 2024, selling over 1.37 lakh units alone, which is more than the combined sales of Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra. The company’s MoM sales largely remained the same as May 2024, while its year-on-year demand saw a rise of around 3 percent.

With over 50,000 units dispatched last month, Hyundai was the second best-selling car brand in June 2024. The Korean automaker maintained consistent demand in both month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) sales.

The Indian automaker, Tata, dispatched more than 43,000 cars in June 2024, making it the third best-selling brand in June. However, its MoM and YoY figures went down by around 9 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

After Tata, Mahindra was the only automaker to surpass 40,000 sales last month. Though its MoM sales declined by over 2 percent, Mahindra recorded a growth of nearly 23 percent in yearly sales.

Toyota recorded the highest MoM and YoY growth of almost 38 percent and around 41 percent respectively in June 2024, selling over 25,000 cars.

Kia sold over 1,300 more cars in June 2024 compared to May 2024. The Korean automaker also registered an yearly growth of nearly 10 percent.

Though Honda registered a monthly growth of a little over 10 percent by selling over 4,800 cars in June 2024,its YoY number dipped by close to 5.5 percent.

MG maintained a consistent monthly demand in June 2024 with total sales crossing 4,600 units, its yearly sales went down by over 9 percent.

Renault distpacted over 3,500 cars in the month of June. The French brand recorded negative growth of 4 percent and nearly 35 percent (highest among all car makers here) in monthly and yearly sales, respectively.

Volkswagen came in the 10th spot in June sales table crossing the sales mark as it retailed a little over 3,000 units in June 2024. Though its June sales were 200 units more than the cars sold in May, its YoY sales reduced by almost 4 percent.

