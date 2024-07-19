All
Maruti Arena July 2024 Discounts Part 2 – Benefits Of Up To Rs 63,500

Modified On Jul 19, 2024 12:11 PM By Yashika for Maruti Alto K10

The revised offers are now valid till the end of July 2024

Maruti Celerio, Maruti Dzire, Maruti S-Presso

  • The Maruti Wagon R offers the highest discounts of Rs 63,500.

  • Maruti is offering the Alto K10 with savings of up to Rs 63,100. 

  • Customers can also get an additional exchange bonus on the Wagon R and the old Swift if they trade in a car that is less than 7 years old. 

  • The new Swift is available with total discounts of up to Rs 17,100.

Maruti has now rolled out revised offers for its Arena lineup, excluding the Ertiga, which are valid until the end of July 2024. As before, the new offers include various benefits such as cash discounts and exchange bonuses. Here’s a quick look at the model-wise updated offers valid until July 31:

Alto K10

Maruti Alto K10

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 45,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,100

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 63,100
  • The aforementioned discounts are on the fully loaded Vxi+ AMT variant of the hatchback.

  • If you pick the Vxi AMT variant, the cash discount comes down by Rs 2,000, while other offers remain unchanged.

  • Manual and CNG variants get lower cash discounts of up to Rs 40,000 and up to Rs 30,000, respectively.

  • All variants get the same exchange and corporate benefits.

  • The Maruti Alto K10 is priced between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Maruti S-Presso

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 40,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,100

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 58,100

  • Offers mentioned in the table are for the AMT variants of the Maruti S-Presso.

  • Manual and CNG variants get a lower cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 each.

  • If you pick the lower-spec Std and Lxi variants, the cash discount comes down further to Rs 33,000, while other benefits remain unaffected.

  • Prices of the Maruti hatchback range from Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.

Wagon R

Maruti Wagon R

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 40,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Additional Exchange Bonus (< 7 Years)

Up to Rs 5,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,500

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 63,500

  • The Maruti Wagon R gets these benefits on the AMT variants with both the engine options. The manual and CNG variants get lower cash benefits of up to Rs 35,000 and up to Rs 30,000, respectively.

  • All variants get the same exchange and corporate discounts.

  • If you have a car to exchange that is less than 7 years old, then Maruti is offering an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

  • Maruti Wagon R is priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.37 lakh. 

Celerio

Maruti Celerio

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 40,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,100

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 58,100

  • The above-mentioned offers are applicable to the higher-spec Zxi and Zxi+ AMT variants of the Maruti Celerio.

  • Manual and CNG variants get a lower cash benefit of up to Rs 35,000 each.

  • If you pick the mid-spec Vxi AMT variant, the cash discount is reduced by Rs 2,000, while other savings remain unchanged.

  • Corporate and exchange offers are the same for all variants.

  • Prices of the Maruti Celerio range between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.09 lakh. 

Eeco

Maruti Eeco

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 2,100

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 37,100

  • Maruti’s basic people-mover gets these benefits on its petrol variants.

  • The CNG variants get a lower cash benefit of Rs 10,000.

  • All variants get the same exchange and corporate benefits.

  • Maruti Eeco is priced from Rs 5.32 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh.

Old-gen Swift

Old-generation Maruti Swift

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Additional Exchange Bonus (< 7 Years)

Up to Rs 5,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 2,100

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 42,100

  • Maruti is offering benefits on the old-gen Swift as well, till the time its remaining stock gets cleared.

  • Its AMT variants get a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, manual variants get a lower discount of up to Rs 15,000, and the CNG variants do not offer any cash benefit.

  • All variants get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, and if the exchange car is less than 7 years old, then you can also claim an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

  • The corporate discount is the same for all variants. 

  • Swift special edition is also available for an additional price of Rs 18,400.

  • The last recorded price of the old-gen Maruti Swift was from Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.14 lakh.

Swift 2024

Swift 2024

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 2,100

Total Benefits

Rs 17,100
  • The new Maruti Swift doesn't offer any other deals apart from the exchange bonus and corporate discount. 

  • Customers can get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 on both its manual and AMT variants, along with a corporate bonus of Rs 2,100.

  • It is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh. 

Dzire

Maruti Dzire

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 30,000

  • The sub-4m sedan gets these benefits on all variants except for the CNG.

  • CNG variants do not get any form of discount.

  • There are no corporate discounts available with the Dzire.

  • Prices of the Maruti Dzire range from Rs 6.57 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh.

Brezza

Maruti Brezza

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 27,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 42,000

  • The sub-4m SUV is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 27,000, on Lxi its Urbano edition. That being said, the cash discount drops to Rs 15,000 on its VXi Urbano edition and to Rs 10,000 on its Zxi and Zxi+ manual and automatic variants.

  • The exchange bonus is the same for all the variants.

  • CNG variants do not get any form of benefits.

  • The Maruti Brezza is priced between Rs 8.34 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh.  

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti Arena dealership.

