Here’s A Sneak Peek At Neeraj Chopra’s Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition SUV

Subtly modified with gold accents and trim, this SUV features a unique easter egg

Early bird car buyers are eagerly waiting for the first batch of Mahindra XUV700s to roll out of the factory, but one to-be owner might not have to wait as long. A recent sighting of the XUV700 ‘Javelin Edition’ has revealed new, though sparse, details about the upcoming special edition SUV. It’s a bespoke one-off SUV built for Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal for Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020, and here’s how it would look.

(An artist's render)

The gold accents on the grille and the Mahindra logo set the front fascia apart from the run-of-the-mill XUV700 SUV. We can’t see the rest of the SUV, but it seems quite similar to this render , so you can expect the rest of the bodywork to feature gold-accented trim as well. Besides, the camera confirms that it’s the top-spec (probably) 7-seater AX7 trim level of the SUV (with the Luxury Pack) with the advanced driver assistance features (ADAS) which include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and autonomous emergency braking.

Inside, a tiny Javelin thrower is stitched with golden thread into the leather dashboard trim piece, alongside an inscription, ‘87.58’, the length (in metres) of Neeraj’s gold medal-winning throw at the Olympics. It’s this feature that confirms that this is a bespoke model built solely for Neeraj Chopra. However, we expect to see more gold interior stitching when the special-edition SUV is officially revealed.

We know that another Javelin Edition SUV is in the works for Sumit Antil, who won a gold medal for javelin throw at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. He and Avani Lekhara bagged India’s first Paralympics gold medals. Avani’s gold medal was for Women’s 10m Air Rifle, and she even got a bronze medal at Women’s 50m Air Rifle! Anand Mahindra has promised her a wheelchair-accessible vehicle, although we aren’t sure which Mahindra SUV (or MPV) it’ll be based on.

The top-spec Mahindra XUV700 can be had with a 200PS 2-litre petrol engine or a 185PS diesel, and either engine can be paired with a standard 6-speed manual or an optional 6-speed automatic. The diesel variant even comes with AWD as a Rs 1.3 lakh option. It remains to be seen which engine-gearbox combo the Olympic winners’ cars will come with. An additional Rs 1.8 lakh over the price of the top-spec automatic variants will get you the Luxury Pack which includes a driver’s knee airbag, wireless phone charging, and a 12-speaker 3D sound system Interestingly, Mahindra doesn’t allow you to pair it with the AWD-equipped variants! Let us know your thoughts on this special Javelin Edition Mahindra XUV700 in the comments.

