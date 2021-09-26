This Sporty, Racetrack Ready Mahindra XUV700 In Teal Blue Colour Looks Dope

Modified On Sep 27, 2021 09:30 AM By CarDekho for Mahindra XUV700

Show this SUV a corner, and we’ll show you another way to use all-wheel-drive

While we wait for Mahindra to reveal the complete variant-wise prices for the XUV700, a new sporty concept is here to inspire some wealthy enthusiasts to build it for the racetrack. We can’t call the comfort-honed stock SUV ‘fun to drive,’ but it has a rare hardware combination that makes it a petrolhead’s canvas for modifications. Check out Yash Upadhyay’s render from his Instagram page, ‘yusskrrt’.

Yash’s concept sports a redesigned bumper, a less chrome-heavy grille, and new LED headlights with redesigned DRLs. If you look closely, the grille is patterned with miniatures of Mahindra’s new logo. Check out the chrome elements on the bumper and the overlapping fender extensions that hug the edge of the tyres. For all its loudness, the SUV’s matte teal-blue paintwork seems more sedate than Mahindra’s own Electric Blue shade.

The lower and wider stance seems brilliant for track use, although it’s likely to be expensive and difficult to replicate in reality. Other prominent mods best left in concept form are the giant brake rotors and oversized wheels. If you’re interested in modifying your SUV (or any car) for the track, simply adding sport tyres, a coilover suspension kit and performance brake pads would still let you get the best out of the vehicle.

We can’t see the interior, but the seats are upholstered in black with white piping. The stock XUV700 already has a clean dashboard layout and soft, roomy chairs that can seat up to seven people. It comes with twin 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and driver’s instrumentation. It has voice commands, navigation, Amazon Alexa connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus a feature that’s specifically useful in this SUV -- a lap timer! It even has a G-sensor readout that tells you how hard you took the last turn.

Mahindra offers two engines, a 2-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel with segment-leading peak power outputs of 200PS and 185PS, respectively. Each of them already comes with a turbocharger, so the tuning potential is enormous, especially in the lower-spec diesel variants that get the same turbo engine and hardware but a lower 155PS state of tune. As standard, you get a 6-speed manual and a claimed 200kmph top speed (we managed 193kmph). Additionally, the optional 6-speed automatic gearbox offers smooth, brisk shifts.

The more powerful diesel variants also have all-wheel-drive (AWD) on offer. Mahindra seems to have added this feature to make the XUV700 more versatile on an unpaved trail, but it also helps improve on-road traction. That’s because AWD splits the power to all wheels when you’re accelerating out of a turn. Along with the traction control system, it manages engine power to each of the wheels, alleviating the chances of the vehicle ever skidding.

In conclusion, the Mahindra XUV700 seems like a great platform for modifications, whether you intend to drive it on the street or at the track. Do you have any ideas on how you would like to modify this SUV? Let us know in the comments.

