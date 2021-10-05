Mahindra XUV700 AWD And Diesel-Manual Variants Get Optional Luxury Pack

Published On Oct 05, 2021 12:56 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

The Luxury Pack features adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, blind view monitoring, and wireless charging.

The top-spec AX7 Diesel-Manual and AWD variants with the Luxury Pack are priced at Rs 20 lakh and Rs 22.90 lakh, respectively.

The Luxury Pack AWD demands Rs 1.3 lakh over the regular Luxury Pack.

The Luxury Pack Diesel-Manual is priced at Rs 1.8 lakh over the AX7 Diesel-MT.

Bookings are to commence from October 7, and test drives are already underway.

Mahindra is now offering the XUV700’s range-topping variants, the AX7 AWD and AX7 manual-diesel, with an optional Luxury Pack. With this, the former costs Rs 22.90 lakh, and the latter retails at Rs 20 lakh. The bookings for the XUV700 will commence from October 7, while test drives are already underway.

Variants Price AX7 Diesel-Manual Luxury Pack Rs 20 lakh (+1.8 lakh over AX7 Diesel-MT) AX7 AWD Luxury Pack Rs 22.90 lakh (+1.3 lakh over AX Luxury Pack)

With the optional Luxury Pack, the two top-spec variants now demand up to Rs 1.8 lakh over the standard (no-Luxury Pack) variants.

The Luxury Pack features a Sony 3D sound system with roof-mounted speakers, pop-up door handles, a 360-degree camera, knee airbag, blind view monitoring, adaptive cruise control, electronic parking brake, and wireless charging.

The top-spec AX7 already packs ADAS (including automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist), 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology with built-in Alexa, automatic headlamps and wipers, dual-zone climate control, tyre pressure monitoring, and up to seven airbags.

The XUV700 has been provided with 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS (AX) 2.2-litre diesel engines. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and automatic, the latter exclusive to the AX trim.

The Mahindra XUV700 is now priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), however, only for the first 25,000 bookings. The SUV rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Alcazar , MG Hector Plus , MG Hector, Tata Safari , and Tata Harrier.

Read More on : XUV700 on road price