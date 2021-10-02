Explore Each Variant Of The Mahindra XUV700 In These Detailed Pics

Modified On Oct 03, 2021 10:14 AM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV700

You can see exactly what the exterior and the dashboard of each variant of the XUV700 will look like before you decide which one suits you

The Mahindra XUV700 has been launched and its introductory variant-wise pricing revealed. It is available in four trims - MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7, with choice of petrol or diesel engines. Each engine gets the option of a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission, depending on the variant. Bookings will open on October 7 and Mahindra has made accessible a 360-degree visualiser for its new SUV. Now we can see what each the exterior and dashboard of each variant of the XUV700 looks like:

XUV700 MX

Powertrain options: Petrol-MT, Diesel-MT

Prices: Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 12.49 lakh

Exterior

This is the base variant of the XUV700 and yet it has the same overall design as the top variants. It can be identified as a lower variant by its halogen headlamps, lack of daytime running lamps and fog lamps, the steel wheels, and lack of chrome. The LED taillamps are standard.

Interior

It has the same dashboard layout as the higher-spec XUV700 but it has less to offer. The MX trim is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch multi-information colour display in the instrument cluster between the two analogue dials. You also get Android Auto connectivity and power-adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators.

XUV700 AX3

Powertrain options: Petrol-MT, Petrol-AT, Diesel-MT, Diesel-AT

Prices: Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.19 lakh

Exterior

Moving up to the AX3 variant, the XUV700 still gets steel wheels with stylised covers. It also gets DRLs and front fog lamps which immediately improve the exterior aesthetic of the SUV.

Interior

From this variant onwards, the XUV700 is equipped with two 10.25-inch displays: one for the touchscreen infotainment system and one for the driver’s display. The AX3 also offers connected car tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa connectivity. You can also opt for a seven seat configuration in this variant with the diesel-engine.

XUV700 AX5

Powertrain options: Petrol-MT, Petrol-AT, Diesel-MT, Diesel-AT

Prices: Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 17.79 lakh

Exterior

From the AX5 variant, you begin to experience the premium aspect of the XUV700. It now gets LED headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, cornering lamps and sequential turn indicators.

Interior

The addition of the panoramic sunroof offers a big change to the cabin experience while the rest of the tech and infotainment features remain the same. Mahindra has upped occupant safety in the AX5 by adding curtain airbags. The seven-seat option is available with the petrol engine too from this variant onwards.

XUV700 AX7

Powertrain options: Petrol-MT, Petrol-AT, Diesel-MT, Diesel-AT, Diesel-AT AWD

Prices: Rs 17.59 lakh to Rs 21.59 lakh

Exterior

The top-end of the new XUV700 is the AX7 whose visual distinction over the AX5 is the set of larger 18-inch alloy wheels. Look a bit closer and you’ll notice the cameras and the section along the top of the windshield that houses some of the hardware for the Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS).

Interior

There are additional controls on the steering wheel for the added features of the AX7. It also gets a slightly different AC control panel as it now has dual-zone climate controls. The cabin also features leatherette upholstery, a 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat with memory function and a built in air purifier. It also gets front-side airbags for added occupant protection. The XUV700 AX7 is only offered in a seven-seater configuration.

The ADAS functions on offer include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, driver drowsiness detection, and lane keep assist.

For an extra Rs 1.8 lakh, Mahindra offers the Luxury Pack with the AX7’s automatic variants. It adds a driver-side knee airbag, 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, a 3D sound system by Sony, wireless charging and an electronic parking brake to the feature set. The door handles pop-out electronically for an XUV700 with this package. The diesel-auto’s option for AWD can be fitted for a premium of Rs 1.3 lakh but cannot be clubbed with the Luxury Pack.

The Mahindra XUV700’s prices are likely to increase a few months after the launch. But for now, it undercuts all of its direct rivals while offering a lot of segment-first features and more powerful engines.

