5 Important Things You Should Know About The Mahindra XUV700

Published On Apr 10, 2021 11:30 AM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV700

The new generation of Mahindra’s mid-size SUV ups the premium quotient with its many changes

The Mahindra XUV500 has been around for nearly a decade now and while it has received a couple of facelifts during its time, it's due to be replaced by a new generation. We expected to get our first peek at it in the second half of 2020 but the pandemic delayed its arrival to 2021. During this period, test mules of the second-gen XUV500 have been spied under camouflage, revealing various details over time. However, Mahindra still managed to surprise us when it announced that this new SUV will get a new name: the XUV700. Here are 5 key details you need to know about Mahindra’s upcoming 7-seater, mid-size SUV:

All-new, from the ground up

Mahindra has given the XUV700 fresh underpinnings. It is based on the company’s new W601 monocoque platform and is bigger than the model it will replace. The final design is yet to be revealed but various spy shots revealed an evolution of the original XUV500 styling to make the XUV700 look sharper and more premium than before.

Mahindra’s big step-up for a premium cabin design

The Indian carmaker currently has an SUV-only lineup for the passenger market. Most recent Mahindra models like the XUV300 and second-gen Thar have decent driving dynamics and expansive feature lists but their cabin design would usually seem outdated compared to most rivals. The XUV700 will set the benchmark for Mahindra’s future cabins with its integrated dual-display for the touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. It has traded in some of the quirky design details for a more refined aesthetic of the dashboard. The model whose interior was spied featured dual-tone upholstery which also makes it look more premium than before.

Also read: Mahindra To Bring Back XUV500 Moniker For A Direct Rival To Tata Harrier, MG Hector And Hyundai Creta

Segment-first features

While the official feature list for the XUV700 is yet to be revealed, a few details have already been spied on the test mules. Some of these features will be segment-firsts, including advanced safety tech such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and maybe even adaptive cruise control as part of the ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) tech suite. One test mule was also kitted with a power-adjustable driver seat with memory function.

Related: Mahindra XUV500 Interior Spied Once Again With Segment-first Features

The original XUV500 did offer all-wheel-drive in the top-spec variants but only with the diesel engine. Its successor, the XUV700, will also offer AWD with both diesel and petrol engines which would be a first for this segment.

Powerful new engines

Mahindra will be offering the XUV700 with the choice of its new 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. These are the same engines found in the second-gen Thar where the petrol engine produces 150PS/320Nm and the diesel engine churns out 130PS/300Nm. However, these engines will likely be tuned to offer more performance in the XUV700, around 190PS each. Both engines should be available with the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Expected launch and prices

The Mahindra XUV700 is slated to reach showrooms around July 2021. It is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom), a premium over the first-gen XUV500. The XUV700 will strengthen Mahindra’s positioning in the mid-size SUV segment to rival the likes of the Tata Harrier/Safari, MG Hector/Hector Plus, and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.