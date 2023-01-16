Modified On Jan 16, 2023 05:46 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV400 EV

The base variant gets a smaller battery pack for a range of up to 375km, but performance figures remain unchanged

Mahindra has priced it from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).

It’s available in two broad trims: EC and EL.

Gets two battery pack options: 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh.

Their MIDC-rated range figures are 375km and 456km, respectively.

Introductory prices applicable to first 5,000 bookings of each variant.

Its bookings will commence from January 26; deliveries to begin from March.

After taking the covers off the XUV400 EV in September 2022, Mahindra has now revealed its prices. Bookings for the electric SUV will commence from January 26.

The XUV400 is being offered in two broad trims, which are priced as follows:

Variant Price (introductory ex-showroom) EC (with 3.3kW charger) Rs 15.99 lakh EC (with 7.2kW charger) Rs 16.49 lakh EL (with 7.2kW charger) Rs 18.99 lakh

These introductory prices are applicable to the first 5,000 bookings of each variant.

The XUV400 EV is based on the XUV300 but in a longer form, measuring 4.2m. That said, it does share design and feature commonalities with the sub-4m SUV but gets EV-specific revisions such as a closed grille and copper highlights inside and out.

In terms of colour options, the XUV400 is available in five shades: Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue. Some paint options can also be had with a copper-coloured roof.

Its cabin gets copper highlights as seen on the centre console and steering wheel (the latter is akin to the XUV700’s). Mahindra has equipped it with an updated EV-specific MID and a seven-inch touchscreen with EV-related graphics. Other features on board include manual AC, a sunroof, and connected car tech. Its safety kit consists of six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), cornering brake control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and multiple active safety features as well.

Mahindra is offering the XUV400 EV with two battery pack options: 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh. While the former has a range of 375km, the latter can promise 456km (both MIDC-rated) between recharges. The electric SUV’s motor puts out 150PS and 310Nm. The XUV400 can sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.3 seconds while its top speed is capped at 150kmph. It has multi-drive modes as well: Fun, Fast and Fearless.

The EV can also be charged using a 7.2kW AC wallbox charger, which takes six and a half hours for a full charge. On the other hand, a 3.3kW charger needs 13 hours for the same job. It also gets a 'single-pedal' mode, while its 0-100kmph sprint requires 8.3 seconds. The XUV400 supports 50kW DC fast charging as well which can replenish the battery in less than an hour.

Deliveries of the top-spec EL trim will begin from March, while those of the base-spec EC will commence during Diwali 2023. Mahindra has launched the EV in 34 cities in the first phase which are as follows: Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Mumbai MMR, Nasik, Verna (Goa), Pune, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Trivandrum, Cochin, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi NCT, Kolkata, Dehradun, Coimbatore, Aurangabad, Bhubaneshwar, Kolhapur, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Vadodara, Patna, Calicut, Raipur, Ludhiana, Udaipur, Jammu, Guwahati, Lucknow, Agra, and Indore.

Mahindra is offering its first long-range EV with a standard warranty of three years/unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of eight years/1,60,000kms (whichever is earlier) for the battery and motor.

The XUV400 fends off competition from the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max, while serving as an affordable alternative to the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.