Mahindra XUV 7XO TEASED Again With A 540-Degree Camera And More

The AX7 L variant will be one of the higher spec variants of the XUV 7XO, sitting below the leaked AX9 L trim

Mahindra is keeping no stone unturned in building the hype for the XUV 7XO, which is basically the facelifted XUV700. Before the updated SUV debuts on January 5, 2026, the carmaker has confirmed a lot of its features in the teasers. And this time again, the new teaser reveals some new features. We have detailed all the confirmed features in the next section:

What Can Be Seen?

The latest teaser highlights the camera setup on the XUV 7XO, and it is not the usual 360-degree system. Instead, it gets a 540-degree camera, which also shows visuals beneath the car, a feature we have earlier seen on the Tata Harrier EV.

The teaser also hints that the showcased model is the AX7 L variant. Carmakers usually highlight their top-spec trims in teasers, and the AX7 L previously sat at the top of the XUV700 range. However, recent spy shots suggest that the XUV 7XO could also get an AX9 L variant positioned above the AX7 L. This will only be confirmed at launch.

The teaser further reveals an in-car theatre experience with a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) feature, while the infotainment system is powered by Adrenox Plus intelligence.

Another major update comes in the form of safety, with the XUV 7XO getting an upgraded ADAS suite. It features ADAS visualisation graphics on the driver display, a feature usually seen on more premium cars. This allows the driver to better understand how the vehicle is detecting and responding to its surroundings.

Other Features and Safety

Other confirmed features on the Mahindra XUV 7XO include a 12.3-inch triple-screen display setup, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, multi-colour ambient lighting, front and rear centre armrests, and more.

The SUV is also expected to offer dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, sliding and reclining second-row seats, along with safety features such as electronic stability control, hill hold assist, and front and rear parking sensors.

Expected Powertrain

The XUV 7XO should continue with the same powertrain options that powered the XUV700. The specifications are as given:

Engine 2-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive/ All-wheel drive (AT only)

*MT- manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The pre-bookings of the XUV 7XO are underway for a token amount of Rs 21,000. It is expected to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) upon launch. It will rival the Mahindra Scorpio N, the Tata Safari, the Hyundai Alcazar, and the MG Hector.