New Mahindra XUV 7XO Spied: Key Details Revealed Ahead Of January 5 Debut

The Mahindra XUV 7XO, which is the facelifted and renamed iteration of the XUV700, is set to make its debut on January 5, 2026. We’ve only seen the SUV in multiple teasers until now, but here’s good news – we spotted the production version (albeit in camouflage)! The spyshots give away a lot of key details about its new features, new colour schemes and also a new top-spec AX9 L variant. We detail that in the next section:

What Was Spotted?

Starting with the exterior, the SUV is still heavily camouflaged, but you can spot a few interesting updates. Up front, it gets new dual-pod LED projector headlamps along with a redesigned grille, which we have already seen in Mahindra’s teasers. Look a little lower and you’ll also notice LED fog lamps. Around the back, the LED taillamps are completely new and feature pixel-style elements, clearly inspired by the XEV 9S. One can also spot the new alloy wheels, which are likely to be a size larger at 19-inches.

Step inside and the changes become even more obvious. The cabin now sports a fresh spread of black, tan and beige colour scheme, which instantly makes it feel more premium (though tough to maintain). The triple-screen layout that Mahindra teased earlier is present. You also get a new two-spoke steering wheel finished in black and tan, and it adds a sporty touch to the cabin.

The centre console keeps things clean and minimal, with no physical AC buttons, which is a bummer. All the important bits such as a gear lever, a wireless phone charger, a rotary infotainment controller and two cupholders are housed on the floor console.

There’s a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system on offer, and if you look closely, you’ll spot power adjustment controls for the front passenger seat placed on the door panel.

The XUV 7XO is likely to bring over a few features from its electric sibling, the XEV 9S, and sliding seats for the second row could be one of them.

Powertrain Option

The Mahindra XUV 7XO will likely continue with the same powertrain options available with the XUV700. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive/ All-wheel drive (AT only)

*MT- manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

Launch & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 7XO will debut on January 5, 2025 and its pre-bookings are underway. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the Mahindra Scorpio N, the Tata Safari, the Hyundai Alcazar, and the MG Hector.

