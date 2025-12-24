All
    New Mahindra XUV 7XO Spied: Key Details Revealed Ahead Of January 5 Debut

    Modified On Dec 24, 2025 02:15 PM By Bikramjit

    The spyshots confirm a lot of features that were earlier teased by Mahindra and also a new top-end variant

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO, which is the facelifted and renamed iteration of the XUV700, is set to make its debut on January 5, 2026. We’ve only seen the SUV in multiple teasers until now, but here’s good news – we spotted the production version (albeit in camouflage)! The spyshots give away a lot of key details about its new features, new colour schemes and also a new top-spec AX9 L variant. We detail that in the next section:

    What Was Spotted?

    Starting with the exterior, the SUV is still heavily camouflaged, but you can spot a few interesting updates. Up front, it gets new dual-pod LED projector headlamps along with a redesigned grille, which we have already seen in Mahindra’s teasers. Look a little lower and you’ll also notice LED fog lamps. Around the back, the LED taillamps are completely new and feature pixel-style elements, clearly inspired by the XEV 9S. One can also spot the new alloy wheels, which are likely to be a size larger at 19-inches. 

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO rear

    Step inside and the changes become even more obvious. The cabin now sports a fresh spread of black, tan and beige colour scheme, which instantly makes it feel more premium (though tough to maintain). The triple-screen layout that Mahindra teased earlier is present. You also get a new two-spoke steering wheel finished in black and tan, and it adds a sporty touch to the cabin. 

    Mahindra XUV 7XO dashboard

    The centre console keeps things clean and minimal, with no physical AC buttons, which is a bummer. All the important bits such as a gear lever, a wireless phone charger, a rotary infotainment controller and two cupholders are housed on the floor console. 

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO seats

    There’s a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system on offer, and if you look closely, you’ll spot power adjustment controls for the front passenger seat placed on the door panel.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO front seat
    Mahindra XUV 7XO rear seat

    The XUV 7XO is likely to bring over a few features from its electric sibling, the XEV 9S, and sliding seats for the second row could be one of them.

    Pre-booking guide:

    If you’re eager to own the Mahindra XUV 7XO, its pre-bookings are underway for Rs 21,000, and you can learn the entire booking process in detail here.

    Powertrain Option

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO will likely continue with the same powertrain options available with the XUV700. The specifications are as follows:

    Engine 

    2-litre turbo petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Power

    200 PS

    Up to 185 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    Up to 450 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive/ All-wheel drive (AT only)

    *MT- manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

    Mahindra XUV 7XO rear

    Launch & Rivals

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO will debut on January 5, 2025 and its pre-bookings are underway. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the Mahindra Scorpio N, the Tata Safari, the Hyundai Alcazar, and the MG Hector.

    We need your city to customize your experience