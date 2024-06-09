Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1 Variant Analysis: Does The Base Variant Make Sense?

Modified On Jun 09, 2024 12:57 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

Being the base variant, it misses out on full wheel covers and connected LED tail lights but gets a dual-tone cabin theme

If you are planning to pick the new Mahindra XUV 3XO, you might be finding it hard which variant of the SUV to go for given that it’s offered in five broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7. In the base-spec MX1 variant, it is available with just the manual transmission option with the SUV’s 112 PS turbo-petrol engine. Since its base-spec variant misses out on some premium features, does it still make sense to pick even on a budget? Time to find out.

Variant 1.2-litre turbo-petrol MT 1.5-litre diesel MT MX1 Rs 7.49 lakh – MX2 – Rs 9.99 lakh MX2 Pro Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 10.39 lakh

Next Variant (Petrol): MX2 Pro

The next option is the MX2 Pro trim, which is available with both engine options. Petrol-automatic combination is available with this variant, which costs an additional Rs 1 lakh compared to the manual.

Next Variant (Diesel): MX2

The MX2 is the base variant for the diesel-manual combination. It costs Rs 1.5 lakh over the MX1 petrol-manual.

Why Consider The XUV 3XO MX1?

Mahindra has provided the base-spec XUV 3XO MX1 with halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs, body coloured door handles, manual AC, and all power windows. That said, it has a strong safety kit, which includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Only consider if you’re on a strict budget for the SUV and intend to accessorise it later on.

Here’s what all it offers:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Halogen projector headlights

LED tail lights

LED DRLs

16-inch steel wheels Dual-tone cabin theme

Adjustable headrests for second row

Front centre armrest with storage Electrically adjustable ORVMs

All four power windows N.A. 6 airbags

ESC

ISOFIX child seat mounts Other features ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Body coloured door handles 12V power socket (front)

60:40 split-folding rear seats Manual AC with rear vents

USB Type-A (front) and USB Type-C (rear) sockets N.A. Rear parking sensors

Seatbelt reminders for all passengers Upgrade to MX2/ MX2 Pro if you want Full wheel covers (MX2 Pro) N.A. Steering-mounted audio controls

Keyless entry

Follow-me-home functionality for the headlights

Sunroof (MX2 Pro) 10.25-inch touchscreen system

4-speaker music system N.A.

Why Skip The XUV 3XO MX1?

Even though the XUV 3XO MX1 is equipped with a strong safety set while featuring some good-to-have visual exterior elements, it is hard to recommend this variant due to the lack of an infotainment unit and a few useful comfort and convenience features. Also, Mahindra is not offering it with the option of a diesel engine or even an automatic gearbox, both of which are available from the next-in-line MX2 variant.

Variant Verdict MX1 Buy it only if on a budget. Else, stretch to the next MX2 variant for more features as well as diesel and automatic gearbox options. MX2 MX2 MX2 Pro Only pick if you desire a handful of new features over the base. It’s the true entry-level variant if you want a diesel-manual option on a budget. The true entry-level petrol variant of the SUV. Also, only choice if you want the option of a petrol-auto combo and sunroof on a budget. Gets the choice of a diesel unit as well. MX3 MX3 MX3 Pro Consider only for the diesel-automatic combo. Otherwise, not worth the price jump over the MX2 Pro. Skip to MX3 Pro for a more rounded package. Gets ample visual upgrades along with the same tech as the MX3 for a justifiable premium. Misses out on a diesel-auto option. AX5 AX5 AX5 L Our recommended variant. Gets most of the bells and whistles for the price, along with the choice of petrol and diesel powertrains with automatic gearbox options. Consider only if you want an AX5 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. AX7 AX7 AX7 L Offers the full flagship experience of the SUV, while also being the top-spec variant for the diesel-auto combo. Consider only if you want an AX7 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

