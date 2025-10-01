Mahindra Thar Roxx New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here!

The revised price list of the Mahindra Thar Roxx ranges between Rs 12.25 lakh and Rs 22.06 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

Prices of all variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx have reduced following the new GST rates.

Petrol variants of the SUV have become more affordable by up to Rs 1.18 lakh.

The least price cut of Rs 74,000 is applicable to the base-spec MX1 RWD MT petrol variant of the Thar Roxx.

The GST rate on SUVs over 4 metres and with engine capacity exceeding 1,500 cc has been reduced from 48 percent to 40 percent.

We are now witnessing the snowball effect of the lowering of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates as initiated by the Central Government, following which many cars have become cheaper too. One of the most popular cars (read SUV) that has gotten more affordable by over Rs 1 lakh is the Mahindra Thar Roxx. In this story, let’s check out the revised price list of the lifestyle off-roader that has been revealed by Mahindra:

Variant-wise Price Reduction

Petrol Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings MX1 RWD^ MT Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 12.25 lakh (-Rs 74,000) MX5 RWD^ MT Rs 16.70 lakh Rs 15.75 lakh (-Rs 95,000)

^RWD - Rear wheel drivetrain

Petrol Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings MX3 RWD AT* Rs 15.29 lakh Rs 14.42 lakh (-Rs 87,000) MX5 RWD AT* Rs 18.19 lakh Rs 17.16 lakh (-Rs 1.03 lakh) AX7L RWD AT* Rs 20.69 lakh Rs 19.51 lakh (-Rs 1.18 lakh)

*AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Diesel Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings MX1 RWD MT Rs 14.29 lakh Rs 13.48 lakh (-Rs 81,000) MX3 RWD MT Rs 16.29 lakh Rs 15.36 lakh (-Rs 93,000) AX3L RWD MT Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 16.31 lakh (-Rs 98,000) MX5 RWD MT Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 16.31 lakh (-Rs 98,000) MX5 4WD* MT Rs 19.39 lakh Rs 18.29 lakh (-Rs 1.10 lakh) AX7L RWD MT Rs 19.79 lakh Rs 18.67 lakh (-Rs 1.12 lakh) AX7L 4WD* MT Rs 21.89 lakh Rs 20.65 lakh (-Rs 1.24 lakh)

*4WD - 4-wheel drivetrain

Diesel Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings MX3 RWD AT Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 16.78 lakh (-Rs 1.01 lakh) MX5 RWD AT Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 17.72 lakh (-Rs 1.07 lakh) AX5L RWD AT Rs 19.29 lakh Rs 18.19 lakh (-Rs 1.10 lakh) AX7L RWD AT Rs 21.29 lakh Rs 20 lakh (-Rs 1.29 lakh) AX5L 4WD AT Rs 21.39 lakh Rs 20.17 lakh (-Rs 1.22 lakh) AX7L 4WD AT Rs 23.39 lakh Rs 22.06 lakh (-Rs 1.33 lakh)

Mahindra is offering the highest benefits of Rs 1.33 lakh on the fully loaded AX7L 4WD diesel-automatic variant of the Thar Roxx.

Prices of the SUV’s petrol variants have been reduced in the range of Rs 74,000 to Rs 1.18 lakh.

Also Read: All Mahindra SUVs New Price After GST Rate Cut

Reason For The Price Cut

Prior to the revision of the GST rates, the Thar Roxx was subject to 28 percent GST as well as an additional compensation cess of 20 percent. The 5-door Thar was classified as a vehicle over 4,000 mm and having an engine capacity exceeding 1,500 cc. Now, after the GST rate cut, the Thar Roxx is taxable at a flat 40 percent GST.

Engine Old Tax (Including Cess) New Tax Savings Petrol 48 percent 40 percent 8 percent Diesel 48 percent 40 percent 8 percent

Meanwhile, if you're interested in knowing about the GST rate cuts on other types of cars including sub-4 metre vehicles, hybrids and luxury cars, we have got it covered for you in our detailed GST rate cut story.

When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

The revised prices for the Mahindra Thar Roxx have been effective for all bookings and deliveries made on or after September 6, 2025, which is even before the Central Government’s directive of September 22, 2025. As it’s the festive season and manufacturers are offering special benefits along with the price cut, we think it’s now a good time if you are considering buying a new car. Speaking of which, if you're considering to bring the Mahindra Thar Roxx home, our in-depth first drive review should give you a detailed overview of its performance.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx locks horns with the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny. It can also be considered as an off-road-oriented SUV alternative to compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Honda Elevate, and Citroen Aircross.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.