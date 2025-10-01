Mahindra Thar Roxx New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here!
Modified On Oct 01, 2025 02:25 PM By Rohit
The revised price list of the Mahindra Thar Roxx ranges between Rs 12.25 lakh and Rs 22.06 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)
Prices of all variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx have reduced following the new GST rates.
Petrol variants of the SUV have become more affordable by up to Rs 1.18 lakh.
The least price cut of Rs 74,000 is applicable to the base-spec MX1 RWD MT petrol variant of the Thar Roxx.
The GST rate on SUVs over 4 metres and with engine capacity exceeding 1,500 cc has been reduced from 48 percent to 40 percent.
We are now witnessing the snowball effect of the lowering of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates as initiated by the Central Government, following which many cars have become cheaper too. One of the most popular cars (read SUV) that has gotten more affordable by over Rs 1 lakh is the Mahindra Thar Roxx. In this story, let’s check out the revised price list of the lifestyle off-roader that has been revealed by Mahindra:
Variant-wise Price Reduction
Petrol Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
MX1 RWD^ MT
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.25 lakh
|
(-Rs 74,000)
|
MX5 RWD^ MT
|
Rs 16.70 lakh
|
Rs 15.75 lakh
|
(-Rs 95,000)
^RWD - Rear wheel drivetrain
Petrol Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
MX3 RWD AT*
|
Rs 15.29 lakh
|
Rs 14.42 lakh
|
(-Rs 87,000)
|
MX5 RWD AT*
|
Rs 18.19 lakh
|
Rs 17.16 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.03 lakh)
|
AX7L RWD AT*
|
Rs 20.69 lakh
|
Rs 19.51 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.18 lakh)
*AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
Diesel Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
MX1 RWD MT
|
Rs 14.29 lakh
|
Rs 13.48 lakh
|
(-Rs 81,000)
|
MX3 RWD MT
|
Rs 16.29 lakh
|
Rs 15.36 lakh
|
(-Rs 93,000)
|
AX3L RWD MT
|
Rs 17.29 lakh
|
Rs 16.31 lakh
|
(-Rs 98,000)
|
MX5 RWD MT
|
Rs 17.29 lakh
|
Rs 16.31 lakh
|
(-Rs 98,000)
|
MX5 4WD* MT
|
Rs 19.39 lakh
|
Rs 18.29 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.10 lakh)
|
AX7L RWD MT
|
Rs 19.79 lakh
|
Rs 18.67 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.12 lakh)
|
AX7L 4WD* MT
|
Rs 21.89 lakh
|
Rs 20.65 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.24 lakh)
*4WD - 4-wheel drivetrain
Diesel Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
MX3 RWD AT
|
Rs 17.79 lakh
|
Rs 16.78 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.01 lakh)
|
MX5 RWD AT
|
Rs 18.79 lakh
|
Rs 17.72 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.07 lakh)
|
AX5L RWD AT
|
Rs 19.29 lakh
|
Rs 18.19 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.10 lakh)
|
AX7L RWD AT
|
Rs 21.29 lakh
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.29 lakh)
|
AX5L 4WD AT
|
Rs 21.39 lakh
|
Rs 20.17 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.22 lakh)
|
AX7L 4WD AT
|
Rs 23.39 lakh
|
Rs 22.06 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.33 lakh)
- Mahindra is offering the highest benefits of Rs 1.33 lakh on the fully loaded AX7L 4WD diesel-automatic variant of the Thar Roxx.
-
Prices of the SUV’s petrol variants have been reduced in the range of Rs 74,000 to Rs 1.18 lakh.
Also Read: All Mahindra SUVs New Price After GST Rate Cut
Reason For The Price Cut
Prior to the revision of the GST rates, the Thar Roxx was subject to 28 percent GST as well as an additional compensation cess of 20 percent. The 5-door Thar was classified as a vehicle over 4,000 mm and having an engine capacity exceeding 1,500 cc. Now, after the GST rate cut, the Thar Roxx is taxable at a flat 40 percent GST.
|
Engine
|
Old Tax (Including Cess)
|
New Tax
|
Savings
|
Petrol
|
48 percent
|
40 percent
|
8 percent
|
Diesel
|
48 percent
|
40 percent
|
8 percent
Meanwhile, if you're interested in knowing about the GST rate cuts on other types of cars including sub-4 metre vehicles, hybrids and luxury cars, we have got it covered for you in our detailed GST rate cut story.
When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?
The revised prices for the Mahindra Thar Roxx have been effective for all bookings and deliveries made on or after September 6, 2025, which is even before the Central Government’s directive of September 22, 2025. As it’s the festive season and manufacturers are offering special benefits along with the price cut, we think it’s now a good time if you are considering buying a new car. Speaking of which, if you're considering to bring the Mahindra Thar Roxx home, our in-depth first drive review should give you a detailed overview of its performance.
Mahindra Thar Roxx Rivals
The Mahindra Thar Roxx locks horns with the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny. It can also be considered as an off-road-oriented SUV alternative to compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Honda Elevate, and Citroen Aircross.
All prices, ex-showroom pan-India
