A Mahindra Thar Roxx-based All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Showcased By Anand Mahindra

It’s no news that Mahindra steps up exactly whenever there’s a need for purpose-built vehicles by our special forces. We have already seen plenty of such samples in the form of the Mahindra Armado (watch our YouTube Shorts to check it out in detail). Now, Mahindra Group’s Chairman, Anand Mahindra, has revealed a new model called the Mahindra All-terrain vehicle (ATV) that is based on the Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV.

More Details About The ATV

Anand Mahindra shared that the Mahindra ATV gets mission-grade protection, a gun mount, and complete underbody protection.

The ATV also gets a windshield protector, a front winch and a couple of tow hooks, tandem tyre carrier configuration, and jerrycan holders. While not much is known about the changes on the inside, keen-eyed viewers will notice a more barebones nature of its 4-seater cabin to complement the overall purpose of the ATV.

How Different Is It Over The Thar Roxx?

Front

The fascia of the Mahindra ATV is almost identical to that of the Thar Roxx, thanks to the same large windshield (that now looks to be reinforced), the 7-slat grille, and the distinct round headlights. It has the same C-shaped LED DRLs as the Thar Roxx. There are also a couple of auxiliary lights located in the revised front bumper to aid in the off-road adventures.

Side

All the door panels and even the roof have been replaced with a roll cage to suit the purpose-built nature of the vehicle. There’s also a set of all-terrain tyres, and side steps to go with the special character of the ATV.

Rear

The rear features a half sideway-opening tailgate with a spare wheel and a jerry can. The vertically stacked LED tail lights have been retained from the Thar Roxx. Lower down in the bumper, you would notice a winch and a couple of tow hooks as the front along with some off-road-specific accessories to help in your adventurous outdoor trips.

Powertrain Details

The carmaker has not revealed what powertrains the Mahindra ATV will have on offer. That said, since it’s based on the Thar Roxx, it could have either or both of them. The technical specifications of both the powertrain setups are as follows:

Specification 2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 2.2-litre Diesel Engine Power Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT* Drivetrain^ RWD RWD/ 4WD

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission, ^RWD - rear-wheel-drive, 4WD - 4-wheel-drive

For now, the ATV has been developed strictly for the special forces so don’t expect any such version of the Thar Roxx to be available for the general public anytime soon. However, would you want to see such a utilitarian version of the Thar Roxx for your off-road requirements? Let us know in the comments below.