Mahindra Thar Awarded To Nikhat Zareen, Winner At 2023 IBA Women World Boxing Championships

The Thar, along with the XUV300 TurboSport, was the official SUV for the recently concluded tournament

The 2023 IBA Women World Boxing Championships has just come to a close. Among the winners was Nikhat Zareen, now a two-time consecutive World Champion and the 26-year old has also won the “Emerging Boxing Icon” award. That award includes a new Mahindra Thar SUV for Nikhat.

Mahindra’s Show At The Event

Mahindra had designated the Thar and XUV300 TurboSport as the official SUVs for the 2023 edition of the tournament. The carmaker handed over the award as part of its commitment to women in sports and celebrating their achievements.

Its Future Plans

Mahindra will also launch the “Road to Gold” initiative in association with the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). It is aimed to tell the stories of all the boxers’ journeys and will provide a platform for young women to inspire and be inspired, motivating them to pursue their dreams in sports.

India And Its Performance In The Championships

Indian women boxers dominated the 2023 World Women Boxing Championships at the international level, with eight boxers in the quarterfinals and four qualifying for the medal rounds. India tops the medal tally among the 63 nations winning 4 gold medals.

