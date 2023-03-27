4WD Mahindra Thar Could Get More Affordable With Return Of Base Variants
Modified On Mar 27, 2023 02:16 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar
The Thar is currently sold in two broad variants: AX(O) and LX
-
New homologated variants include the base-spec AX 4WD with a soft top.
-
It’ll be available with both 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines.
-
Mahindra also offers the SUV with a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a rear-wheel drivetrain (RWD).
-
The Thar is currently priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Mahindra Thar is one SUV which has always been in the news, either due to its variants and feature rejigs or for the variety of modifications done to it. Recent RTO documents have surfaced online suggesting another variant revision for the Thar, hinting that its previously available base-spec AX 4WD variants might make a comeback soon.
Variants Listed In The Documents
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
AX AC 4WD 4-seater soft top
|
AX AC 4WD 4-seater soft top
|
AX AX B 4WD 4-seater soft top
|
AX (O) 4WD 4-seater convertible top
|
AX (O) 4WD 4-seater convertible top
|
AX (O) 4WD 4-seater hard top
|
LX 4WD 4-seater hard top
|
LX 4WD 4-seater hard top
|
LX 2WD 4-seater hard top
|
LX 4WD 4-seater convertible top
Also Read: Here Is What Shark Tank Investor & Co-founder Of BoAt Lifestyle, Aman Gupta, Likes About Cars
Existing Lineup And Powertrains
Mahindra currently offers the Thar in two broad trims: AX (O) and LX. It has equipped the SUV with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (150PS/320Nm) and the other with a 2.2-litre diesel unit (130PS/300Nm). Both can be had with a six-speed manual as standard or a six-speed automatic transmission, and get 4WD with each. The RWD variants are only available with a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine (118PS/300Nm) which only comes with a six-speed manual transmission and with the turbo-petrol unit with the six-speed automatic only.
Prices And Rivals
The Thar is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It goes up against the Force Gurkha and the upcoming Maruti Jimny, while being a rugged alternative to monocoque compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.
Also Read: 5 Cars That Are Expected To Debut In April 2023
Read More on : Thar diesel
- Renew Mahindra Thar Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful