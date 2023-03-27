Modified On Mar 27, 2023 02:16 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar

The Thar is currently sold in two broad variants: AX(O) and LX

New homologated variants include the base-spec AX 4WD with a soft top.

It’ll be available with both 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines.

Mahindra also offers the SUV with a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a rear-wheel drivetrain (RWD).

The Thar is currently priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Mahindra Thar is one SUV which has always been in the news, either due to its variants and feature rejigs or for the variety of modifications done to it. Recent RTO documents have surfaced online suggesting another variant revision for the Thar, hinting that its previously available base-spec AX 4WD variants might make a comeback soon.

Variants Listed In The Documents

Petrol Diesel AX AC 4WD 4-seater soft top AX AC 4WD 4-seater soft top AX AX B 4WD 4-seater soft top AX (O) 4WD 4-seater convertible top AX (O) 4WD 4-seater convertible top AX (O) 4WD 4-seater hard top LX 4WD 4-seater hard top LX 4WD 4-seater hard top LX 2WD 4-seater hard top LX 4WD 4-seater convertible top

Also Read: Here Is What Shark Tank Investor & Co-founder Of BoAt Lifestyle, Aman Gupta, Likes About Cars

Existing Lineup And Powertrains

Mahindra currently offers the Thar in two broad trims: AX (O) and LX. It has equipped the SUV with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (150PS/320Nm) and the other with a 2.2-litre diesel unit (130PS/300Nm). Both can be had with a six-speed manual as standard or a six-speed automatic transmission, and get 4WD with each. The RWD variants are only available with a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine (118PS/300Nm) which only comes with a six-speed manual transmission and with the turbo-petrol unit with the six-speed automatic only.

Prices And Rivals

The Thar is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It goes up against the Force Gurkha and the upcoming Maruti Jimny, while being a rugged alternative to monocoque compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

Also Read: 5 Cars That Are Expected To Debut In April 2023

Read More on : Thar diesel