Mahindra Sold More Than 70 Percent Of Diesel SUVs In October 2024

While the diesel variants of most Mahindra SUVs have registered the majority of sales, it was the petrol variants of the XUV 3XO that saw higher demand

Mahindra has released its powertrain-wise sales figures for October 2024, wherein it sold 54,460 SUVs. These include the Mahindra Scorpio N, Mahindra Thar Roxx, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Mahindra XUV700. Out of the 54,460 SUVs sold, nearly 40,000 units were of their diesel-powered variants. Below is a breakdown of the petrol and diesel sales for these internal combustion engine (ICE) models for the month of October.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic And Scorpio N

Powertrain October 2023 Percentage October 2024 Percentage Petrol 622 4.6% 1233 7.9% Diesel 12956 95.4% 14444 92.1%

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is only available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes 132 PS and 320 Nm. It is mated with a 6-speed manual transmission. The Scorpio N, on other hand, comes with both turbo-petrol and diesel engines. A 2.2-litre diesel unit, producing 132 PS and 300 Nm or 175 PS and up to 400 Nm, is offered with the Scorpio N, based on the variant chosen. Another one is a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 203 PS/up to 380 Nm. The yearly sales for the Scorpio has increased, with diesel still contributing for more than 90 percent of its overall sales.

Mahindra Thar And Thar Roxx

Powertrain October 2023 Percentage October 2024 Percentage Petrol 653 11.68% 584 7.35% Diesel 4940 88.32% 7360 92.65%

The Mahindra Thar comes with three engine options, two of which are diesel. It gets a 152 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 132 PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, and a 119 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine which comes with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup. The year-on-year (YoY) demand for the diesel variants of the Thar has increased from 88 percent to over 92 percent.

Mahindra XUV700

Powertrain October 2023 Percentage October 2024 Percentage Petrol 2616 28.13% 2582 24.74% Diesel 6681 71.87% 7853 75.25%

The XUV700 comes with a 200 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 185 PS 2.2-litre diesel engine. The XUV700, being a midsize SUV, is enduring a higher demand of over 75 percent in diesel guise compared to its petrol counterpart which is an increase of over 3 percent compared to 2023.

Mahindra XUV 3XO And XUV400 EV

Powertrain October 2024 Percentage Petrol 7352 69.65% Diesel + Electric 3203 30.34%

The Mahindra XUV 3XO also comes with three powertrain choices: a 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a 130 PS 1.2-litre GDi (direct injection turbo-petrol), and a 117 PS 1.5-litre diesel. Being a subcompact SUV, the XUV 3XO’s petrol variants lead the sales at nearly 70 percent. The diesel figures are lower, but the exact numbers cannot be ascertained, as Mahindra has not provided individual sales figures for the XUV 3XO diesel and XUV400 EV.

Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo, And Bolero Neo Plus

Powertrain October 2023 October 2024 Diesel 9647 units 9849 units

Mahindra offers the Bolero in three iterations – Bolero, Bolero Neo, and Bolero Neo Plus – all of which are only available with a diesel engine. The Bolero and Bolero Neo uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine, while the Bolero Neo Plus comes with a bigger 2.2-litre diesel engine.

Combining the total sales of Mahindra SUVs in October 2024, more than 70 percent of Mahindra customers had preference for the diesel engine. Would your choice be the same or would you prefer the petrol variants of any of these SUVs? Let us know in the comments.

