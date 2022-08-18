Different Types Of Buyers For Mahindra Scorpio N And Scorpio Classic Explained

Modified On Aug 18, 2022 09:03 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio N

The two different generations of the SUV are on sale simultaneously

Mahindra has launched the latest-generation of one of its most iconic SUVs as the Scorpio N. But it has kept the previous model on sale as well, renamed as the Scorpio Classic. Despite what some may think, both models will co-exist without treading on each other’s target audiences, and Mahindra has shared data explaining the same.

What does the data say?

According to Mahindra’s internal data, the urban buyers have a much stronger preference for the Scorpio N, accounting for 77 percent of the model’s demand. Meanwhile, buyers located in rural markets have a stronger preference for the older Scorpio at 55 percent of the demand.

In terms of regional demand, there is a balanced demand for both the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic in North India. Meanwhile, the older SUV has a much stronger demand in the East and vice-versa in the South.

What does the Scorpio N offer?

The new Scorpio N has more of a premium positioning over the older Scorpio in terms of design, features and engines. In its top variant, it gets dual zone climate control, 360-degree view camera, six airbags, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a six-way power adjustable driver’s seat. The Scorpio N is available with 175PS, 2.2-litre diesel and 203PS, 2-litre turbo-petrol engines, both with the choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The diesel-manual powertrain is also offered with 4WD in select variants.

What does the Scorpio Classic offer?

Meanwhile, the Scorpio Classic has more of a rugged appeal. It is only offered with the 132PS, 2.2-litre diesel engine, mated to a 6-speed manual. The multi-decade lifespan of the Scorpio has also built a loyal following in terms of buyers and aftermarket suppliers, who offer an array of customisations for the older body type. Mahindra is offering the Scorpio Classic in just two trims - the bare bones S and the fairly comfortable S11. The base model is all about affordability, while the higher-spec version gets cruise control, auto AC and a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Related: Mahindra Will Not Offer Automatic Or 4x4 Variants Of the Scorpio Classic

Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic Prices

The Scorpio N is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.9 lakh, while the Scorpio Classic is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

Read More on : Scorpio-N diesel