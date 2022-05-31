Published On May 31, 2022 01:36 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

With 80,000 pending orders, demand for the SUV is strong, but the prolonged semiconductor shortage is a spoilsport

At a recently held press conference, Mahindra shared an update on the XUV700’s delivery wait time. The marque stated that the SUV currently has a waiting period of between 18 and 24 months, even when 5,000 units are being produced on a monthly basis.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director of Auto sector at Mahindra, mentioned that the carmaker is receiving over 9,500 bookings per month for the SUV. Mahindra currently has close to 80,000 pending orders for the XUV700.

Variant-wise Booking Details

Mahindra offers the XUV700 in two broad trims: MX and AX. Rajesh shared that out of the over one lakh bookings that the SUV has garnered, five per cent account for the MX trim. Out of the remaining 95 per cent bookings for the AX series, the AX7 L variant (having over 200 semiconductor chips) alone saw 65 per cent people opt for it.

Wait Time To Go Down

While the SUV’s wait time continues to increase, its bookings cancellation hasn’t been more than 12 per cent since it went on sale in 2021. Rajesh Jejurikar also said Mahindra has made the necessary investments to ramp up production.

Also Read: Driving Home A Mahindra SUV Requires Patience, Here’s Why

Reasons for XUV700’s High Wait Time

The reason for such high wait time boils down to two major factors: strong demand and ongoing semiconductor shortage. Ever since the XUV700’s complete price list was revealed in October, the carmaker has managed to ship an average of 3,500-4,000 units of the SUV per month. Its average sales over the past six months stands over 3,500 units.

Read More on : XUV700 on road price