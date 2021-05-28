Mahindra Officially Confirms The More Practical Five-Door Thar For India

Modified On May 28, 2021 07:19 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The five-door Thar will be a more family-friendly option, while retaining the original SUV’s essence

The five-door Thar has been confirmed and will probably be launched in 2023.

It will get a three-seater bench at the back.

It will likely be longer as well, allowing for a comfortable second-row and a more spacious boot.

Should be more feature-packed than the existing Thar.

Will retain the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, possibly in a higher state of tune.

A 2WD drivetrain could also be available.

Mahindra has officially confirmed the five-door Thar for India, which will undoubtedly up the SUV’s appeal and accessibility. It is expected to launch in 2023.

In its three-door format, the Thar is a four-seater with two front-facing seats at the back. The side-facing seats were removed last year as the SUV’s 4-star rating is only applicable for its front-facing seats. The five-door version will come with a bench that should be able to seat three people at the back.

The existing model’s wheelbase is 2450mm. This will likely increase to free up more legroom and boot space. This could be a vital selling point, considering the three-door Thar’s primary disadvantages are its rear legroom and boot capacity.

The five-door Thar could get extra features, including automatic AC, rear AC vents, and push-button engine start/stop. It is unlikely to get the convertible option, but could get a removable hardtop roof like the Jeep Wrangler.

(Jeep Wrangler 2-Door and 4-Door For Reference)

The new Thar should retain the existing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, possibly in a higher state of tune. Transmission options should include 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

Considering the five-door Thar will be more practical, it might possibly get a relatively affordable 2WD drivetrain as well. While the upcoming version will retain the SUV’s go-anywhere demeanour, it will likely cater to a broader audience, who might use it as a family car.

Currently, the three-door Thar retails from Rs 12.12 lakh to Rs 14.17 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its five-door version will undoubtedly sell at a premium.

