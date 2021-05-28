Nine New Mahindra SUVs Including A 5-Door Thar Are Coming In The Next 5 Years

Modified On May 28, 2021 07:20 PM By Sonny

There will be two new dedicated Mahindra EVs by 2026 while all new monocoque SUVs will get electric powertrains as well

Mahindra has laid out its passenger vehicle plans for the next five years.

The new product offensive will begin with the XUV700 around August 2021,followed by the next-gen Scorpio in early 2022.

The Thar will get a 5-door variant in 2023, likely with 2WD and 4WD options.

New-gen models for the Bolero and XUV300 are expected to arrive no sooner than 2026.

Mahindra will introduce two new models, likely in the XUV range, codenamed W620 and V201.

Two dedicated EVs are also in development, with the first one slated to be launched by 2025.

All monocoque models, expected to be called the XUV range, will be EV-ready and offered with electric powertrains as well.

Mahindra has announced that it will launch a total of nine products by 2026. This includes generational updates for existing models, a five-door Thar, and brand new models across different categories: body-on-frame, monocoque and dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Mahindra XUV700 Spied Testing

The onslaught of new SUVs from Mahindra will start with the XUV700, which is expected to launch around August 2021, replacing the aging XUV500. It will be followed by the next generation Scorpio in early 2022. Both have been spied testing on numerous occasions in close-to-production avatars. The Bolero will also undergo a generational update by 2026 while new pickup iterations for commercial use are expected to be introduced over the next three years.

The five-door version of the second-gen Thar has also been confirmed and is expected to arrive in 2023. It would be a more practical version of the standard Thar, with actually usable back seats and luggage space. It could be offered with the choice of both 2WD and 4WD with the same petrol and diesel powertrains as the Thar, albeit in a higher state of tune. Meanwhile, the next-generation XUV300 sub-4m SUV is expected to arrive towards the end of 2026.

Two new monocoque SUVs have also been confirmed for launch between 2024 and 2026,but only by their developmental codenames: W620 and V201. The W620, which is expected to be called the XUV900, will likely succeed the Alturas G4 as Mahindra’s largest and most premium offering. The V201 could be the codename for a new 5-seater SUV to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It is expected to be called the XUV500 and will likely arrive after the W620.

Lastly, Mahindra intends to launch two dedicated BEVs, with the first one slated to arrive in 2025. These new EVs will likely be underpinned by a version of Mahindra’s new electric platform and should be powered by the MESMA (Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture) family of battery packs which was first showcased at the Expo. These models would be dedicated EVs, built from the ground-up, and not EV derivatives of the brand’s petrol and diesel powered models.

Also read: Mahindra To Build A New Dedicated EV Platform

Mahindra also confirmed that all of its new monocoque models, i.e. XUV700, W620, V201 and new XUV300, will also get variants with electric powertrains. However, the first electrified variant for any of these models is not expected to arrive any sooner than 2023. We’ve already seen that the current XUV300 is compatible with an electric powertrain, and its new generation will likely be an evolution of its current self rather than an all-new version. The XUV700 was also confirmed to be EV-ready. The W620 and V201 will be offered in electric variants too and are expected to share their underpinnings with the XUV700 and new XUV300 respectively.

