Mahindra Thar Might Just Come With A Removable Hard Top

Published On Jan 22, 2021 05:34 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

Currently, you can choose between a fixed hard-top and a convertible soft-top roof option

The Mahindra Thar could get a convertible hard-top roof soon.

The SUV has been spied testing with a different roof design.

New darker alloy wheels also spotted on board.

It recently received a price hike and now retails from Rs 12.10 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh.

The new Mahindra Thar is being spied testing even now, months after its launch. So does that mean something? In this scenario, yes, it could be a new upgrade. Going by the latest spy shots, the Thar seems to have a different type of hard-top roof compared to the regular hard-top variants.

The roof is split into three segments indicating that Mahindra might offer a removable hard-top roof soon. The mounts on the rear screen are different from what we see on the existing hard-top variants. While you can still remove the roof from the existing variants, it isn’t a do-it-yourself process and will also void the warranty. Mahindra claims the roof will not be waterproof once removed, as there’s a thick sealant between the roof and the frame.

Inclusion of a convertible hard-top roof will expand the Thar’s appeal. As per earlier reports shared by Mahindra itself, the hard-top variants are in more demand than the soft-top convertible. For those who want that wind-in-hair experience but with a hard-top roof, this could be the perfect solution. That way, owners will not experiment with the fixed roof and damage it.

Additionally, you can spot darker alloy wheels on this particular test mule. Recently, we spied the Thar in new white and silver colours, which also came with darker alloys. Could this be an indication of a new variant or a small upgrade? We’ll get to know that soon.

The fixed soft-top roof has been discontinued along with the AX STD and AX variants. As per the global NCAP crash test of the Thar, it gets a 4-star rating only for the front-facing rear seats. The side-facing rear seats, which came with the AX STD and AX variants, were hence discontinued.

The Thar gets a 150PS 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, both offered with the options of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. Features on board include a touchscreen infotainment unit, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors.

Also Read: New Mahindra Thar Waiting Period Now Stretches Over To 9 Months

The Thar still faces a waiting period of up to nine months. However, the carmaker has ramped up its production from 2,000 to 3,000 units a month in January. This should help bring down the waiting period. After the recent price hike, the Thar now retails from Rs 12.10 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Source

Read More on : Thar on road price