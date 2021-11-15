Published On Nov 15, 2021 03:56 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

If you are in time for the XUV500's remaining stocks, you can get excellent offers

Get a cash discount of up to Rs 1.8 lakh on the Mahindra XUV500, provided there's stock left.

Save up to Rs 49,000 on the XUV300.

The Scorpio packs savings of up to Rs 32,000.

No offers on the Bolero Neo, Thar, and XUV700.

Mahindra is offering meaty discounts of up to Rs 2.74 lakh on its cars this November. However, there’s no offer on the Bolero Neo, Thar, and XUV700.

Here are the model-wise savings and benefits:

Mahindra KUV100

Discounts Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 38,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 61,000

The KUV100 NXT 's K2 variant gets a cash discount of Rs 17,000, the K4 gets Rs 23,000, and the top-spec K6 and K8 get Rs 38,000.

You can save up to Rs 61,000 in total.

It retails from Rs 6.08 lakh to Rs 7.74 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

Discounts Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 4,000 Other offers Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 49,000

There’s no cash discount on the base-spec W4 variant.

The W6 variant packs benefits ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

There are free accessories worth Rs 5,000 available on all the variants, except for the base-spec W4.

The XUV300 retails from Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 13.46 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero

Discounts Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Up to Rs 13,000

There’s no cash discount available on the Bolero, but you can still save up to Rs 13,000 in exchange and corporate bonuses.

The Bolero is priced from Rs 8.71 lakh to Rs 9.70 lakh.

Mahindra Marazzo

Discounts Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 40,000

The base-spec M2 variant is available with a cash offer of Rs 20,000, while the M4+ and M6+ variants come with a discount of Rs 15,000.

The exchange and corporate bonuses are the same for each variant.

The Marazzo is priced from Rs 12.42 lakh to Rs 14.57 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio

Discounts Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 4,000 Accessories Up to Rs 13,000 Total Up to Rs 32,000

There’s no cash discount but you can avail free accessories worth up to Rs 13,000.

The SUV retails from Rs 12.77 lakh to Rs 17.61 lakh.

Mahindra XUV500

Discounts Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 1.8 lakh Exchange Bonus Rs 50,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 4,000 Free Accessories Rs 20,000 Total Up to Rs 2.74 lakh

There’s a cash discount of Rs 1.28 lakh on the W5, W7, and W9 variants.

If you go for the top-spec W11, you can avail a flat discount of Rs 1.8 lakh.

The XUV500 has been discontinued now. It last retailed from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 20.07 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: The benefits may vary depending on the chosen variant and location. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

Read More on : XUV700 on road price