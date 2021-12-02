HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Eeco Gets Dual Airbags As Standard, Prices Increased By Rs 8,000
Maruti Eeco Gets Dual Airbags As Standard, Prices Increased By Rs 8,000

Modified On Dec 02, 2021 12:51 PM By Rohit for Maruti Eeco

The previous single airbag-equipped variants have now been discontinued

  • The Eeco is available in four variants.

  • No other changes apart from the dual airbags.

  • Now priced from Rs 4.38 lakh to Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Maruti Eeco now comes with dual front airbags as standard, thanks to the newly launched (O) variants. And fortunately, the premium you pay is a nominal Rs 8,000. We think it’s a sensible buy, considering you’re only forking out so much for fortifying your safety.

Here are the latest variant-wise prices:

Variant

Old Price

New Price [for its new (O) variants]

Difference

5-seater STD

Rs 4.3 lakh

Rs 4.38 lakh

+Rs 8,000

7-seater STD

Rs 4.59 lakh

Rs 4.67 lakh

+Rs 8,000

5-seater AC

Rs 4.7 lakh

Rs 4.78 lakh

+Rs 8,000

5-seater AC with CNG

Rs 5.6 lakh

Rs 5.68 lakh

+Rs 8,000

With this update, all models in Maruti’s Arena lineup now get dual front airbags right from their base trims. However, the front passenger airbag is still optional for the Alto, S-Presso, and Wagon R.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Eeco doesn’t get any other feature or powertrain changes. It doesn’t have any real competitor in India, at least in the passenger vehicle segment. The Datsun GO+ is the only other option in a similar price bracket and with the same seating capacity.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

