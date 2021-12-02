Maruti Eeco Gets Dual Airbags As Standard, Prices Increased By Rs 8,000
Modified On Dec 02, 2021 12:51 PM By Rohit for Maruti Eeco
The previous single airbag-equipped variants have now been discontinued
-
The Eeco is available in four variants.
-
No other changes apart from the dual airbags.
-
Now priced from Rs 4.38 lakh to Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Maruti Eeco now comes with dual front airbags as standard, thanks to the newly launched (O) variants. And fortunately, the premium you pay is a nominal Rs 8,000. We think it’s a sensible buy, considering you’re only forking out so much for fortifying your safety.
Here are the latest variant-wise prices:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price [for its new (O) variants]
|
Difference
|
5-seater STD
|
Rs 4.3 lakh
|
Rs 4.38 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
7-seater STD
|
Rs 4.59 lakh
|
Rs 4.67 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
5-seater AC
|
Rs 4.7 lakh
|
Rs 4.78 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
5-seater AC with CNG
|
Rs 5.6 lakh
|
Rs 5.68 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
- MPVs In India
-
Maruti Cars Waiting Period To Go Up Following Likely Drop In Production In December
-
With this update, all models in Maruti’s Arena lineup now get dual front airbags right from their base trims. However, the front passenger airbag is still optional for the Alto, S-Presso, and Wagon R.
The Eeco doesn’t get any other feature or powertrain changes. It doesn’t have any real competitor in India, at least in the passenger vehicle segment. The Datsun GO+ is the only other option in a similar price bracket and with the same seating capacity.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
Read More on : Eeco on road price
- Renew Maruti Eeco Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful