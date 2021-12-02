Modified On Dec 02, 2021 12:51 PM By Rohit for Maruti Eeco

The previous single airbag-equipped variants have now been discontinued

The Eeco is available in four variants.

No other changes apart from the dual airbags.

Now priced from Rs 4.38 lakh to Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Maruti Eeco now comes with dual front airbags as standard, thanks to the newly launched (O) variants. And fortunately, the premium you pay is a nominal Rs 8,000. We think it’s a sensible buy, considering you’re only forking out so much for fortifying your safety.

Here are the latest variant-wise prices:

Variant Old Price New Price [for its new (O) variants] Difference 5-seater STD Rs 4.3 lakh Rs 4.38 lakh +Rs 8,000 7-seater STD Rs 4.59 lakh Rs 4.67 lakh +Rs 8,000 5-seater AC Rs 4.7 lakh Rs 4.78 lakh +Rs 8,000 5-seater AC with CNG Rs 5.6 lakh Rs 5.68 lakh +Rs 8,000

With this update, all models in Maruti’s Arena lineup now get dual front airbags right from their base trims. However, the front passenger airbag is still optional for the Alto, S-Presso, and Wagon R.

The Eeco doesn’t get any other feature or powertrain changes. It doesn’t have any real competitor in India, at least in the passenger vehicle segment. The Datsun GO+ is the only other option in a similar price bracket and with the same seating capacity.

