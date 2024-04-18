Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Base Variant Explained In 5 Images

Published On Apr 18, 2024 03:30 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

After being under wraps for a couple of years, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus (essentially the facelifted TUV300 Plus) is now on sale in our market. It is available in two variants – P4 and P10 – priced at Rs 11.39 lakh and Rs 12.49 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom pan-India). If you have been thinking of picking the entry-level P4 variant, you can take a look at it in these detailed images below:

Exterior

The fascia of the Bolero Neo Plus’ P4 variant has the same design as the top-spec P10 variant. That said, it gets basic halogen headlights without follow-me-home functionality and also misses out on the fog lamps. You can also notice that the slats in the grille are finished in black instead of chrome as seen on the top variant.

Being the base-spec variant, the Bolero Neo Plus P4 comes with steel wheels without covers. While it has black ORVM housings (they are body coloured on the P10 variant), it shares the same black-finished door handles with the range-topping trim. Mahindra is not offering the P4 variant with side footsteps which are available on the P10 trim.

At the back, the P4 variant has the same tailgate-mounted spare wheel as the P10 variant but it is body coloured instead of the silver finish prevalent on the top trim. A rear footstep is provided as standard on this family-friendly Mahindra SUV.

Interior

The cabin of the Bolero Neo Plus P4 variant looks quite utilitarian as it doesn’t feature any contrast coloured accents. Something as basic as a music system and a day/night IRVM have been skipped too. At the back, you get long side-facing jump seats (as the third row) to carry up to nine people in this Mahindra SUV.

That said, Mahindra is offering all four power windows, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, and central locking as standard on the Bolero Neo Plus. In terms of safety, the Bolero Neo Plus P4 variant is equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a reversing camera.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4 Engine

Mahindra is offering the Bolero Neo Plus with a single 2.2-litre diesel engine (120 PS/280 Nm), paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. It doesn’t get the choice of an automatic gearbox or even a 4-wheel-drive (4WD) setup.

Price Range And Rivals

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4 is priced at Rs 11.39 lakh, while the P10 variant costs Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). While it doesn’t have any immediate rivals, it can be considered as an affordable alternative to the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N.

Image Credits- Vipraajesh (AutoTrend)

