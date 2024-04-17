Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Vs Mahindra Bolero Neo: Top 3 Differences Detailed
Published On Apr 17, 2024 05:50 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Bolero Neo
Apart from extra seats, the Bolero Neo Plus also offers a bigger touchscreen and larger diesel engine
The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, a 9-seater variant of the Mahindra Bolero Neo, was recently launched. The extended version of the Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in two variants: P4 and P10. Apart from the bigger dimensions and additional seats, the Bolero Neo Plus also boasts some differences in features and powertrain from its smaller 7-seater counterpart. Let’s check them out in detail:
Dimensions & Seating Layout
|
Dimensions
|
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
|
Mahindra Bolero Neo
|
Length
|
4400 mm
|
3995 mm
|
Width
|
1795 mm
|
1795 mm
|
Height
|
1812 mm
|
1817 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2680 mm
|
2680 mm
|
Seating Configuration
|
7-seater
|
9-seater
The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is 515 mm longer than the Bolero Neo, though the width and wheelbase remain the same. Being the longer of the two, the Bolero Neo Plus comes with elongated side-facing jump seats, making it a 9-seater SUV. Yet, the Neo is still marginally taller than its 9-seater counterpart.
Feature Differences
The two major feature differences between the SUVs are the infotainment system and cruise control. The Bolero Neo Plus comes with a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system but misses out on cruise control. On the other hand, the Bolero Neo gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen system but also incorporates cruise control, which proves to be a useful feature on longer highway journeys.
Engine & Transmission
The Bolero Neo Plus comes with a larger diesel engine over its 7-seater counterpart. The engine specifications for both SUVs have been detailed below:
|
Specification
|
Bolero Neo Plus
|
Bolero Neo
|
Engine
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
100 PS
|
Torque
|
280 Nm
|
260 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
The 9-seater version of the Bolero Neo not only boasts a more powerful diesel engine, but also gets a 6-speed manual transmission.
Pricing & Variants
|
Bolero Neo Plus
|
Bolero Neo
|
Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.90 lakh to Rs 12.15 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom Delhi
The Bolero Neo Plus comes in two variants – P4 and P10 – whereas the Bolero Neo can be had in four variants: N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O). Both of these SUVs can be considered as affordable alternatives to the Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic.
