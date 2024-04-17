English | हिंदी

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Vs Mahindra Bolero Neo: Top 3 Differences Detailed

Published On Apr 17, 2024

Apart from extra seats, the Bolero Neo Plus also offers a bigger touchscreen and larger diesel engine

Mahindra Bolero Neo and Bolero Neo Plus

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, a 9-seater variant of the Mahindra Bolero Neo, was recently launched. The extended version of the Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in two variants: P4 and P10. Apart from the bigger dimensions and additional seats, the Bolero Neo Plus also boasts some differences in features and powertrain from its smaller 7-seater counterpart. Let’s check them out in detail:

Dimensions & Seating Layout

Dimensions

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Length

4400 mm

3995 mm

Width

1795 mm

1795 mm

Height

1812 mm

1817 mm

Wheelbase

2680 mm

2680 mm

Seating Configuration

7-seater

9-seater

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus 9-seater layout
Mahindra Bolero Neo Seats

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is 515 mm longer than the Bolero Neo, though the width and wheelbase remain the same. Being the longer of the two, the Bolero Neo Plus comes with elongated side-facing jump seats, making it a 9-seater SUV. Yet, the Neo is still marginally taller than its 9-seater counterpart.

Feature Differences

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus cabin
Mahindra Bolero Neo DashBoard

The two major feature differences between the SUVs are the infotainment system and cruise control. The Bolero Neo Plus comes with a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system but misses out on cruise control. On the other hand, the Bolero Neo gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen system but also incorporates cruise control, which proves to be a useful feature on longer highway journeys.

Engine & Transmission

The Bolero Neo Plus comes with a larger diesel engine over its 7-seater counterpart. The engine specifications for both SUVs have been detailed below:

Specification

Bolero Neo Plus

Bolero Neo

Engine

2.2-litre diesel

1.5-litre diesel

Power

120 PS

100 PS

Torque

280 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

5-speed MT

The 9-seater version of the Bolero Neo not only boasts a more powerful diesel engine, but also gets a 6-speed manual transmission.

Pricing & Variants

Bolero Neo Plus

Bolero Neo

Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 12.49 lakh

Rs 9.90 lakh to Rs 12.15 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Bolero Neo Plus comes in two variants – P4 and P10 – whereas the Bolero Neo can be had in four variants: N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O). Both of these SUVs can be considered as affordable alternatives to the Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

