Published On Apr 17, 2024 05:50 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Bolero Neo

Apart from extra seats, the Bolero Neo Plus also offers a bigger touchscreen and larger diesel engine

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, a 9-seater variant of the Mahindra Bolero Neo, was recently launched. The extended version of the Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in two variants: P4 and P10. Apart from the bigger dimensions and additional seats, the Bolero Neo Plus also boasts some differences in features and powertrain from its smaller 7-seater counterpart. Let’s check them out in detail:

Dimensions & Seating Layout

Dimensions Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Mahindra Bolero Neo Length 4400 mm 3995 mm Width 1795 mm 1795 mm Height 1812 mm 1817 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm 2680 mm Seating Configuration 7-seater 9-seater

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is 515 mm longer than the Bolero Neo, though the width and wheelbase remain the same. Being the longer of the two, the Bolero Neo Plus comes with elongated side-facing jump seats, making it a 9-seater SUV. Yet, the Neo is still marginally taller than its 9-seater counterpart.

Feature Differences

The two major feature differences between the SUVs are the infotainment system and cruise control. The Bolero Neo Plus comes with a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system but misses out on cruise control. On the other hand, the Bolero Neo gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen system but also incorporates cruise control, which proves to be a useful feature on longer highway journeys.

Engine & Transmission

The Bolero Neo Plus comes with a larger diesel engine over its 7-seater counterpart. The engine specifications for both SUVs have been detailed below:

Specification Bolero Neo Plus Bolero Neo Engine 2.2-litre diesel 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 100 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT

The 9-seater version of the Bolero Neo not only boasts a more powerful diesel engine, but also gets a 6-speed manual transmission.

Pricing & Variants

Bolero Neo Plus Bolero Neo Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 9.90 lakh to Rs 12.15 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Bolero Neo Plus comes in two variants – P4 and P10 – whereas the Bolero Neo can be had in four variants: N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O). Both of these SUVs can be considered as affordable alternatives to the Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

