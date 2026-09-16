Looking For The Tata Punch Or Tata Punch EV? It Will Take Up To 1.5 Months! Here Are All The Tata Cars' Waiting Periods In Top 20 Cities

As we approach a lot of festivals this year, buying a new car is very much on the list of every Indian family. From having a first car to upgrading to a premium, feature-packed vehicle, this season begins the excitement. If you are looking to buy a new Tata vehicle and are curious to know how much time it would take to bring home happiness, we are going to explore what the waiting periods are for each Tata car in the top 20 cities.

Let’s have a closer look at it!

Waiting Period In Each City

City Nexon Harrier Tigor Tiago Tigor EV Altroz Nexon EV Safari Punch Tiago EV Punch EV Curvv EV Curvv Sierra Sierra EV Harrier EV Xpres Xpress T EV New Delhi 2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 1 month 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-1.5 months Bengaluru 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Mumbai 1.5-2 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1.5-2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1.5-2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 1.5-2 months Hyderabad 2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 1 month 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-1.5 months Pune 1.5-2 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1.5-2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1.5-2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 1.5-2 months Chennai 1.5-2 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1.5-2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1.5-2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 1.5-2 months Jaipur 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Ahmedabad 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Gurugram 1.5-2 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1.5-2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1.5-2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 1.5-2 months Lucknow 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Kolkata 2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 1 month 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-1.5 months Thane 1.5-2 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1.5-2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1.5-2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 1.5-2 months Surat 1.5-2 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1.5-2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1.5-2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 1.5-2 months Ghaziabad 2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 1 month 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-1.5 months Chandigarh 1.5-2 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1.5-2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1.5-2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 1.5-2 months Coimbatore 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Patna 2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 1 month 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-1.5 months Faridabad 1.5-2 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1.5-2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1.5-2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 1.5-2 months Indore 2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 1 month 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-1.5 months Noida 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 2 months

Key Takeaways:

Starting with the Nexon, one of the best-selling compact SUVs, is available the fastest in cities such as Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Noida. Even though the wait time is not that long, the longest wait time is 2 months in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Indore.

Coming to the Harrier SUV, it is available the fastest in the majority of cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Noida, within a month. But it is available in 1-1.5 months in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Indore.

Tata’s compact sedan, the Tigor, can be delivered in a month in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Indore. But the waiting period can extend up to 1.5 months for the remaining cities.

The newly launched Tiago hatchback has a similar waiting period across the cities, which is 1-1.5 months.

Also, the Tigor EV is available in 1-1.5 months in all the cities listed here.

The popular Altroz, which is a premium hatchback, can take up to 1.5 months across all the cities in India.

Amid the rise in electric vehicle sales, the popular contributor Nexon EV is also having a waiting time of 1-2 months in all the cities.

Planning for a family seven-seater SUV? The Safari is available the fastest in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Indore, where the waiting period is 1 month. But you will have to wait for 1.5-2 months to get your Safari SUV in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, and Faridabad.

The Punch and the Punch EV are available in 1-1.5 months in all the cities, as this is one of the popular choices for first-time car buyers.

The Tiago EV is available in most cities in a month, but in New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Indore, it is available in 2 months.

The recently updated Curvv EV is available the fastest in New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ghaziabad, Patna, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Noida, and Indore. Whereas, for the remaining cities, it is available in 1.5 months.

The Curvv ICE is available in a month pan-India.

The iconic Sierra is available the quickest in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, Indore, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Noida. For people living in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, and Faridabad will take 2 months to get their Sierra SUV.

For the Sierra EV, it will take a month to be delivered in cities such as Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, and Faridabad. But in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Indore, it will take 2 months.

The largest electric SUV in the portfolio, the Harrier EV, is available in 2 months across the cities.

For commercial car buyers, the Xpres sedan is available in 2 months in all cities. For the electric version, which is the Xpres T EV, it is available in a month in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Indore. But it takes 2 months to be delivered in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Noida.

Note:

The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom for your preferred model and details.