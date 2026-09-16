2026 Maruti Baleno On-road Prices In Top Indian Cities: How Much Do You Need To Shell Out To Bring The Refreshed Premium Hatchback Home?

It was back in 2022 that the second-generation Maruti Baleno was introduced in the market. Maruti recently gave the premium hatchback its first major makeover, which brought with it some fresh design elements and plenty of additional amenities. The carmaker has priced the new Baleno between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). If you have been wanting to bring one home, here’s a look at how much it costs on-road in some of the top Indian cities:

How Is The On-road Price Calculated?

The cost you see in a vehicle’s brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price. It is not the final amount you have to pay. In order to legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to pay a few additional costs beyond the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form a car's on-road price. We have also covered the booking and delivery details of the 2026 Maruti Baleno to help you make the right decision.

The major components of the vehicle's on-road price include:

Insurance

TCS (if applicable)

Road Tax

Registration Fees

FASTag charges

Logistics charges, where applicable

What is TCS? Tax Collected at Source, or TCS, levied at 1% of the ex-showroom price, applies to vehicles with an ex-showroom price exceeding Rs 10 lakh. When filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR), corporate individuals can claim this amount.

Disclaimer: These prices are merely indicative, and may vary depending on various factors. We suggest contacting your local Nexa dealership for a better idea about the on-road pricing in your city.

Let’s now take a look at the on-road prices of the facelifted Maruti Baleno in some of the top Indian cities:

2026 Maruti Baleno On-road Price: Mumbai

Charges 2026 Maruti Baleno Sigma MT 2026 Maruti Baleno Alpha (O) AMT Ex-showroom Price Rs 6.10 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Insurance Rs 31,000 Rs 40,000 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 71,095 Rs 1,14,752 FASTag Charges Rs 850 Rs 850 On-road Price Rs 7,12,945 Rs 11,54,602

The refreshed Baleno starts at Rs 7.13 lakh for the base-spec Sigma MT in Mumbai, and goes up to Rs 11.55 lakh for the top-spec Alpha (O) AMT. For the fully loaded variant, you will have to shell out Rs 4.42 lakh more than the entry-level trim.

2026 Maruti Baleno On-road Price: Delhi

Charges 2026 Maruti Baleno Sigma MT 2026 Maruti Baleno Alpha (O) AMT Ex-showroom Price Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Insurance Rs 28,339 Rs 35,906 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 32,500 Rs 82,475 FASTag Charges Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 6.60 lakh Rs 11.18 lakh

If you wish to purchase the new Baleno in Delhi, the base variant will set you back by Rs 6.60 lakh on-road, while topping out at Rs 11.18 lakh for the fully loaded variant.

Note: For buyers in Delhi-NCR, the Baleno’s base Sigma variant is priced at Rs 5.99 lakh, while for the rest of the country, it is priced at Rs 6.10 lakh

2026 Maruti Baleno On-road Price: Chennai

Charges 2026 Maruti Baleno Sigma MT 2026 Maruti Baleno Alpha (O) AMT Ex-showroom Price Rs 6.10 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Insurance Rs 35,825 Rs 42,617 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 84,787 Rs 1,35,370 FASTag Charges Rs 800 Rs 800 On-road Price Rs 7,31,412 Rs 11, 77,787

The new Maruti Baleno has prices starting at Rs 7.31 lakh (on-road) for the base variant, while the top-end variant goes up to Rs 11.78 lakh in Chennai.

2026 Maruti Baleno On-road Price: Bengaluru

Charges 2026 Maruti Baleno Sigma MT 2026 Maruti Baleno Alpha (O) AMT Ex-showroom Price Rs 6.10 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Insurance Rs 31,724 Rs 38,989 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 97,630 Rs 1,58,097 FASTag Charges Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 7,39,954 Rs 11,96,686

The 2026 Maruti Baleno starts at Rs 7.40 lakh (on-road) for the base variant, while the top-end variant goes up to Rs 11.97 lakh in Bengaluru.

2026 Maruti Baleno On-road Price: Kolkata

Charges 2026 Maruti Baleno Sigma MT 2026 Maruti Baleno Alpha (O) AMT Ex-showroom Price Rs 6.10 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Insurance Rs 32,986 Rs 44,632 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 63,430 Rs 1,02,340 FASTag Charges Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 7,07,016 Rs 11,46,572

The refreshed Baleno starts at Rs 7.07 lakh (on-road) for the base-spec Sigma MT in Kolkata, and goes up to Rs 11.47 lakh for the top-spec Alpha (O) AMT.

Note: West Bengal also offers the option to pay road tax for 5 years, besides the existing 15 year lifetime tax calculated here, which will significantly reduce on-road pricing. For more information, we suggest contacting your local Nexa dealership

About The 2026 Maruti Baleno

The Baleno has been a popular model for Maruti ever since it was brought back in a hatchback form back in 2015 for the first generation. It was given a generation change in 2022, which has now received its first major refresh. With the update, the premium hatchback has gotten a much more aggressive design along with feature upgrades inside and out.

Key changes include all-LED lighting, a bigger grille with chrome design elements, a radar placed in the grille for the Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and a tweaked bumper. Other details come in the form of new leatherette seat upholstery, adjustable headrests for all passengers, and 3-point seatbelts as well.

Maruti has loaded the facelifted Baleno with features such as ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a heads-up display, and auto climate control. Its safety suite packs various Level-2 ADAS functions, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. We have also covered the complete variant-wise features on offer with the new Baleno to find the best variant to cater to your needs.

With the facelift, the Baleno has been given a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine from the Swift. There’s also a factory-fitted CNG kit on offer. The technical specifications are given in the table below:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Rivals

The facelifted Maruti Baleno competes with the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, and Tata Altroz. Given its price and size, it could also be considered as an alternative to the Tata Punch and Maruti Fronx

CarDekho Says…

The 2026 Baleno comes across as a rather evolutionary update, than a revolutionary with subtle but useful updates overall. With this in mind, its pricing comes across as reasonable, and the hatchback continues to maintain its value-for-money positioning in its segment. Interestingly, the carmaker has kept a lower price for the Delhi-NCR region for the base model to put it inside a lower tax slab that furthers its competitiveness.

What do you think of the new 2026 Baleno’s pricing? Let us know in the comments below!