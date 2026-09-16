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    2026 Maruti Baleno On-road Prices In Top Indian Cities: How Much Do You Need To Shell Out To Bring The Refreshed Premium Hatchback Home?

    For this story, we have only considered some of the top Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Published On Sep 16, 2026 19:03 IST
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    Published OnSep 16, 2026 19:00 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 16, 2026 19:03 IST
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    2026 Maruti Baleno On-road Price

    It was back in 2022 that the second-generation Maruti Baleno was introduced in the market. Maruti recently gave the premium hatchback its first major makeover, which brought with it some fresh design elements and plenty of additional amenities. The carmaker has priced the new Baleno between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). If you have been wanting to bring one home, here’s a look at how much it costs on-road in some of the top Indian cities:

    How Is The On-road Price Calculated?

    The cost you see in a vehicle’s brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price. It is not the final amount you have to pay. In order to legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to pay a few additional costs beyond the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form a car's on-road price. We have also covered the booking and delivery details of the 2026 Maruti Baleno to help you make the right decision.

    The major components of the vehicle's on-road price include:

    • Insurance

    • TCS (if applicable)

    • Road Tax

    • Registration Fees

    • FASTag charges

    • Logistics charges, where applicable

    What is TCS?

    Tax Collected at Source, or TCS, levied at 1% of the ex-showroom price, applies to vehicles with an ex-showroom price exceeding Rs 10 lakh. When filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR), corporate individuals can claim this amount.

    Disclaimer: These prices are merely indicative, and may vary depending on various factors. We suggest contacting your local Nexa dealership for a better idea about the on-road pricing in your city.

    Let’s now take a look at the on-road prices of the facelifted Maruti Baleno in some of the top Indian cities:

    2026 Maruti Baleno On-road Price: Mumbai

    Charges

    2026 Maruti Baleno Sigma MT

    2026 Maruti Baleno Alpha (O) AMT

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 6.10 lakh

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    Insurance

    Rs 31,000

    Rs 40,000

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 71,095

    Rs 1,14,752

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 850

    Rs 850

    On-road Price

    Rs 7,12,945

    Rs 11,54,602

    The refreshed Baleno starts at Rs 7.13 lakh for the base-spec Sigma MT in Mumbai, and goes up to Rs 11.55 lakh for the top-spec Alpha (O) AMT. For the fully loaded variant, you will have to shell out Rs 4.42 lakh more than the entry-level trim.

    2026 Maruti Baleno On-road Price: Delhi

    Charges

    2026 Maruti Baleno Sigma MT

    2026 Maruti Baleno Alpha (O) AMT

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 5.99 lakh

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    Insurance

    Rs 28,339

    Rs 35,906

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 32,500

    Rs 82,475

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    On-road Price

    Rs 6.60 lakh

    Rs 11.18 lakh

    If you wish to purchase the new Baleno in Delhi, the base variant will set you back by Rs 6.60 lakh on-road, while topping out at Rs 11.18 lakh for the fully loaded variant.

    Note:

    For buyers in Delhi-NCR, the Baleno’s base Sigma variant is priced at Rs 5.99 lakh, while for the rest of the country, it is priced at Rs 6.10 lakh

    2026 Maruti Baleno On-road Price: Chennai

    Charges

    2026 Maruti Baleno Sigma MT

    2026 Maruti Baleno Alpha (O) AMT

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 6.10 lakh

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    Insurance

    Rs 35,825

    Rs 42,617

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 84,787

    Rs 1,35,370

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 800

    Rs 800

    On-road Price

    Rs 7,31,412

    Rs 11, 77,787

    The new Maruti Baleno has prices starting at Rs 7.31 lakh (on-road) for the base variant, while the top-end variant goes up to Rs 11.78 lakh in Chennai.

    2026 Maruti Baleno On-road Price: Bengaluru

    Charges

    2026 Maruti Baleno Sigma MT

    2026 Maruti Baleno Alpha (O) AMT

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 6.10 lakh

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    Insurance

    Rs 31,724

    Rs 38,989

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 97,630

    Rs 1,58,097

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    On-road Price

    Rs 7,39,954

    Rs 11,96,686

    The 2026 Maruti Baleno starts at Rs 7.40 lakh (on-road) for the base variant, while the top-end variant goes up to Rs 11.97 lakh in Bengaluru.

    2026 Maruti Baleno On-road Price: Kolkata

    Charges

    2026 Maruti Baleno Sigma MT

    2026 Maruti Baleno Alpha (O) AMT

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 6.10 lakh

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    Insurance

    Rs 32,986

    Rs 44,632 

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 63,430

    Rs 1,02,340

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    On-road Price

    Rs 7,07,016

    Rs 11,46,572

    The refreshed Baleno starts at Rs 7.07 lakh (on-road) for the base-spec Sigma MT in Kolkata, and goes up to Rs 11.47 lakh for the top-spec Alpha (O) AMT.

    Note:

    West Bengal also offers the option to pay road tax for 5 years, besides the existing 15 year lifetime tax calculated here, which will significantly reduce on-road pricing. For more information, we suggest contacting your local Nexa dealership

    About The 2026 Maruti Baleno

    The Baleno has been a popular model for Maruti ever since it was brought back in a hatchback form back in 2015 for the first generation. It was given a generation change in 2022, which has now received its first major refresh. With the update, the premium hatchback has gotten a much more aggressive design along with feature upgrades inside and out.

    2026 Maruti Baleno

    Key changes include all-LED lighting, a bigger grille with chrome design elements, a radar placed in the grille for the Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and a tweaked bumper. Other details come in the form of new leatherette seat upholstery, adjustable headrests for all passengers, and 3-point seatbelts as well.

    2026 Maruti Baleno

    Maruti has loaded the facelifted Baleno with features such as ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a heads-up display, and auto climate control. Its safety suite packs various Level-2 ADAS functions, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. We have also covered the complete variant-wise features on offer with the new Baleno to find the best variant to cater to your needs.

    With the facelift, the Baleno has been given a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine from the Swift. There’s also a factory-fitted CNG kit on offer. The technical specifications are given in the table below:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power

    83 PS

    70 PS

    Torque 

    112 Nm

    102 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed)

    23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT)

    33.61 km/kg

    MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    2026 Maruti Baleno

    Rivals

    The facelifted Maruti Baleno competes with the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, and Tata Altroz. Given its price and size, it could also be considered as an alternative to the Tata Punch and Maruti Fronx

    CarDekho Says…

    The 2026 Baleno comes across as a rather evolutionary update, than a revolutionary with subtle but useful updates overall. With this in mind, its pricing comes across as reasonable, and the hatchback continues to maintain its value-for-money positioning in its segment. Interestingly, the carmaker has kept a lower price for the Delhi-NCR region for the base model to put it inside a lower tax slab that furthers its competitiveness.

    What do you think of the new 2026 Baleno’s pricing? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Rohit Shah is a Content Writer with the CarDekho Group and an automotive journalist with nearly seven years of experience covering the automotive industry. He holds a Bachelor\'s degree in Business Management (International Business) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. Over the course of his career, Rohit has authored more than 2,500 articles for CarDekho, covering topics ranging from new car launches to the latest developments in the Indian and global automotive industries. His interest in cars began in childhood when he started collecting scale models, and he unwinds by taking a car out for a spin. When he\'s not talking or writing about cars, you can find him watching new movies and series or learning new languages.Read more

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    2026 Maruti Baleno On-road Prices In Top Indian Cities: How Much Do You Need To Shell Out To Bring The Refreshed Premium Hatchback Home?
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