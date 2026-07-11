Kia Syros EV LEAKED FULLY Ahead Of Launch

After a lot of camouflaged spy shots and official teasers of the Syros EV, here is the Kia Syros EV in the flesh! With Kia hurrying for the launch later this month, the electric SUV has been spotted in Bangalore completely undisguised.

The spied vehicle gives a clear idea of what the Syros EV is and what all we can expect. If you are looking to buy a unique sub-compact electric SUV, then here are all the details that you need to know about the upcoming Kia Syros EV.

Exterior

The Syros EV carries the same design language as the Kia Syros ICE version. Upfront, the funky, unconventional design that made the Syros unique amongst its segment is carried over to the Syros EV as well. The vertically mounted segmented headlamp units, with DRLs, the body-coloured aero inserts, pulled-up bumper design, the thin air insert above the registration plate, the wide air-dam below it and the chunky cladding are all retained. The unique sloping hood with the embossed Kia badging gives a serious look to the SUV.

From the sides, the Syros EV carries the same 17-inch wheels as the ICE sibling, instead of the aero wheels. On top, roof rails are provided, giving a tall stance. Flush door handles and the blacked-out A, C and D-pillars give the SUV a floating roof effect. The charging port is given on the front-left side, and the Syros EV is expected to receive some colour options unique to the EV as well.

On the rear, the uniqueness in the design is carried over with the low-placed tail lamps just above the thick fenders and the secondary ones placed on either end of the rear windshield. The chunky rear bumper with body-coloured design elements and the thick cladding is retained as well. The flat tailgate with a very minimal integrated spoiler gives the Syros EV a cute look from the rear.

Interior

On the interior, the Syros EV is expected to get the same layered dashboard design with premium leather inserts and a leather-wrapped two-spoke steering wheel with steering-mounted controls. The front and the rear rows of seats are expected to get ventilation as well.

The Syros EV will also feature the same triple-screen layout, with an infotainment display, a climate control display and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, the Kia Syros EV is expected to carry the same equipment as the ICE counterpart. The comprehensive features list includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch driver's display and an additional 5-inch screen for climate control, ventilated seats for the front and the rear, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Interior image of ICE Kia Syros shown for representation

On the safety front, the Kia Syros EV is expected to carry 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front, side and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an electronic parking brake (EPB).

Powertrain

The Kia Syros EV could carry similar powertrain options to those we have seen with the Carens Clavis EV: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack option.

Battery 42 kWh 51.4 kWh Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 404 km 490 km Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive Front Wheel Drive

Expected Launch Date, Price & Rivals

The Kia Syros EV is expected to launch on July 23. The sub-compact electric SUV could be priced from Rs 14 lakh to 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It would rival the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV and the upcoming Inster-based EV from Hyundai.