All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Kia Syros EV LEAKED FULLY Ahead Of Launch

    The Syros EV is likely to share its powertrain with its electric sibling. 

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 11, 2026 14:57 IST
    info icon
    Published OnJul 11, 2026 14:50 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 11, 2026 14:57 IST
    138 Views
    • Write a comment

    Kia Syros EV

    After a lot of camouflaged spy shots and official teasers of the Syros EV, here is the Kia Syros EV in the flesh! With Kia hurrying for the launch later this month, the electric SUV has been spotted in Bangalore completely undisguised. 

    The spied vehicle gives a clear idea of what the Syros EV is and what all we can expect. If you are looking to buy a unique sub-compact electric SUV, then here are all the details that you need to know about the upcoming Kia Syros EV. 

    Exterior

    The Syros EV carries the same design language as the Kia Syros ICE version. Upfront, the funky, unconventional design that made the Syros unique amongst its segment is carried over to the Syros EV as well. The vertically mounted segmented headlamp units, with DRLs, the body-coloured aero inserts, pulled-up bumper design, the thin air insert above the registration plate, the wide air-dam below it and the chunky cladding are all retained. The unique sloping hood with the embossed Kia badging gives a serious look to the SUV. 

    Kia Syros EV

    From the sides, the Syros EV carries the same 17-inch wheels as the ICE sibling, instead of the aero wheels. On top, roof rails are provided, giving a tall stance. Flush door handles and the blacked-out A, C and D-pillars give the SUV a floating roof effect. The charging port is given on the front-left side, and the Syros EV is expected to receive some colour options unique to the EV as well.

    Kia Syros EV

    On the rear, the uniqueness in the design is carried over with the low-placed tail lamps just above the thick fenders and the secondary ones placed on either end of the rear windshield. The chunky rear bumper with body-coloured design elements and the thick cladding is retained as well. The flat tailgate with a very minimal integrated spoiler gives the Syros EV a cute look from the rear. 

    Kia Syros EV

    Interior

    On the interior, the Syros EV is expected to get the same layered dashboard design with premium leather inserts and a leather-wrapped two-spoke steering wheel with steering-mounted controls. The front and the rear rows of seats are expected to get ventilation as well. 

    The Syros EV will also feature the same triple-screen layout, with an infotainment display, a climate control display and a fully digital instrument cluster. 

    Features & Safety

    In terms of features, the Kia Syros EV is expected to carry the same equipment as the ICE counterpart. The comprehensive features list includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch driver's display and an additional 5-inch screen for climate control, ventilated seats for the front and the rear, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. 

    Kia Syros EV

    Interior image of ICE Kia Syros shown for representation

    On the safety front, the Kia Syros EV is expected to carry 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front, side and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an electronic parking brake (EPB). 

    Powertrain

    The Kia Syros EV could carry similar powertrain options to those we have seen with the Carens Clavis EV: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack option. 

    Battery

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh

    Power

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    404 km

    490 km

    Drivetrain

    Front Wheel Drive

    Front Wheel Drive

    Expected Launch Date, Price & Rivals

    The Kia Syros EV is expected to launch on July 23. The sub-compact electric SUV could be priced from Rs 14 lakh to 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It would rival the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV and the upcoming Inster-based EV from Hyundai. 

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ashin
    Ashin
    • Instagram
    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

    Write your Comment on Kia Syros EV

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Kia Syros EV LEAKED FULLY Ahead Of Launch
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience