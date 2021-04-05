Kia Seltos, Sonet To Lose A Few Variants
Published On Apr 05, 2021 02:19 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet
The carmaker will axe a petrol and diesel variant each of the Sonet and one diesel variant of the Seltos
The HTK+ was the entry-level variant for both the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with the 7-speed DCT and the 1.5-litre diesel with the 6-speed torque converter combos of the Sonet.
Kia had positioned the Seltos’ HTX+ diesel-AT as the top-spec diesel automatic for the relatively economical HT Line.
The Sonet is priced from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh.
Kia retails the Seltos between Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 17.65 lakh.
Kia offers two SUVs in India: Sonet and Seltos. We have now learnt that the carmaker is set to drop a few variants of both SUVs, with effect from May 2021. However, all bookings made for these variants until the end of March will be exempted from the move. As per our sources, a total of three variants will be axed (two of Sonet and one of Seltos) sometime in mid-April. Here are the details:
|
Model
|
Variant
|
Price*
|
Sonet
|
HTK+ 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
HTK+ 1.5-litre diesel AT
|
Rs 10.59 lakh
|
Seltos
|
HTX+ 1.5-litre diesel AT
|
Rs 16.59 lakh
*Prior to discontinuation
With the discontinuation of the HTK+ 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant of the Sonet equipped with the 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic), customers looking to buy the SUV with the said powertrain will have to go for the GTX+ variant. It is priced at Rs 12.89 lakh, Rs 2.4 lakh over the HTK+.
Kia had equipped two trims of the diesel-powered Sonet with the 6-speed torque converter gearbox: HTK+ and GTX+. The axing of the HTK+ diesel-AT means customers will have to buy the GTX+ variant with the same powertrain, which is pricier by Rs 2.5 lakh. The HTK+ was the entry-level variant for both the powertrain combos of the Sonet mentioned above.
The diesel-powered Seltos automatic, on the other hand, offered three trims with the 6-speed torque converter unit: HTK+, HTX+, and GTX+. Kia will discontinue the HTX+ variant, leading to customers either opting for the HTK+ variant priced at Rs 13.79 lakh or the GTX+ which is more expensive by Rs 86,000. The HTX+ diesel-AT was the top-spec diesel automatic variant in the SUV’s HT Line.
Here’s a look at the powertrain options of the Sonet and Seltos respectively:
Kia Sonet
|
Engine
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
120PS
|
83PS
|
100PS/ 115PS
|
Torque
|
172Nm
|
115Nm
|
240Nm/ 250Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
Kia Seltos
|
Engine
|
1.4-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
140PS
|
115PS
|
115PS
|
Torque
|
242Nm
|
144Nm
|
250Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, CVT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
While Kia’s sub-4m SUV rivals the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Renault Kiger, the Seltos goes up against the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and the recently unveiled duo: Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun. Kia has priced the Sonet from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh and the Seltos from Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.65 lakh.
All prices, ex-showroom
