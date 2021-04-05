Kia Seltos, Sonet To Lose A Few Variants

Published On Apr 05, 2021 02:19 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

The carmaker will axe a petrol and diesel variant each of the Sonet and one diesel variant of the Seltos

The HTK+ was the entry-level variant for both the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with the 7-speed DCT and the 1.5-litre diesel with the 6-speed torque converter combos of the Sonet.

Kia had positioned the Seltos’ HTX+ diesel-AT as the top-spec diesel automatic for the relatively economical HT Line.

The Sonet is priced from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh.

Kia retails the Seltos between Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 17.65 lakh.

Kia offers two SUVs in India: Sonet and Seltos. We have now learnt that the carmaker is set to drop a few variants of both SUVs, with effect from May 2021. However, all bookings made for these variants until the end of March will be exempted from the move. As per our sources, a total of three variants will be axed (two of Sonet and one of Seltos) sometime in mid-April. Here are the details:

Model Variant Price* Sonet HTK+ 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT Rs 10.49 lakh HTK+ 1.5-litre diesel AT Rs 10.59 lakh Seltos HTX+ 1.5-litre diesel AT Rs 16.59 lakh

*Prior to discontinuation

With the discontinuation of the HTK+ 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant of the Sonet equipped with the 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic), customers looking to buy the SUV with the said powertrain will have to go for the GTX+ variant. It is priced at Rs 12.89 lakh, Rs 2.4 lakh over the HTK+.

Kia had equipped two trims of the diesel-powered Sonet with the 6-speed torque converter gearbox: HTK+ and GTX+. The axing of the HTK+ diesel-AT means customers will have to buy the GTX+ variant with the same powertrain, which is pricier by Rs 2.5 lakh. The HTK+ was the entry-level variant for both the powertrain combos of the Sonet mentioned above.

Related: Kia Sonet vs Seltos: Which SUV To Buy?

The diesel-powered Seltos automatic, on the other hand, offered three trims with the 6-speed torque converter unit: HTK+, HTX+, and GTX+. Kia will discontinue the HTX+ variant, leading to customers either opting for the HTK+ variant priced at Rs 13.79 lakh or the GTX+ which is more expensive by Rs 86,000. The HTX+ diesel-AT was the top-spec diesel automatic variant in the SUV’s HT Line.

Here’s a look at the powertrain options of the Sonet and Seltos respectively:

Kia Sonet

Engine 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120PS 83PS 100PS/ 115PS Torque 172Nm 115Nm 240Nm/ 250Nm Transmission 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Kia Seltos

Engine 1.4-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 140PS 115PS 115PS Torque 242Nm 144Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

While Kia’s sub-4m SUV rivals the likes of the Nissan Magnite , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Renault Kiger , the Seltos goes up against the Hyundai Creta , Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and the recently unveiled duo: Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun. Kia has priced the Sonet from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh and the Seltos from Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.65 lakh.

All prices, ex-showroom

Read More on : Kia Sonet on road price