Kia Sonet vs Seltos: Which SUV To Buy?

Which Kia SUV offers you the best value for your money? We find out

The newly launched Kia Sonet brings a host of premium new features to the sub-4m SUV segment. Its high-priced top-spec variants bring it within range of SUVs from a segment above, including its own sibling, the Seltos. Both cars have much in common in terms of the features and powertrain options on offer, which makes it a bit complicated to know which one is offering you more bang for your buck, irrespective of size. So, we’ve compared variants of both Kia SUVs that are priced within Rs 50,000 of each other to answer that question.

Before we get into the trims, let’s take a look at the dimensions and performance these SUVs offer.

Kia Sonet Kia Seltos Length 3995mm 4315mm Width 1790mm 1800mm Height 1642mm 1645mm Wheelbase 2500mm 2610mm Boot Space 392 litres 433 litres

The Seltos is larger in every measure since it is a compact SUV unlike the Sonet which is a sub-compact SUV. Their biggest difference is in their lengths but it’s worth noting that the Sonet is only 3mm lower and 10mm narrower.

Both the Sonet and Seltos get a choice of three engines.

Petrol

Kia Sonet Kia Seltos Engine Size 1.2-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo 1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo Power 83PS/ 120PS 115PS/ 140PS Torque 115Nm/ 172Nm 144Nm/ 242Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, CVT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

The Sonet’s naturally-aspirated unit is the least powerful one here and it won’t be offered with an automatic option unlike the naturally-aspirated petrol engine of the Seltos.

Both Sonet and Seltos get the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic with their turbo-petrol engines.

The Sonet is the first Kia model to offer the iMT(clutchless manual) option and the second only to its Hyundai Venue cousin.

Seltos’ turbo-petrol engine offers an extra 20PS and 70Nm over the Sonet’s turbo-petrol engine.

Diesel

Kia Sonet Kia Seltos Engine Size 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Power 100PS/115PS 115PS Torque 240Nm/ 250Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Both Kia SUVs share the same diesel engine option. However, the Sonet also offers it in a detuned state with only 100PS for the manual transmission variant.

Price Comparison

Petrol

Kia Sonet Kia Seltos HTE 1.2 - Rs 6.71 lakh HTK 1.2 - Rs 7.59 lakh HTK+ 1.2 - Rs 8.45 lakh HTK+ - Rs 9.49 lakh/ 10.49 lakh (DCT) HTE - Rs 9.89 lakh HTX - Rs 9.99 lakh HTK - Rs 10.49 lakh HTX+ - Rs 11.65 lakh HTK+ - Rs 11.59 lakh GTX+ - Rs 11.99 lakh GTX+ DCT: TBD HTX - Rs 13.34 lakh/ Rs 14.34 (CVT) GTX - Rs 15.54 lakh GTX+ - Rs 16.39 lakh/ Rs 17.29 lakh (DCT)

We’ll start by comparing the similarly priced petrol engine variants of the Sonet and Seltos.

Kia Sonet HTK+ Petrol vs Kia Seltos HTE Petrol

Petrol Sonet Rs 9.49 lakh Seltos Rs 9.89 lakh Difference Rs 40,000 (Seltos more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, AC with rear vents, height adjustable driver seat, 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, power windows, steering mounted audio controls, Bluetooth connectivity, 4-speakers, shark fin antenna, front and rear skid plates, front and rear USB charging ports.

What Kia Sonet HTK+ offers over Seltos HTE: Auto headlamps, LED turn signal on electrically adjustable and power folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), auto AC, projector fog lamps, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rearview camera, driving rear view monitor, 2 tweeters (total 6 speakers), rear defogger, rear parcel shelf and driver-side one-touch auto up/down window.

What Kia Seltos HTE offers over Sonet HTK+: ISOFIX child seat anchorage and front armrest with storage box.

Verdict: The Sonet offers many more comforts at this price with the HTK+ variant than the Seltos’ entry-spec variant while also being cheaper. The Sonet would be our pick between the two.

Kia Sonet HTX Petrol vs Kia Seltos HTK Petrol

Petrol Sonet Rs 9.99 lakh Seltos Rs 10.49 lakh Difference Rs 50,000 (Seltos more expensive)

Common Features (over previous petrol variants): Projector fog lamps, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, driver one touch up/down window, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys tuned 6-speakers, rear view camera, driving rear view monitor, power adjustable ORVM with LED turn signal.

What Kia Sonet HTX offers over Seltos HTK: Auto LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, sunroof, semi-leatherette seats, leatherette steering wheel and gear knob, smart key with remote engine start, push button start-stop, auto AC, cruise control, rear defogger, rear parcel shelf and driver-side one-touch auto up/down window.

What Kia Seltos HTK offers over Sonet HTX: Front armrest with storage.

Verdict: Once again, the Sonet HTX offers much more value at a lower price than the Seltos HTK, making it our pick between the two.

Kia Sonet HTX+ Petrol vs Kia Seltos HTK+ Petrol

Petrol Sonet Rs 11.65 lakh Seltos Rs 11.59 lakh Difference Rs 6,000 (Sonet more expensive)

Common Features (over previous petrol variants): LED DRLs, smart key with push button start-stop, cruise control, rear parcel shelf, rear defogger, auto folding ORVMs, 16-inch alloys, rear wiper and washer, LED sound mood lighting.

What Kia Sonet HTX+ offers over Seltos HTK+: Tyre pressure monitor, leatherette seats, BOSE 7-speaker audio system, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO Connect (connected car tech), Smart air purifier, auto dimming inside rearview mirror with UVO controls, remote engine start with smart key, auto AC, sunroof and rear centre armrest.

What Kia Seltos HTK+ offers over Sonet HTX+: Front centre armrest with storage and rear sunshades.

Verdict:

This time the Sonet is slightly more expensive than the Seltos but it continues to offer more features at these comparable prices. It makes the smaller Kia SUV the preferred choice over the Seltos at comparable prices.

Now let’s compare the similarly priced diesel variants of the Sonet and Seltos.

Diesel

Kia Sonet Kia Seltos HTE - Rs 8.05 lakh HTK - Rs 8.99 lakh HTK+ - Rs 9.49 lakh/ Rs 10.39 lakh (AT) HTX - Rs 9.99 lakh HTE - Rs 10.34 lakh HTX+ - Rs 11.65 lakh HTK - Rs 11.69 lakh GTX+ - Rs 11.99 lakh GTX+ AT: TBD HTK+ - Rs 12.69 lakh/ Rs 13.69 lakh (AT) HTX - Rs 14.44 lakh HTX+ - Rs 15.49 lakh/ Rs 16.49 lakh GTX+ - Rs 17.43 lakh (AT)

Kia Sonet HTX Diesel vs Kia Seltos HTE Diesel

Diesel Sonet Rs 9.99 lakh Seltos Rs 10.34 lakh Difference Rs 35,000 (Seltos more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, AC with rear vents, height adjustable driver seat, 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, power windows, steering mounted audio controls, Bluetooth connectivity, 4-speakers, shark fin antenna, front and rear skid plates, front and rear USB charging ports.

What Kia Sonet HTX offers over Seltos HTE: Auto LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED turn signal on electrically adjustable and power folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), auto AC, projector fog lamps, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rearview camera, driving rear view monitor, 2 tweeters (total 6 speakers), rear defogger, rear parcel shelf , driver-side one-touch auto up/down window, sunroof, push button start-stop, remote engine start with smart key, rear seat centre armrest, semi-leatherette seats, leatherette steering wheel and gear knob, driver-side one touch auto up/down.

What Kia Seltos HTE offers over Sonet HTX: Front centre armrest with storage.

Verdict:

The entry-level Seltos diesel is priced close to the mid-spec Sonet diesel but the larger SUV is more expensive. At the same time, the Sonet HTX offers far more comforts and features than the Seltos HTE, which makes it our pick at this price.

Kia Sonet HTX+ Diesel vs Kia Seltos HTK Diesel

Diesel Sonet Rs 11.65 lakh Seltos Rs 11.69 lakh Difference Rs 4,000 (Seltos more expensive)

Common Features (over previous diesel variants): Projector fog lamps, driver one touch up/down window, touchscreen infotainment system with 6-speakers, rear view camera, driving rear view monitor, power adjustable ORVM with LED turn signal.

What Kia Sonet HTX+ offers over Seltos HTK: Tyre pressure monitor, leatherette seats, BOSE 7-speaker audio system, LED sound mood lighting, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO Connect (connected car tech), Smart air purifier, auto dimming inside rearview mirror with UVO controls, remote engine start, auto AC, sunroof, rear centre armrest push, button start-stop, smart key, rear seat centre armrest, leatherette seats, leatherette steering wheel and gear knob, rear wiper washer, rear defogger, rear parcel shelf and 16-inch alloy wheels.

What Kia Seltos HTK offers over Sonet HTX+: Front centre armrest with storage.

Verdict:

Yet again, the Sonet offers far more features than the Seltos at comparable prices. While the Sonet is smaller and has slightly less power than the Seltos diesel-manual, it is a far better value for money offering. It seems the Sonet will always be the better choice on paper at these prices.

These are only the introductory prices of the Kia Sonet. We are also waiting for Kia to reveal the prices of the GTX automatic variants of the Sonet by the end of September 2020.

