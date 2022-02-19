Modified On Feb 19, 2022 02:06 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens

It is the entry-level option for an automatic transmission with the Carens

The mid-spec Kia Carens Prestige Plus variant introduces the premium aspect of the new MPV. It no longer offers the 1.5-litre petrol engine but it now gets the choice of an automatic with the 7-speed DCT automatic coupled to the turbo-petrol engine. The price jump of Rs 1.5 lakh comes with a host of additional premium features. Could this be the most popular variant of the Carens? Let’s find out what it has to offer.

Variant 1.4-litre turbo-petrol 1.4-litre turbo-petrol DCT 1.5-litre diesel Prestige Plus Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh Stretch to Luxury Rs 14.99 lakh N.A. Rs 14.99 lakh Difference Rs 1.5 lakh N.A. Rs 1.5 lakh

Why consider Carens Prestige Plus?

This is where you start to experience the premium aspect of the Kia Carens MPV and the entry-level option for an automatic transmission. The Prestige Plus trim is a more complete package than the variants below it with features that add value. It looks more premium than the lower variants thanks to the alloy wheels, LED DRLs and LED tail lamps. The comfort list includes auto AC, smart key with remote engine start, cruise control and power adjustable ORVMs. The Carens is well-equipped in terms of safety, and offers six airbags, ISOFIX, stability control as standard. Its Prestige Plus variant also comes with rear wiper and defogger, rear sunshade curtains and a 12.5-inch LCD instrument cluster.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features LED DRLs LED taillamps 16-inch alloys

Shark fin antenna Integrated roof rails Rear door sunshade curtains 2nd row one-touch electric tumble Auto AC Power-folding ORVMs Smart key with push button start Smart key remote start (diesel only) Cruise control 1st and 2nd row cooling can cupholders 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 12.5-inch LCD cluster Rear wiper and defogger 6 airbags ESC, VSM ISOFIX Front and rear parking sensors Other features Semi-leatherette upholstery Height adjustable driver’s seat 60:40 split fold 2nd row 50:50 split fold 3rd row Front armrest Keyless entry Power-adjustable ORVMs with LED turn indicators Driver-side one-touch auto up/down 6 speakers Bluetooth and voice recognition Hill assist Downhill brake control Tyre pressure monitor Disc brakes all around Upgrade to Luxury if you want LED headlamps

LED fog lamps 64 colour ambient lighting Leatherette upholstery Telescopic steering adjustment Retractable seatback table, air purifier 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system Kia Connected tech

Why skip the Carens Prestige Plus?

While the Prestige Plus has a lot to offer, it doesn’t quite offer the premium experience some buyers may seek from a Kia model such as connected car tech, LED headlights and a built-in air purifier. For these features and comforts, they may want to consider the next variant of the MPV.

Variant Verdict Premium Well-equipped for safety but lacks other basics, preferable to skip to the next variant. Prestige Best variant with the 1.5-litre petrol-manual, worth considering on a tight budget. Prestige Plus Recommended for premium features that add value for the price. Luxury All the premium comforts you’d need but for a steep premium. Luxury Plus Buy for 6-seater layout and choice of diesel-automatic.

Also read: Kia Carens Accessories And Prices Detailed

Read More on : Carens diesel