Kia Carens Prestige Plus Variant Analysis: Does This Mid-spec Variant Offer The Best Value?
Modified On Feb 19, 2022 02:06 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens
It is the entry-level option for an automatic transmission with the Carens
The mid-spec Kia Carens Prestige Plus variant introduces the premium aspect of the new MPV. It no longer offers the 1.5-litre petrol engine but it now gets the choice of an automatic with the 7-speed DCT automatic coupled to the turbo-petrol engine. The price jump of Rs 1.5 lakh comes with a host of additional premium features. Could this be the most popular variant of the Carens? Let’s find out what it has to offer.
Variant
1.4-litre turbo-petrol
1.4-litre turbo-petrol DCT
1.5-litre diesel
Prestige Plus
Rs 13.49 lakh
Rs 14.59 lakh
Rs 13.49 lakh
Stretch to Luxury
Rs 14.99 lakh
N.A.
Rs 14.99 lakh
Difference
Rs 1.5 lakh
N.A.
Rs 1.5 lakh
Why consider Carens Prestige Plus?
This is where you start to experience the premium aspect of the Kia Carens MPV and the entry-level option for an automatic transmission. The Prestige Plus trim is a more complete package than the variants below it with features that add value. It looks more premium than the lower variants thanks to the alloy wheels, LED DRLs and LED tail lamps. The comfort list includes auto AC, smart key with remote engine start, cruise control and power adjustable ORVMs. The Carens is well-equipped in terms of safety, and offers six airbags, ISOFIX, stability control as standard. Its Prestige Plus variant also comes with rear wiper and defogger, rear sunshade curtains and a 12.5-inch LCD instrument cluster.
Here are the features on offer in this trim:
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and convenience
Infotainment
Safety
Highlight features
Other features
Upgrade to Luxury if you want
Why skip the Carens Prestige Plus?
While the Prestige Plus has a lot to offer, it doesn’t quite offer the premium experience some buyers may seek from a Kia model such as connected car tech, LED headlights and a built-in air purifier. For these features and comforts, they may want to consider the next variant of the MPV.
Variant
Verdict
Well-equipped for safety but lacks other basics, preferable to skip to the next variant.
Best variant with the 1.5-litre petrol-manual, worth considering on a tight budget.
Recommended for premium features that add value for the price.
All the premium comforts you’d need but for a steep premium.
Buy for 6-seater layout and choice of diesel-automatic.
