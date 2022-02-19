Modified On Feb 19, 2022 02:04 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens

It gets six airbags and one-touch electric tumble seats in the middle row as standard

The introductory prices for the Kia Carens surprised a lot of people as they even undercut the Seltos compact SUV. It is a well-equipped offering and a serious contender in the MPV segment. The Carens can be seen as a premium alternative to the likes of the Maruti Ertiga without having the budget excessively. But is the most affordable base-spec model good value? Let’s find out.

Variant 1.5-litre petrol 1.4-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Premium Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh Stretch to Prestige Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh Difference Rs 1 lakh Rs 1 lakh Rs 1 lakh

Why consider Carens Premium?

One of the strongest characteristics of the Kia Carens is its standard safety package. It comes with six airbags, stability control, hill assist, ISOFIX, and a tyre pressure monitor in every variant, making the base-spec Carens Premium easily worth considering. This trim also comes with electric one-touch tumble function for the second row of seats, semi-leatherette upholstery and a height adjustable driver’s seat. It offers the most value with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Halogen lighting 15-inch steel wheels (1.5P) 16-inch steel wheels (1.4T and 1.5D) 2nd row one-touch electric tumble Semi-leatherette upholstery Height adjustable driver’s seat Manual AC Roof integrated AC vents for 2nd and 3rd row seats 7.5-inch LCD instrument cluster 6 airbags ESC, VSM Hill assist Downhill brake control ISOFIX Other features Body coloured bumpers 60:40 split fold 2nd row 50:50 split fold 3rd row Front armrest Power sockets 5 USB Type C ports ABS Rear parking sensors Tyre pressure monitor Disc brakes all around Upgrade to Prestige if you want Shark fin antenna Integrated roof rails Passenger seat back pockets Retractable tray and cup holders Keyless entry Power-adjustable ORVMs with LED turn indicators 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 12.5-inch LCD cluster Rearview camera

Why skip the Carens Premium?

While we appreciate Kia’s initiative in offering an extensive set of safety features as standard, the base-spec Carens misses out on too many basic features to be an easy car to live with. On top of that, the premium for the turbo-petrol or diesel engine options is steep, and their prices are even harder to justify for what this variant offers. We’d recommend you stretch your budget to the Prestige variant for a better Carens package.

Variant Verdict Premium Well-equipped for safety but lacks other basics, preferable to skip to the next variant. Prestige Best variant with the 1.5-litre petrol-manual, worth considering on a tight budget. Prestige Plus Recommended for premium features that add value for the price. Luxury All the premium comforts you’d need but for a steep premium. Luxury Plus Buy for 6-seater layout and choice of diesel-automatic.

