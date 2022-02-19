HomeNew CarsNewsKia Carens Luxury Plus Variant Analysis: Is The Top-spec Worth The Premium?

Kia Carens Luxury Plus Variant Analysis: Is The Top-spec Worth The Premium?

Modified On Feb 19, 2022 02:07 PM By Anonymous for Kia Carens

It’s the only one to offer a six-seater configuration

The Kia Carens is a premium MPV and this is the variant with all the bells and whistles. It is the most comfortable trim in the lineup for a premium of Rs 1.2 lakh over the previous variant. The Carens Luxury Plus appeals to those who want the best possible version of the Kia MPV. Let’s find out exactly what it has to offer:

Variant

1.4-litre turbo-petrol

1.4-litre turbo-petrol DCT

1.5-litre diesel

1.5-litre diesel AT

Luxury Plus

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 16.99 lakh

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 16.99 lakh

Why consider Carens Luxury Plus?

The biggest reason to go for the top-spec Kia Carens would be the choice of a six-seater layout with captain seats in the middle row and the top-spec automatic option. In fact, it is the only variant with a diesel-automatic option. Some of the feature highlights for the Carens Luxury Plus are the ventilated front seats, the 8-speaker Bose audio system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, and paddle shifters for the automatic variants. 

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment 

Safety

Highlight features

Sunroof LED headlamps and taillamps

LED fog lamps LED DRLs with turn indicators

2nd row captain seats (6-seater option) Beige and Triton Navy leatherette upholstery 64 colour ambient lighting

Ventilated front seats Paddle shifters (AT) Auto AC Auto IRVM Smart air purifier

Wireless charging 8-speaker BOSE system 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment

Rain sensing wipers 6 airbags ESC, VSM ISOFIX Front and rear parking sensors

Other features

16-inch alloys

Shark fin antenna Integrated roof rails

2nd row one-touch electric tumble Height adjustable driver’s seat  

Smart key with push button start Keyless entry Cruise control Power-folding ORVMs

Kia Connected tech

Hill assist Downhill brake control Tyre pressure monitor Disc brakes all around

Why could have been better about the Carens Luxury Plus?

While Kia has surprised everyone with the aggressive introductory pricing, the top-spec model could have offered some segment-leading features as well. The Carens Luxury Plus could have included a 360-degree camera and a power-adjustable driver’s seat as well.

Variant

Verdict

Premium

Well-equipped for safety but lacks other basics, preferable to skip to the next variant.

Prestige

Best variant with the 1.5-litre petrol-manual, worth considering on a tight budget.

Prestige Plus

Recommended for premium features that add value for the price.

Luxury

All the premium comforts you’d need but for a steep premium.

Luxury Plus

Buy for 6-seater layout and choice of diesel-automatic.

Also read: Kia Carens Vs Rivals: Price Talk

Read More on : Carens diesel

1
U
uday
Feb 19, 2022 11:59:49 PM

I have seen the kia carens on display, third row comfort and middle row comfort is far better in maruti suzuki xl6. Kia carens is def feature rich,but comfy only when u recline ur seats at a angle

