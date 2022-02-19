Modified On Feb 19, 2022 02:05 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens

The one-above base variant comes with a touchscreen infotainment system

The price jump from the base-spec Kia Carens to the Prestige variant currently stands at just Rs 1 lakh. For the premium, it adds a host of functional features to make it a more complete package. Do the added features make it the right variant for you? Let’s find out.

Variant 1.5-litre petrol 1.4-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Prestige Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh Stretch to Prestige Plus N.A. Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh Difference N.A. Rs 1.5 lakh Rs 1.5 lakh

Why consider Carens Prestige?

The Carens Prestige is a better package than the base-spec model as it comes with a rearview camera, front parking sensors, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wireless connectivity). It is also the best-equipped variant you can have with the most affordable powertrain (1.5-litre petrol), making it a worthy option on a tight budget.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Shark fin antenna

Integrated roof rails 2nd row one-touch electric tumble Keyless entry

Power-adjustable ORVMs with LED turn indicators

Driver-side one-touch auto up/down 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

12.5-inch LCD cluster 6 airbags

ESC, VSM

Hill assist

Downhill brake control

ISOFIX

Front parking sensors Other features Halogen lighting

15-inch steel wheels (1.5P)

16-inch steel wheels (1.4T and 1.5D) Semi-leatherette upholstery

Height adjustable driver’s seat

60:40 split fold 2nd row

50:50 split fold 3rd row

Front armrest Manual AC

Roof integrated AC vents for 2nd and 3rd row seats

5 USB Type C ports 6 speakers

Bluetooth and voice recognition ABS

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitor

Disc brakes all around Upgrade to Prestige Plus if you want LED DRLs

LED taillamps

16-inch alloys Rear door sunshade curtains Auto AC

Power-folding ORVMs

Smart key with push button start

Cruise control Rear wiper and defogger

Why skip the Carens Prestige?

The Carens Prestige covers all the basics but does not offer a premium experience. Kia has a lot more to offer as a relatively premium brand and for those features, you need to look at the pricier variants of Carens MPV.

Variant Verdict Premium Well-equipped for safety but lacks other basics, preferable to skip to the next variant. Prestige Best variant with the 1.5-litre petrol-manual, worth considering on a tight budget. Prestige Plus Recommended for premium features that add value for the price. Luxury All the premium comforts you’d need but for a steep premium. Luxury Plus Buy for 6-seater layout and choice of diesel-automatic.

