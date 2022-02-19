Kia Carens Prestige Variant Analysis: Is It The True Entry-level Option?
The one-above base variant comes with a touchscreen infotainment system
The price jump from the base-spec Kia Carens to the Prestige variant currently stands at just Rs 1 lakh. For the premium, it adds a host of functional features to make it a more complete package. Do the added features make it the right variant for you? Let’s find out.
|
Variant
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
1.4-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Prestige
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Stretch to Prestige Plus
|
N.A.
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
Difference
|
N.A.
|
Rs 1.5 lakh
|
Rs 1.5 lakh
Why consider Carens Prestige?
The Carens Prestige is a better package than the base-spec model as it comes with a rearview camera, front parking sensors, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wireless connectivity). It is also the best-equipped variant you can have with the most affordable powertrain (1.5-litre petrol), making it a worthy option on a tight budget.
Here are the features on offer in this trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to Prestige Plus if you want
|
|
|
|
Why skip the Carens Prestige?
The Carens Prestige covers all the basics but does not offer a premium experience. Kia has a lot more to offer as a relatively premium brand and for those features, you need to look at the pricier variants of Carens MPV.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Well-equipped for safety but lacks other basics, preferable to skip to the next variant.
|
Best variant with the 1.5-litre petrol-manual, worth considering on a tight budget.
|
Recommended for premium features that add value for the price.
|
All the premium comforts you’d need but for a steep premium.
|
Buy for 6-seater layout and choice of diesel-automatic.
