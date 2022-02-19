HomeNew CarsNewsKia Carens Prestige Variant Analysis: Is It The True Entry-level Option?

Kia Carens Prestige Variant Analysis: Is It The True Entry-level Option?

Modified On Feb 19, 2022 02:05 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens

The one-above base variant comes with a touchscreen infotainment system

The price jump from the base-spec Kia Carens to the Prestige variant currently stands at just Rs 1 lakh. For the premium, it adds a host of functional features to make it a more complete package. Do the added features make it the right variant for you? Let’s find out.

Variant

1.5-litre petrol

1.4-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Prestige

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

Stretch to Prestige Plus

N.A.

Rs 13.49 lakh

Rs 13.49 lakh

Difference

N.A.

Rs 1.5 lakh

Rs 1.5 lakh

Why consider Carens Prestige?

The Carens Prestige is a better package than the base-spec model as it comes with a rearview camera, front parking sensors, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wireless connectivity). It is also the best-equipped variant you can have with the most affordable powertrain (1.5-litre petrol), making it a worthy option on a tight budget.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment 

Safety

Highlight features
  • Shark fin antenna
  • Integrated roof rails  
  • 2nd row one-touch electric tumble  
  • Keyless entry
  • Power-adjustable ORVMs with LED turn indicators
  • Driver-side one-touch auto up/down
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • 12.5-inch LCD cluster
  • 6 airbags
  • ESC, VSM
  • Hill assist
  • Downhill brake control
  • ISOFIX
  • Front parking sensors

Other features
  • Halogen lighting
  • 15-inch steel wheels (1.5P)
  • 16-inch steel wheels (1.4T and 1.5D)
  • Semi-leatherette upholstery
  • Height adjustable driver’s seat
  • 60:40 split fold 2nd row
  • 50:50 split fold 3rd row
  • Front armrest
  • Manual AC
  • Roof integrated AC vents for 2nd and 3rd row seats
  • 5 USB Type C ports
  • 6 speakers
  • Bluetooth and voice recognition
  • ABS
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Tyre pressure monitor
  • Disc brakes all around

Upgrade to Prestige Plus if you want
  • LED DRLs
  • LED taillamps
  • 16-inch alloys
  • Rear door sunshade curtains
  • Auto AC
  • Power-folding ORVMs
  • Smart key with push button start
  • Cruise control
  • Rear wiper and defogger

Why skip the Carens Prestige?

The Carens Prestige covers all the basics but does not offer a premium experience. Kia has a lot more to offer as a relatively premium brand and for those features, you need to look at the pricier variants of Carens MPV.

Variant

Verdict

Premium

Well-equipped for safety but lacks other basics, preferable to skip to the next variant.

Prestige

Best variant with the 1.5-litre petrol-manual, worth considering on a tight budget.

Prestige Plus

Recommended for premium features that add value for the price.

Luxury

All the premium comforts you’d need but for a steep premium.

Luxury Plus

Buy for 6-seater layout and choice of diesel-automatic.

